Security
Has Erdogan Finally Lost His Center?
Tom Luongo
February 25, 2020
© Photo: Flickr / World Humanitarian Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should call German Chancellor Angela Merkel some point soon to compare notes on how it feels to be trapped between the U.S. and Russia.

Germany’s political center is collapsing under the weight of Merkel’s desperate attempts to hold onto power as her ruling coalition falls in the polls and her regional party leaders betray her. The shenanigans in Thuringia have set in motion a widening gyre within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) which will likely end in tears at the next German general election in 2021, if the current coalition with the Social Democrats lasts that long.

Merkel’s CDU has suffered electoral rebuke one after the other in state elections around Germany much of which stems from her inability to stand up to President Trump which forces her to continue betraying the trust of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany’s near-term economic and political future are now bleak as the European Union is pushing for fiscal integration that Germans do not want. At the same time, Merkel keeps poking Trump on economic issues by allowing German companies to find workarounds to the EU sanctions on Russia as well as defy Trump on the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

German exports to Russia keep expanding after being gutted when Merkel acceded to Obama’s pressure in 2014 to cut off trade in the wake of the reunification with Crimea. But, things are reaching a boiling point for Merkel in Germany and it doesn’t appear at this point she has any solutions to a falling euro, deteriorating banks, populist challenges to EU diktats, and increasingly uppity behavior from the Visegrad countries like Hungary who courts Putin and Poland who courts Trump on energy and security issues.

Erdogan, interestingly enough, is in a similar position. He’s placed himself in the middle of a war in Syria in which he was tasked with controlling Idlib, Aleppo and Homs to split the western part of the country. This would ensure that all strategic roads and resupply routes would remain under NATO country control. It was Russia’s entrance that destroyed that plan.

Erdogan was fine with cutting deals with Putin in the early stages of this war as long as Russia and Syria didn’t touch Idlib. Retaking Palmyra and points west out to the Euphrates River was fine with him because it allowed him the opportunity to get what he really wanted, the northern 30 kilometers or so of the country to expand Turkey and disrupt the Syrian Kurds.

He played the U.S. and Russia off each other to get what he originally asked for as part of his spoils for destroying Assad. And in recent weeks thought he could continue his neo-Ottoman dreams by making a deal with the government in Libya, chasing European energy companies off the coast of Cyprus and laying claims to the Eastern Mediterranean that made China’s claims in the South China Sea look restrained.

Erdogan believes he can leverage access to the Black Sea as part of the Montreaux Convention of 1936 which gives Turkey territorial control over the Bosporus to get concessions from both NATO and Russia.

The problem for him is that he’s tested the patience of both Trump and Putin. And when you are blackmailing someone it’s important to remember there are limits to how far that leverage goes. Erdogan’s dreams of expanding into the vacuum being created by a weakening U.S. presence in the Middle East will run aground against Russia’s unwillingness to tolerate terrorists holed up north of Damascus to sow discord around the region.

He didn’t sign major energy deals with Turkey only to have Erdogan stab him in the back over Idlib. This is why Turkey’s reinforcing Hayat-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib will only result in further Turkish military casualties.

And the U.S. will be happy to watch the mercurial Erdogan fail here, as all that does is weaken him at home, where his political position is fading, just like Angela Merkel’s thanks to Turkey’s abysmal exposure to a rising U.S. dollar. The only reason he survived the 2018 Lira crisis was because of interventions from Russia, China and Qatar to stabilize the situation and help Turkish companies get some of that corporate debt exposure reduced, restructured and redenominated.

This was a point I made back then and it seems that Erdogan’s good will from that lasted about eighteen months.

The problem for him now is that the U.S. dollar is rising quickly as a global fear trade unfolds thanks to a combination of German political instability, Trump beating the impeachment rap, Brexit and China’s economy being put on hold thanks to this coronavirus outbreak.

This is putting pressure on the Lira again as it approaches the 2018 spike high, keeping inflation high. Remember his AKP party lost the Istanbul elections last year. Erdogan needs political wins he can sell back home.

Avenging the Turkish troops killed by Syria during a recent advance seems to fit the kind of PR stunt that plays well at home while really just providing cover for HTS to abandon Idlib and be re-deployed to Libya.

The recent escalations, however, may have been provoked by Syria reaffirming diplomatic relations with Armenia and openly rebuking Erdogan by recognizing the Armenian genocide. This may have provoked him into this extreme reaction publicly.

