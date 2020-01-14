World
ISIS Applauds Trump’s Killing Soleimani
Eric Zuesse
January 14, 2020
© Photo: Wikimedia

According to BBC’s top expert on jihadist movements, official publications from ISIS are now calling the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani an act of God, and are portraying Shiite Iran as Muslims’ greatest enemy, more so even than powers that don’t claim to be Muslim.

In a series of tweets from the BBC’s jihadism-expert, Mina al-Lami, she explains why ISIS is ecstatic that Soleimani is dead — they say that it’s because the killing of Soleimani is a strong display from God that God is wreaking revenge against the opponents of jihad. Her tweets show photos of some of these ISIS publications, paraphrase from them, and place their statements into a broader context of Islamic history and of the ancient split between fundamentalist Sunni Islam, on the one hand, and all of Shiite Islam (including especially Iran’s), on the other.

Here are highlights from this string of tweets, by Mina al-Lami, the BBC’s expert on jihadist movements. She makes clear, “Views are mine.” These statements do not come from BBC, but from herself, to explain why ISIS is so happy that Solomeini is dead:

BBC ISIS Specialist Mina al-Lami
Jihadism specialist; Editorial Lead/team manager @BBC Monitoring (http://monitoring.bbc.co.uk) Views are mine.
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215640123234226176
@Minalami
Jan 10
More

This is the typical position of jihadists in such situations: they gloat and pray that God weakens their enemies’ at the hands of one another, for the benefit of jihadists[:]

IS gloats at death of Soleimani in first comment on US-Iran crisis
Islamic State group (ISIS) has welcomed the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, portraying his demise in a U.S. drone strike on 3 Janua
6:22 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558265272197122

Thread: In the editorial of its weekly paper #AlNaba, #ISIS welcomes the death of #Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike, but is careful not to openly credit the U.S. for his demise but portrays it as an act of God to support IS and Muslims more broadly.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558269588201472

It welcomes IS enemies being busy fighting each other, saying it distracts them away from “Muslims” and drains their energy which, it adds, benefits jihadists.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558272272478210

It says, thanking God, U.S. and Iran are today busy targeting each other “indifferent to the impact it has on their mutual fight against the Islamic State”.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558273581166598

Elsewhere in al-Naba, IS factually reports on U.S. suspension of its operations against IS in Iraq, and notes “European” concern about the impact it may have on empowering IS
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558274952593408

This is the typical position of jihadists in such situations: they gloat and pray that God weakens their enemies’ at the hands of one another, for the benefit of jihadists
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020

MY COMMENTARY ON THIS:

Though, generally in the press, jihadism is treated as being just a movement of some crazed Muslims, that common portrayal is a serious distortion of the reality, which goes back to 1744, when the fundamentalist Islamic cleric Muhammad ibn Abd al Wahhab signed a blood oath with the aspiring political leader and conqueror Muhammad ibn Saud, to form a new Islamic nation, starting in the desert of what now is Saudi Arabia. It was to be a fusion in which the laws come from God as based upon the Quran, and the government applies those laws, so that, in effect, the Quran is to become the constitution for Muslim countries. That’s Sharia Law — law derived from the Quran and from its expert interpreters as determined by the Wahhabist clergy. Wahhab hated Shiites and considered them to be the worst and most hypocritical fake Muslims, followers of distorters of the will of God as it had been expressed by God’s Prophet Mohammed in the Quran. Whereas in this new nation, the government would be ruled by descendants from Muhammad ibn Saud, the clergy would be followers of Muhammad ibn Wahhab. Part of their shared oath was to convert or kill all Shiites. This is the most extreme exclusionist version of Islam. In other countries than Saudi Arabia, it is known not as Wahhabism, but as Salafism, or ancestral Islam, because it is claimed to represent the purest interpretation of God’s laws. The greatest threat to it, in that view, is Shia Islam, which must be wiped out in order to then become enabled to take over the world for God by going after all other infidels.

