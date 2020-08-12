The Russians Are Coming! Or Have They Already Arrived?

Right at the beginning of the Cold War, the paranoid slogan “The Russians are coming!” was rather popular in a certain part of the American establishment. It is attributed to an eccentric US Defense Minister who fell out of a window in mysterious circumstances following a mental breakdown. Years passed by and the Cold War apparently came to an end, but the Russians kept on coming without ever arriving, while vast sums of US taxpayers’ money were spent on the arms race and on propaganda proclaiming that the Russians were still coming.

And now, finally, the Russians have arrived. They have arrived in America’s sovereign media space, a media space not at all tainted by lies, disinformation, fake news and the like. And those devious Russians arrived there just shortly before the US presidential election in the form of the “five pillars” of the Kremlin’s awful propaganda machine with the most malicious intent. The US State Department announced this to the world with undisguised alarm (or even fear) on 5 August, when it published a special report by the Global Engagement Center.

According to the US State Department, high on the list of these five pillars’ key elements is the Strategic Culture Foundation, which the Americans, of course, claim is not only affiliated with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but also “plays a central role among a group of linked websites that proliferate Russian disinformation and propaganda.” As evidence of disinformation and propaganda, they cite… the titles of articles (but not their content!), which obviously do not tally with America’s view of the world. An alternative opinion cannot exist in principle, since there is just America’s opinion and that is the only true one. It is not the opinion of individuals, communities and groups, however, but of monopolists and the owners of information and fat wallets, the opinion of the very establishment that hysterically repeated the moss-covered mantra: “The Russians are coming!”

Incidentally, regarding those citizens of America and other countries who dare to go against the information mainstream and, with no desire to live in an Orwellian world, freely express their point of view on what is happening in the world on our website. The report published by the US State Department scornfully refers to these people as fringe thinkers and conspiracy theorists with anti-Western views (what a nerve!). So much for freedom of speech!

And one final thing. A special thanks has to go to the US Department of State and its Global Engagement Center for the top-notch and free (!) publicity it has given to the Strategic Culture Foundation. We must think of a way to show our gratitude.