It puts him, however, in a very bad position. The U.S. has not backed his play in Syria. Article 5 of NATO doesn’t cover a member getting attacked while it’s invading another country. It’s a defensive treaty. So, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is happy to watch Erdogan mung up the works in Idlib, there’s no way the U.S. will back him against the Russian Air Force.

At the end of the day, neither Russia nor the U.S. would be sad to see him leave the political stage. And Erdogan’s latest forays have him critically over-extended after years of craftily manipulating events to his advantage.

Like Angela Merkel’s outburst after the vote for Prime Minister in Thuringia, Erdogan’s outburst here may be the sign to everyone that his days are numbered.

Tom Luongo
February 25, 2020 | Security
Has Erdogan Finally Lost His Center?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should call German Chancellor Angela Merkel some point soon to compare notes on how it feels to be trapped between the U.S. and Russia.

Germany’s political center is collapsing under the weight of Merkel’s desperate attempts to hold onto power as her ruling coalition falls in the polls and her regional party leaders betray her. The shenanigans in Thuringia have set in motion a widening gyre within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) which will likely end in tears at the next German general election in 2021, if the current coalition with the Social Democrats lasts that long.

Merkel’s CDU has suffered electoral rebuke one after the other in state elections around Germany much of which stems from her inability to stand up to President Trump which forces her to continue betraying the trust of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany’s near-term economic and political future are now bleak as the European Union is pushing for fiscal integration that Germans do not want. At the same time, Merkel keeps poking Trump on economic issues by allowing German companies to find workarounds to the EU sanctions on Russia as well as defy Trump on the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

German exports to Russia keep expanding after being gutted when Merkel acceded to Obama’s pressure in 2014 to cut off trade in the wake of the reunification with Crimea. But, things are reaching a boiling point for Merkel in Germany and it doesn’t appear at this point she has any solutions to a falling euro, deteriorating banks, populist challenges to EU diktats, and increasingly uppity behavior from the Visegrad countries like Hungary who courts Putin and Poland who courts Trump on energy and security issues.

Erdogan, interestingly enough, is in a similar position. He’s placed himself in the middle of a war in Syria in which he was tasked with controlling Idlib, Aleppo and Homs to split the western part of the country. This would ensure that all strategic roads and resupply routes would remain under NATO country control. It was Russia’s entrance that destroyed that plan.

Erdogan was fine with cutting deals with Putin in the early stages of this war as long as Russia and Syria didn’t touch Idlib. Retaking Palmyra and points west out to the Euphrates River was fine with him because it allowed him the opportunity to get what he really wanted, the northern 30 kilometers or so of the country to expand Turkey and disrupt the Syrian Kurds.

He played the U.S. and Russia off each other to get what he originally asked for as part of his spoils for destroying Assad. And in recent weeks thought he could continue his neo-Ottoman dreams by making a deal with the government in Libya, chasing European energy companies off the coast of Cyprus and laying claims to the Eastern Mediterranean that made China’s claims in the South China Sea look restrained.

Erdogan believes he can leverage access to the Black Sea as part of the Montreaux Convention of 1936 which gives Turkey territorial control over the Bosporus to get concessions from both NATO and Russia.

The problem for him is that he’s tested the patience of both Trump and Putin. And when you are blackmailing someone it’s important to remember there are limits to how far that leverage goes. Erdogan’s dreams of expanding into the vacuum being created by a weakening U.S. presence in the Middle East will run aground against Russia’s unwillingness to tolerate terrorists holed up north of Damascus to sow discord around the region.

He didn’t sign major energy deals with Turkey only to have Erdogan stab him in the back over Idlib. This is why Turkey’s reinforcing Hayat-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib will only result in further Turkish military casualties.

And the U.S. will be happy to watch the mercurial Erdogan fail here, as all that does is weaken him at home, where his political position is fading, just like Angela Merkel’s thanks to Turkey’s abysmal exposure to a rising U.S. dollar. The only reason he survived the 2018 Lira crisis was because of interventions from Russia, China and Qatar to stabilize the situation and help Turkish companies get some of that corporate debt exposure reduced, restructured and redenominated.

This was a point I made back then and it seems that Erdogan’s good will from that lasted about eighteen months.

The problem for him now is that the U.S. dollar is rising quickly as a global fear trade unfolds thanks to a combination of German political instability, Trump beating the impeachment rap, Brexit and China’s economy being put on hold thanks to this coronavirus outbreak.