On 9 June 2017, I headlined “All Islamic Terrorism Is Perpetrated by Fundamentalist Sunnis, Except Terrorism Against Israel” and listed there the 54 most prominently reported instances of Islamic terrorism, from 11 September 2001 to then — a 16-year period — and all of them except for the ones that were directed against Israel, were by fundamentalist-Sunni groups. (Israel also was hit by some Sunni groups, but all other countries only by Sunni groups.) Not all of those terrorist groups were Wahhabist, but all were either Wahhabist or Salafist.

ISIS is the most extreme of all fundamentalist Sunni groups. One of its main differences from Al Qaeda is that whereas Al Qaeda leadership try to restrain their members from attacking Shiites, and aim to achieve as wide support from the world’s Muslims as they possibly can while still advancing the jihadist cause, there are no such restraints placed upon the followers of ISIS regarding Shiites, all of whom are instead to be treated as infidels, and either killed or else converted.

Iranian General Soleimani was among the leading, if not the very top, of all generals worldwide, leading the fight against ISIS, not only in Iraq, but as far away as in India. This is the reason why ISIS lauds what Trump did.

Eric Zuesse
January 14, 2020 | World
ISIS Applauds Trump’s Killing Soleimani

According to BBC’s top expert on jihadist movements, official publications from ISIS are now calling the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani an act of God, and are portraying Shiite Iran as Muslims’ greatest enemy, more so even than powers that don’t claim to be Muslim.

In a series of tweets from the BBC’s jihadism-expert, Mina al-Lami, she explains why ISIS is ecstatic that Soleimani is dead — they say that it’s because the killing of Soleimani is a strong display from God that God is wreaking revenge against the opponents of jihad. Her tweets show photos of some of these ISIS publications, paraphrase from them, and place their statements into a broader context of Islamic history and of the ancient split between fundamentalist Sunni Islam, on the one hand, and all of Shiite Islam (including especially Iran’s), on the other.

Here are highlights from this string of tweets, by Mina al-Lami, the BBC’s expert on jihadist movements. She makes clear, “Views are mine.” These statements do not come from BBC, but from herself, to explain why ISIS is so happy that Solomeini is dead:

BBC ISIS Specialist Mina al-Lami
Jihadism specialist; Editorial Lead/team manager @BBC Monitoring (http://monitoring.bbc.co.uk) Views are mine.
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215640123234226176
@Minalami
Jan 10
More

This is the typical position of jihadists in such situations: they gloat and pray that God weakens their enemies’ at the hands of one another, for the benefit of jihadists[:]

IS gloats at death of Soleimani in first comment on US-Iran crisis
Islamic State group (ISIS) has welcomed the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, portraying his demise in a U.S. drone strike on 3 Janua
6:22 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558265272197122

Thread: In the editorial of its weekly paper #AlNaba, #ISIS welcomes the death of #Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike, but is careful not to openly credit the U.S. for his demise but portrays it as an act of God to support IS and Muslims more broadly.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558269588201472

It welcomes IS enemies being busy fighting each other, saying it distracts them away from “Muslims” and drains their energy which, it adds, benefits jihadists.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558272272478210

It says, thanking God, U.S. and Iran are today busy targeting each other “indifferent to the impact it has on their mutual fight against the Islamic State”.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558273581166598

Elsewhere in al-Naba, IS factually reports on U.S. suspension of its operations against IS in Iraq, and notes “European” concern about the impact it may have on empowering IS
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558274952593408

This is the typical position of jihadists in such situations: they gloat and pray that God weakens their enemies’ at the hands of one another, for the benefit of jihadists
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020

MY COMMENTARY ON THIS:

