Featured Story
How Stupid Do They Think We Are?
Patrick Armstrong
July 7, 2019
© Photo: Pixabay

“I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen. “When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

Consumers of the print or electronic output of the League of Copy Typists and their Instructors are expected to believe many impossible things and believe them, not just before breakfast, but all day too.

Come to think it, believing any part of the official Skripal story, from the incredibly lethal nerve agent that didn’t kill them, to the spectacular coincidence of the British Army’s chief nurse being on the scene, to the re-wrapped perfume bottle would tax the White Queen’s ability. Here’s a list. But that’s not to say that we’re finished yet: there always seems to be another absurdity like the dead ducks.

Pseudo psychology explains geopolitics. And pretty idiotically too: a whole country on the couch. “Russia is more insecure and paranoid“, “a kind of neurotic disorder that renders Russia’s sense of insecurity” “The deep sense of humiliation, the dread of arrogant Westerners, the fear of NATO encirclement.” or maybe it’s not the whole country, just Putin: Putin’s insecure because of Russia’s “diminished role in the world“. “Well, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a textbook case of someone with a serious inferiority complex.” Anyway, some gasbag pseudo-psychology explains it: there’s no reality, Russia/Putin is just naturally paranoid. Probably nothing you can do about it.

NATO is just going along, minding its own business when, entirely without provocation, hostile nations try to destabilise the world, interfere with freedom of navigation, assault the Rules-Based International Order, and otherwise force NATO to react. From a current Pentagon study: “Russia is adopting coercive strategies that involve the orchestrated employment of military and nonmilitary means to deter and compel the US, its allies and partners prior to and after the outbreak of hostilities.” “Deter and compel” – poor little NATO, so weak, so bullied! Russia does this because of its “deep-seated sense of geopolitical insecurity” which it has just because it has. (More geopolitical pseudo-psychology.)

And, finally, Putin is interfering in the West’s interference in another country.

Patrick Armstrong
July 7, 2019 | Featured Story
How Stupid Do They Think We Are?

“I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen. “When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

Consumers of the print or electronic output of the League of Copy Typists and their Instructors are expected to believe many impossible things and believe them, not just before breakfast, but all day too.

Come to think it, believing any part of the official Skripal story, from the incredibly lethal nerve agent that didn’t kill them, to the spectacular coincidence of the British Army’s chief nurse being on the scene, to the re-wrapped perfume bottle would tax the White Queen’s ability. Here’s a list. But that’s not to say that we’re finished yet: there always seems to be another absurdity like the dead ducks.

Pseudo psychology explains geopolitics. And pretty idiotically too: a whole country on the couch. “Russia is more insecure and paranoid“, “a kind of neurotic disorder that renders Russia’s sense of insecurity” “The deep sense of humiliation, the dread of arrogant Westerners, the fear of NATO encirclement.” or maybe it’s not the whole country, just Putin: Putin’s insecure because of Russia’s “diminished role in the world“. “Well, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a textbook case of someone with a serious inferiority complex.” Anyway, some gasbag pseudo-psychology explains it: there’s no reality, Russia/Putin is just naturally paranoid. Probably nothing you can do about it.

NATO is just going along, minding its own business when, entirely without provocation, hostile nations try to destabilise the world, interfere with freedom of navigation, assault the Rules-Based International Order, and otherwise force NATO to react. From a current Pentagon study: “Russia is adopting coercive strategies that involve the orchestrated employment of military and nonmilitary means to deter and compel the US, its allies and partners prior to and after the outbreak of hostilities.” “Deter and compel” – poor little NATO, so weak, so bullied! Russia does this because of its “deep-seated sense of geopolitical insecurity” which it has just because it has. (More geopolitical pseudo-psychology.)

And, finally, Putin is interfering in the West’s interference in another country.

© 2010 - 2019 | Strategic Culture Foundation | Republishing is welcomed with reference to Strategic Culture online journal www.strategic-culture.org.
The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.

“I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen. “When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

Consumers of the print or electronic output of the League of Copy Typists and their Instructors are expected to believe many impossible things and believe them, not just before breakfast, but all day too.

Come to think it, believing any part of the official Skripal story, from the incredibly lethal nerve agent that didn’t kill them, to the spectacular coincidence of the British Army’s chief nurse being on the scene, to the re-wrapped perfume bottle would tax the White Queen’s ability. Here’s a list. But that’s not to say that we’re finished yet: there always seems to be another absurdity like the dead ducks.