This is putting pressure on the Lira again as it approaches the 2018 spike high, keeping inflation high. Remember his AKP party lost the Istanbul elections last year. Erdogan needs political wins he can sell back home.

Avenging the Turkish troops killed by Syria during a recent advance seems to fit the kind of PR stunt that plays well at home while really just providing cover for HTS to abandon Idlib and be re-deployed to Libya.

The recent escalations, however, may have been provoked by Syria reaffirming diplomatic relations with Armenia and openly rebuking Erdogan by recognizing the Armenian genocide. This may have provoked him into this extreme reaction publicly.

It puts him, however, in a very bad position. The U.S. has not backed his play in Syria. Article 5 of NATO doesn’t cover a member getting attacked while it’s invading another country. It’s a defensive treaty. So, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is happy to watch Erdogan mung up the works in Idlib, there’s no way the U.S. will back him against the Russian Air Force.

At the end of the day, neither Russia nor the U.S. would be sad to see him leave the political stage. And Erdogan’s latest forays have him critically over-extended after years of craftily manipulating events to his advantage.

Like Angela Merkel’s outburst after the vote for Prime Minister in Thuringia, Erdogan’s outburst here may be the sign to everyone that his days are numbered.

© 2010 - 2020 | Strategic Culture Foundation | Republishing is welcomed with reference to Strategic Culture online journal www.strategic-culture.org.
The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan should call German Chancellor Angela Merkel some point soon to compare notes on how it feels to be trapped between the U.S. and Russia.

Germany’s political center is collapsing under the weight of Merkel’s desperate attempts to hold onto power as her ruling coalition falls in the polls and her regional party leaders betray her. The shenanigans in Thuringia have set in motion a widening gyre within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) which will likely end in tears at the next German general election in 2021, if the current coalition with the Social Democrats lasts that long.

Merkel’s CDU has suffered electoral rebuke one after the other in state elections around Germany much of which stems from her inability to stand up to President Trump which forces her to continue betraying the trust of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany’s near-term economic and political future are now bleak as the European Union is pushing for fiscal integration that Germans do not want. At the same time, Merkel keeps poking Trump on economic issues by allowing German companies to find workarounds to the EU sanctions on Russia as well as defy Trump on the Nordstream 2 pipeline.

German exports to Russia keep expanding after being gutted when Merkel acceded to Obama’s pressure in 2014 to cut off trade in the wake of the reunification with Crimea. But, things are reaching a boiling point for Merkel in Germany and it doesn’t appear at this point she has any solutions to a falling euro, deteriorating banks, populist challenges to EU diktats, and increasingly uppity behavior from the Visegrad countries like Hungary who courts Putin and Poland who courts Trump on energy and security issues.

Erdogan, interestingly enough, is in a similar position. He’s placed himself in the middle of a war in Syria in which he was tasked with controlling Idlib, Aleppo and Homs to split the western part of the country. This would ensure that all strategic roads and resupply routes would remain under NATO country control. It was Russia’s entrance that destroyed that plan.

Erdogan was fine with cutting deals with Putin in the early stages of this war as long as Russia and Syria didn’t touch Idlib. Retaking Palmyra and points west out to the Euphrates River was fine with him because it allowed him the opportunity to get what he really wanted, the northern 30 kilometers or so of the country to expand Turkey and disrupt the Syrian Kurds.

He played the U.S. and Russia off each other to get what he originally asked for as part of his spoils for destroying Assad. And in recent weeks thought he could continue his neo-Ottoman dreams by making a deal with the government in Libya, chasing European energy companies off the coast of Cyprus and laying claims to the Eastern Mediterranean that made China’s claims in the South China Sea look restrained.

Erdogan believes he can leverage access to the Black Sea as part of the Montreaux Convention of 1936 which gives Turkey territorial control over the Bosporus to get concessions from both NATO and Russia.

The problem for him is that he’s tested the patience of both Trump and Putin. And when you are blackmailing someone it’s important to remember there are limits to how far that leverage goes. Erdogan’s dreams of expanding into the vacuum being created by a weakening U.S. presence in the Middle East will run aground against Russia’s unwillingness to tolerate terrorists holed up north of Damascus to sow discord around the region.

He didn’t sign major energy deals with Turkey only to have Erdogan stab him in the back over Idlib. This is why Turkey’s reinforcing Hayat-Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib will only result in further Turkish military casualties.