Though, generally in the press, jihadism is treated as being just a movement of some crazed Muslims, that common portrayal is a serious distortion of the reality, which goes back to 1744, when the fundamentalist Islamic cleric Muhammad ibn Abd al Wahhab signed a blood oath with the aspiring political leader and conqueror Muhammad ibn Saud, to form a new Islamic nation, starting in the desert of what now is Saudi Arabia. It was to be a fusion in which the laws come from God as based upon the Quran, and the government applies those laws, so that, in effect, the Quran is to become the constitution for Muslim countries. That’s Sharia Law — law derived from the Quran and from its expert interpreters as determined by the Wahhabist clergy. Wahhab hated Shiites and considered them to be the worst and most hypocritical fake Muslims, followers of distorters of the will of God as it had been expressed by God’s Prophet Mohammed in the Quran. Whereas in this new nation, the government would be ruled by descendants from Muhammad ibn Saud, the clergy would be followers of Muhammad ibn Wahhab. Part of their shared oath was to convert or kill all Shiites. This is the most extreme exclusionist version of Islam. In other countries than Saudi Arabia, it is known not as Wahhabism, but as Salafism, or ancestral Islam, because it is claimed to represent the purest interpretation of God’s laws. The greatest threat to it, in that view, is Shia Islam, which must be wiped out in order to then become enabled to take over the world for God by going after all other infidels.

On 9 June 2017, I headlined “All Islamic Terrorism Is Perpetrated by Fundamentalist Sunnis, Except Terrorism Against Israel” and listed there the 54 most prominently reported instances of Islamic terrorism, from 11 September 2001 to then — a 16-year period — and all of them except for the ones that were directed against Israel, were by fundamentalist-Sunni groups. (Israel also was hit by some Sunni groups, but all other countries only by Sunni groups.) Not all of those terrorist groups were Wahhabist, but all were either Wahhabist or Salafist.

ISIS is the most extreme of all fundamentalist Sunni groups. One of its main differences from Al Qaeda is that whereas Al Qaeda leadership try to restrain their members from attacking Shiites, and aim to achieve as wide support from the world’s Muslims as they possibly can while still advancing the jihadist cause, there are no such restraints placed upon the followers of ISIS regarding Shiites, all of whom are instead to be treated as infidels, and either killed or else converted.

Iranian General Soleimani was among the leading, if not the very top, of all generals worldwide, leading the fight against ISIS, not only in Iraq, but as far away as in India. This is the reason why ISIS lauds what Trump did.

© 2010 - 2020 | Strategic Culture Foundation | Republishing is welcomed with reference to Strategic Culture online journal www.strategic-culture.org.
The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.

According to BBC’s top expert on jihadist movements, official publications from ISIS are now calling the killing of the Iranian General Qasem Soleimani an act of God, and are portraying Shiite Iran as Muslims’ greatest enemy, more so even than powers that don’t claim to be Muslim.

In a series of tweets from the BBC’s jihadism-expert, Mina al-Lami, she explains why ISIS is ecstatic that Soleimani is dead — they say that it’s because the killing of Soleimani is a strong display from God that God is wreaking revenge against the opponents of jihad. Her tweets show photos of some of these ISIS publications, paraphrase from them, and place their statements into a broader context of Islamic history and of the ancient split between fundamentalist Sunni Islam, on the one hand, and all of Shiite Islam (including especially Iran’s), on the other.

Here are highlights from this string of tweets, by Mina al-Lami, the BBC’s expert on jihadist movements. She makes clear, “Views are mine.” These statements do not come from BBC, but from herself, to explain why ISIS is so happy that Solomeini is dead:

BBC ISIS Specialist Mina al-Lami
Jihadism specialist; Editorial Lead/team manager @BBC Monitoring (http://monitoring.bbc.co.uk) Views are mine.
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215640123234226176
@Minalami
Jan 10
More

This is the typical position of jihadists in such situations: they gloat and pray that God weakens their enemies’ at the hands of one another, for the benefit of jihadists[:]

IS gloats at death of Soleimani in first comment on US-Iran crisis
Islamic State group (ISIS) has welcomed the death of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, portraying his demise in a U.S. drone strike on 3 Janua
6:22 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558265272197122

Thread: In the editorial of its weekly paper #AlNaba, #ISIS welcomes the death of #Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike, but is careful not to openly credit the U.S. for his demise but portrays it as an act of God to support IS and Muslims more broadly.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558269588201472

