Mail-Order Presidency: Democrats Will Do Anything to Beat Trump in November

Just like in 2016 when WikiLeaks revealed that the DNC was feeding Hillary Clinton debate questions, 2020 will be no different with the Democrats employing every dirty trick in the book to oust Donald Trump from office.

Following on the backs of Russiagate, Impeachment, and now mass-media hysteria over Coronavirus, which of course has dealt Trump a major blow with regards to his hopes for reelection in November, is there anyone still not convinced that the Democrat machine is prepared to do absolutely anything to win in November?

Liberals are painfully aware that if Trump wins another four years in office all of their pet projects – like open borders, senseless wars and warped cultural experiments – will be put on the back burner indefinitely. Desperate time call for desperate measures, like demanding mail-in ballots for the presidential election.

If ever there was a fool-proof way that Joe Biden could actually defeat Trump in November this is it. Michigan and Nevada, for example, two battleground states, have begun organizing mail-in voting amid the Covid-19 scare, and the Republicans smell a trap. They have reason to be wary.

Organizing mail-in voting lacks procedural oversight, which, incidentally, has proven incapable of guaranteeing the validity of electronic voting on the best of days. As such, mail-in voting in November would be an unmitigated disaster. Not only is it impossible to ensure a system of checks and balances, skepticism over such a primitive form of vote-tallying makes it inevitable that Republican voters would never accept the results from such a contest. The importance of a reliable form of voting is not just about fairness; it is paramount to preventing the outbreak of violence on the streets.

Would the Democrats resort to cheating their way into the White House? Recent history suggests they would. Russiagate, for example, which the Mueller Report proved to be a total sham, did a wonderful job of concealing a number of Democrat wrongdoings, including sidelining Bernie Sanders in favor of Hillary Clinton, as well as feeding the latter the questions to a CNN town hall debate. It is hard to overestimate the media-generated wrath that would befall the Republicans had they been guilty of such shenanigans.

The Democrats are trying to Rig the 2020 Election, plain and simple! https://t.co/jlDhzGRnqa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

To get an idea exactly how low the Democrats will go to win the White House in November, a recent article in The Nation summed it up nicely, albeit wickedly.

“I would vote for Joe Biden if he boiled babies and ate them,” opined one obvious Trump detester Katha Pollitt. It was a lame and lamentable choice of metaphor not least due to the Democrat’s ultra-liberal position on abortion. More to the point, however, the punch-line of Pollitt’s ‘joke’ is that many Democrats, many suffering the late stages of TDS, would be happy to commit any criminal act if it meant winning back the throne.

Last week, for example, a former Judge of Elections in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to vote-rigging on behalf of Democrat candidates in judiciary races in 2014, 2015, and 2016. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges against Domenick DeMuro, 73, for stuffing the ballot box for Democratic candidates in exchange for cash payment by a political consultant.

This is not to say that there aren’t many Republicans who would gladly cheat in the elections if they believed they could get away with it. These sorts of individuals exist regardless of political affiliation. Yet presently it is primarily the Democratic states that are demanding mail-in voting as a means for “protecting the health of their citizens” amid the coronavirus outbreak. This makes one wonder if nationwide virus-related lockdowns will predominantly occur in major election years. But I digress.

The important takeaway here is that November elections, due to the extreme off-the-chart emotions they are generating, demand more, not less transparency. Mail-in ballots will fortify the notion that the entire process was rigged in favor of the Democrats. Thus, in the event that Joe Biden, should he remain the Democratic Party’s prime choice, emerge victorious in November, this result will not sit well with Trump supporters.

The same thing could be said in the event of a Trump victory, especially since the mainstream media is suggesting that Biden, and despite remaining holed up in his basement where he regularly delivers shot-to-the-foot utterances, is outpacing the presidential incumbent by a wide margin. Liberals were able to content themselves with a simple case of public wailing and teeth gnashing in the aftermath of Trump’s shock victory in 2016; it is doubtful they will be able to control themselves so well in 2020 under similar results.

Either way, the outcome of the 2020 presidential election promises to ignite a veritable powder keg of pent-up emotions on both sides. No need to enflame the situation with shady voting practices.