And the U.S. will be happy to watch the mercurial Erdogan fail here, as all that does is weaken him at home, where his political position is fading, just like Angela Merkel’s thanks to Turkey’s abysmal exposure to a rising U.S. dollar. The only reason he survived the 2018 Lira crisis was because of interventions from Russia, China and Qatar to stabilize the situation and help Turkish companies get some of that corporate debt exposure reduced, restructured and redenominated.

This was a point I made back then and it seems that Erdogan’s good will from that lasted about eighteen months.

The problem for him now is that the U.S. dollar is rising quickly as a global fear trade unfolds thanks to a combination of German political instability, Trump beating the impeachment rap, Brexit and China’s economy being put on hold thanks to this coronavirus outbreak.

This is putting pressure on the Lira again as it approaches the 2018 spike high, keeping inflation high. Remember his AKP party lost the Istanbul elections last year. Erdogan needs political wins he can sell back home.

Avenging the Turkish troops killed by Syria during a recent advance seems to fit the kind of PR stunt that plays well at home while really just providing cover for HTS to abandon Idlib and be re-deployed to Libya.

The recent escalations, however, may have been provoked by Syria reaffirming diplomatic relations with Armenia and openly rebuking Erdogan by recognizing the Armenian genocide. This may have provoked him into this extreme reaction publicly.

It puts him, however, in a very bad position. The U.S. has not backed his play in Syria. Article 5 of NATO doesn’t cover a member getting attacked while it’s invading another country. It’s a defensive treaty. So, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is happy to watch Erdogan mung up the works in Idlib, there’s no way the U.S. will back him against the Russian Air Force.

At the end of the day, neither Russia nor the U.S. would be sad to see him leave the political stage. And Erdogan’s latest forays have him critically over-extended after years of craftily manipulating events to his advantage.

Like Angela Merkel’s outburst after the vote for Prime Minister in Thuringia, Erdogan’s outburst here may be the sign to everyone that his days are numbered.

The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.
Tags:
Print this article

See also

October 24, 2019
Trump and Erdogan Are Alike: Both Are ‘Thin-Skinned’ and Relied on ‘Deplorables’ to Win
June 14, 2019
Turkey and Russia Dig in for a Long Campaign in Idlib, Israel Studies Each and Every Move
February 28, 2020
NATO: From Covert Sponsor to Artillery for Terrorists in Syria
February 29, 2020
Turkey Asks NATO to Join Its War Against Syria and Russia
February 24, 2020
How to Know If America Is Your Enemy
February 25, 2020
Another Big War in Syria May Start Soon
February 9, 2020
Trump’s Brink of War with Iran Spun on a Lie
January 30, 2020
The Torturers and the ‘Ticking Bomb’: How Torture Became Routine in the Global War on Terror
January 28, 2020
Chaotic Libya Being Helped Towards Stability
February 21, 2020
As Usual, Western Media Grossly Distort Syria’s Conflict
February 18, 2020
Europe’s Nuclear Weapons and the Arms Reduction Treaty
February 11, 2020
Kushner’s Stamp of Zionist Racism on Peace Plan
February 7, 2020
US Deploys ‘Mini-Nukes’ in Deplorable Threat to World Peace
January 30, 2020
How Obama’s Mid-East Policy Led to Nazi Rebirth in Today’s Germany
January 27, 2020
Iran Becomes the Prize to America’s Warring Parties’ Rites of War
January 17, 2020
Trump, Iran Coordinated De-escalation… for Now
January 11, 2020
General Soleimani’s Network of Revenge
February 15, 2020
More Evidence of OPCW Cover-Up in Syria Has Come Forward
January 19, 2020
The Libyan Civil War May Finally Be Coming to an End
January 16, 2020
Interview: How the Libyan Landscape Is Changing As New Players Get Boots on the Ground
February 25, 2020
Pipelines Produce Peace and Prosperity So Why Oppose Them?
February 22, 2020
The Worst Deal of the Century for Palestine
February 20, 2020
Diplomatic Immunity and RAF Croughton: Trump Goes After the Brits
February 18, 2020
Just Go Now. ‘Prat’ Ambassador in Morocco Asked to Quit Post NOW Over Gibraltar Row – Leaving British Residents in Marrakesh Wide Open to New Terror Attack
February 17, 2020
Dresden Terror Bombing, Like Hiroshima, a Maniacal Warning to Moscow
February 17, 2020
Trump’s Vanished ‘Liberal Middles’
February 14, 2020
More Damning Evidence of OPCW Cover-Up in Syria
February 13, 2020
Is It Time for a Parliamentary Inquiry Into the German State Broadcaster, Given the Number of Grave Allegations Against Its Management?
February 3, 2020
Israel in the Middle East — A Civilisational and Metaphysical War
February 2, 2020
Who’d Want to Be Federica Mogherini? And Who’d Want Her Job? EU Foreign Policy and Other Stupid Questions, Explained
January 30, 2020
British Ambassadors Behaving Badly. But Who Are They Really Working for in the First Place?
January 12, 2020
A New Year’s Fantasy
January 12, 2020
What Poland Has to Hide About the Origins of World War II
December 31, 2019
20/20 Insight: Top 10 Political Predictions for the New Year
Also by this author
Tom Luongo
Tom Luongo is an independent political and economic analyst based in North Florida, USA
Did Pelosi Just Tear Up the Fabric of the U.S.?
Can Bernie and Tulsi Survive Hillary’s ‘Urge’ to Save the DNC?
Let’s Add Salvini’s Return to the Growing List of Europe’s Problems
2019: The Year the Neocons Failed
As Winter Comes Pipeline Wars Heat Up