It welcomes IS enemies being busy fighting each other, saying it distracts them away from “Muslims” and drains their energy which, it adds, benefits jihadists.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558272272478210

It says, thanking God, U.S. and Iran are today busy targeting each other “indifferent to the impact it has on their mutual fight against the Islamic State”.
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558273581166598

Elsewhere in al-Naba, IS factually reports on U.S. suspension of its operations against IS in Iraq, and notes “European” concern about the impact it may have on empowering IS
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020
https://twitter.com/Minalami/status/1215558274952593408

This is the typical position of jihadists in such situations: they gloat and pray that God weakens their enemies’ at the hands of one another, for the benefit of jihadists
12:57 AM – 10 Jan 2020

MY COMMENTARY ON THIS:

Though, generally in the press, jihadism is treated as being just a movement of some crazed Muslims, that common portrayal is a serious distortion of the reality, which goes back to 1744, when the fundamentalist Islamic cleric Muhammad ibn Abd al Wahhab signed a blood oath with the aspiring political leader and conqueror Muhammad ibn Saud, to form a new Islamic nation, starting in the desert of what now is Saudi Arabia. It was to be a fusion in which the laws come from God as based upon the Quran, and the government applies those laws, so that, in effect, the Quran is to become the constitution for Muslim countries. That’s Sharia Law — law derived from the Quran and from its expert interpreters as determined by the Wahhabist clergy. Wahhab hated Shiites and considered them to be the worst and most hypocritical fake Muslims, followers of distorters of the will of God as it had been expressed by God’s Prophet Mohammed in the Quran. Whereas in this new nation, the government would be ruled by descendants from Muhammad ibn Saud, the clergy would be followers of Muhammad ibn Wahhab. Part of their shared oath was to convert or kill all Shiites. This is the most extreme exclusionist version of Islam. In other countries than Saudi Arabia, it is known not as Wahhabism, but as Salafism, or ancestral Islam, because it is claimed to represent the purest interpretation of God’s laws. The greatest threat to it, in that view, is Shia Islam, which must be wiped out in order to then become enabled to take over the world for God by going after all other infidels.

On 9 June 2017, I headlined “All Islamic Terrorism Is Perpetrated by Fundamentalist Sunnis, Except Terrorism Against Israel” and listed there the 54 most prominently reported instances of Islamic terrorism, from 11 September 2001 to then — a 16-year period — and all of them except for the ones that were directed against Israel, were by fundamentalist-Sunni groups. (Israel also was hit by some Sunni groups, but all other countries only by Sunni groups.) Not all of those terrorist groups were Wahhabist, but all were either Wahhabist or Salafist.

ISIS is the most extreme of all fundamentalist Sunni groups. One of its main differences from Al Qaeda is that whereas Al Qaeda leadership try to restrain their members from attacking Shiites, and aim to achieve as wide support from the world’s Muslims as they possibly can while still advancing the jihadist cause, there are no such restraints placed upon the followers of ISIS regarding Shiites, all of whom are instead to be treated as infidels, and either killed or else converted.

Iranian General Soleimani was among the leading, if not the very top, of all generals worldwide, leading the fight against ISIS, not only in Iraq, but as far away as in India. This is the reason why ISIS lauds what Trump did.

The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.
Tags:
Print this article