See also

October 24, 2019
Trump and Erdogan Are Alike: Both Are ‘Thin-Skinned’ and Relied on ‘Deplorables’ to Win
June 14, 2019
Turkey and Russia Dig in for a Long Campaign in Idlib, Israel Studies Each and Every Move
February 28, 2020
NATO: From Covert Sponsor to Artillery for Terrorists in Syria
February 29, 2020
Turkey Asks NATO to Join Its War Against Syria and Russia
February 24, 2020
How to Know If America Is Your Enemy
February 25, 2020
Another Big War in Syria May Start Soon
February 9, 2020
Trump’s Brink of War with Iran Spun on a Lie
January 30, 2020
The Torturers and the ‘Ticking Bomb’: How Torture Became Routine in the Global War on Terror
January 28, 2020
Chaotic Libya Being Helped Towards Stability
February 21, 2020
As Usual, Western Media Grossly Distort Syria’s Conflict
February 18, 2020
Europe’s Nuclear Weapons and the Arms Reduction Treaty
February 11, 2020
Kushner’s Stamp of Zionist Racism on Peace Plan
February 7, 2020
US Deploys ‘Mini-Nukes’ in Deplorable Threat to World Peace
January 30, 2020
How Obama’s Mid-East Policy Led to Nazi Rebirth in Today’s Germany
January 27, 2020
Iran Becomes the Prize to America’s Warring Parties’ Rites of War
January 17, 2020
Trump, Iran Coordinated De-escalation… for Now
January 11, 2020
General Soleimani’s Network of Revenge
February 15, 2020
More Evidence of OPCW Cover-Up in Syria Has Come Forward
January 19, 2020
The Libyan Civil War May Finally Be Coming to an End
January 16, 2020
Interview: How the Libyan Landscape Is Changing As New Players Get Boots on the Ground
February 25, 2020
Pipelines Produce Peace and Prosperity So Why Oppose Them?
February 22, 2020
The Worst Deal of the Century for Palestine
February 20, 2020
Diplomatic Immunity and RAF Croughton: Trump Goes After the Brits
February 18, 2020
Just Go Now. ‘Prat’ Ambassador in Morocco Asked to Quit Post NOW Over Gibraltar Row – Leaving British Residents in Marrakesh Wide Open to New Terror Attack
February 17, 2020
Dresden Terror Bombing, Like Hiroshima, a Maniacal Warning to Moscow
February 17, 2020
Trump’s Vanished ‘Liberal Middles’
February 14, 2020
More Damning Evidence of OPCW Cover-Up in Syria
February 13, 2020
Is It Time for a Parliamentary Inquiry Into the German State Broadcaster, Given the Number of Grave Allegations Against Its Management?
February 3, 2020
Israel in the Middle East — A Civilisational and Metaphysical War
February 2, 2020
Who’d Want to Be Federica Mogherini? And Who’d Want Her Job? EU Foreign Policy and Other Stupid Questions, Explained
January 30, 2020
British Ambassadors Behaving Badly. But Who Are They Really Working for in the First Place?
January 12, 2020
A New Year’s Fantasy
January 12, 2020
What Poland Has to Hide About the Origins of World War II
December 31, 2019
20/20 Insight: Top 10 Political Predictions for the New Year
The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.
Tags:
Print this article