See also

January 15, 2020
Reading Sun Tzu in Tehran
January 9, 2020
The Kerfuffle War - Trump’s Iran De-escalation Succeeds
January 9, 2020
America the Repugnant. Assassinating Foreign Leaders Is an Act of War
January 8, 2020
Who Created the Persian Gulf Tinderbox?
January 15, 2020
Americans Beware! Russia Can Hack Your Brain, Make You Believe Joe Biden Unfit for Oval Office
January 13, 2020
Impeachment: Does Anyone Even Care?
January 11, 2020
Who Are the Winners From America’s Destruction of Iraq and War Against Iran?
January 11, 2020
General Soleimani’s Network of Revenge
January 10, 2020
Britain’s Bo-Jo Brown-Noses Sicko Trump
January 10, 2020
U.S. Deep State Loves Elizabeth Warren: U.S. Voters – Don’t!
January 9, 2020
Who the Winners Are From America’s Destruction of Iraq and War Against Iran
January 8, 2020
The Deeper Story Behind the Assassination of Soleimani
January 7, 2020
How Iran Can Checkmate Trump
January 6, 2020
A Terrorist Attack Against Eurasian Integration
January 5, 2020
Postmortem Assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani
December 5, 2019
Obama on Mount Rushmore: Move Over Guys, Room for One More Con Artist
January 15, 2020
Trump Steps Back From the Edge. Neocons Rage Accordingly
January 14, 2020
They Like to Get the Landmarks
January 11, 2020
Is Trump’s aggression towards Iran dangerous, delusional or some kind of 3D chess?
January 10, 2020
Conservative Vets Group: 'Bring Our Troops Home!' With Dan McKnight
January 10, 2020
Dangerous and Delusional… Trump Rants With Lies After Iran Strikes
January 14, 2020
NATO Flounders in the Middle East
January 12, 2020
A New Year’s Fantasy
January 12, 2020
Atoms for Peace vs. Atoms for War: The Only Fix for Iran-U.S. Relations
December 16, 2019
Extraordinary Rendition and the Absence of Culpability
November 30, 2019
Will the ICC Prosecute Perpetrators of the ‘War on Terror’?
Also by this author
Eric Zuesse
American writer and investigative historian
Who Are the Winners From America’s Destruction of Iraq and War Against Iran?
Who the Winners Are From America’s Destruction of Iraq and War Against Iran
How Iran Can Checkmate Trump
New York Times Reveals America’s Weapons-Makers Drive Trump-Impeachment
Russiagate Investigation Now Endangers Obama

See also

January 15, 2020
Reading Sun Tzu in Tehran
January 9, 2020
The Kerfuffle War - Trump’s Iran De-escalation Succeeds
January 9, 2020
America the Repugnant. Assassinating Foreign Leaders Is an Act of War
January 8, 2020
Who Created the Persian Gulf Tinderbox?
January 15, 2020
Americans Beware! Russia Can Hack Your Brain, Make You Believe Joe Biden Unfit for Oval Office
January 13, 2020
Impeachment: Does Anyone Even Care?
January 11, 2020
Who Are the Winners From America’s Destruction of Iraq and War Against Iran?
January 11, 2020
General Soleimani’s Network of Revenge
January 10, 2020
Britain’s Bo-Jo Brown-Noses Sicko Trump
January 10, 2020
U.S. Deep State Loves Elizabeth Warren: U.S. Voters – Don’t!
January 9, 2020
Who the Winners Are From America’s Destruction of Iraq and War Against Iran
January 8, 2020
The Deeper Story Behind the Assassination of Soleimani
January 7, 2020
How Iran Can Checkmate Trump
January 6, 2020
A Terrorist Attack Against Eurasian Integration
January 5, 2020
Postmortem Assassination of Iran’s General Soleimani
December 5, 2019
Obama on Mount Rushmore: Move Over Guys, Room for One More Con Artist
January 15, 2020
Trump Steps Back From the Edge. Neocons Rage Accordingly
January 14, 2020
They Like to Get the Landmarks
January 11, 2020
Is Trump’s aggression towards Iran dangerous, delusional or some kind of 3D chess?
January 10, 2020
Conservative Vets Group: 'Bring Our Troops Home!' With Dan McKnight
January 10, 2020
Dangerous and Delusional… Trump Rants With Lies After Iran Strikes
January 14, 2020
NATO Flounders in the Middle East
January 12, 2020
A New Year’s Fantasy
January 12, 2020
Atoms for Peace vs. Atoms for War: The Only Fix for Iran-U.S. Relations
December 16, 2019
Extraordinary Rendition and the Absence of Culpability
November 30, 2019
Will the ICC Prosecute Perpetrators of the ‘War on Terror’?
The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.
Tags:
Print this article