Pseudo psychology explains geopolitics. And pretty idiotically too: a whole country on the couch. “Russia is more insecure and paranoid“, “a kind of neurotic disorder that renders Russia’s sense of insecurity” “The deep sense of humiliation, the dread of arrogant Westerners, the fear of NATO encirclement.” or maybe it’s not the whole country, just Putin: Putin’s insecure because of Russia’s “diminished role in the world“. “Well, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a textbook case of someone with a serious inferiority complex.” Anyway, some gasbag pseudo-psychology explains it: there’s no reality, Russia/Putin is just naturally paranoid. Probably nothing you can do about it.

NATO is just going along, minding its own business when, entirely without provocation, hostile nations try to destabilise the world, interfere with freedom of navigation, assault the Rules-Based International Order, and otherwise force NATO to react. From a current Pentagon study: “Russia is adopting coercive strategies that involve the orchestrated employment of military and nonmilitary means to deter and compel the US, its allies and partners prior to and after the outbreak of hostilities.” “Deter and compel” – poor little NATO, so weak, so bullied! Russia does this because of its “deep-seated sense of geopolitical insecurity” which it has just because it has. (More geopolitical pseudo-psychology.)

And, finally, Putin is interfering in the West’s interference in another country.

The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.
Tags:
Print this article

See also

April 13, 2019
Russophobia, a WMD (Weapon of Mass Deception)
January 27, 2016
Propaganda War against Russia
May 18, 2019
US-Iran Showdown Is One False-Flag Attack Away From Global Calamity
July 6, 2019
Trump’s Relationship to Russia and China: A Revival of the Henry Wallace Doctrine for the Post-War World?
July 1, 2019
Where Does Trump Go From Here With Iran?
June 22, 2019
MH17 Probe – Perpetual Smear Job on Russia
July 1, 2019
Trump’s Iran Policy: Dangerously Flawed Assumptions, With No Plan ‘B’
June 30, 2019
US Government Tops All for Creating Refugees
June 28, 2019
Trump Offers Talks to Iran… Down Barrel of Gun
June 23, 2019
Provoking Iran Could Start a War and Crash the Entire World Economy
June 21, 2019
Iran and US Officials Attend a Russian Security Forum but Nobody Is Talking About It
June 17, 2019
Guilty or Not, Iran’s Fate Is in Trump’s Hands
June 16, 2019
It’s Back to Cold War Days Over the Baltic
June 15, 2019
US, NATO Consumed by ‘Black Sea Madness’
May 22, 2019
Black Sea Confrontation by US-NATO
May 7, 2019
The Washington War Machine Is Targeting Venezuela and Iran
July 5, 2019
Is the Union State of Russia and Belarus an Integration Template?
July 4, 2019
Has Trump Turned an Important Corner?
July 4, 2019
Vladimir Putin Slams ‘Obsolete Liberalism.’ What Prevents Western Leaders From Doing the Same?
June 28, 2019
Tucker Carlson Stops War With Iran! Dems Upset
June 28, 2019
West’s Moral Bankruptcy Exposed
July 7, 2019
Bolton Losing Ground on Venezuela, Iran – But Far From Down and Out
July 5, 2019
Trump’s Historic North Korea Visit Belied by Iran Aggression
July 4, 2019
Goodbye Dollar, It Was Nice Knowing You!
June 30, 2019
Michael Moore (2016): If Elected, Donald Trump Would Be "Last President of the United States"
June 26, 2019
Trump’s Foreign Policy: Choosing Enemies Very Selectively
June 24, 2019
A Tale of Two Probes: Khashoggi Murder and MH17 Downing
June 24, 2019
National Debt: Who Cares?
June 22, 2019
Why Your Internet Sucks
June 19, 2019
Corporate News Pushes Iran War For Trump
June 14, 2019
Golunov Case: Opportunity for Cynical Western Meddling
June 12, 2019
‘Make Russia Prostrate Again’ Is the Only Thing US Democrats and Republicans Can Agree on
June 10, 2019
Russian Aggression Comes From Media Racism
June 9, 2019
Canadian ‘Srebrenica Genocide Denial Law’: When Even the Truth Is No Defense
May 26, 2019
Trump’s US Sadomasochist, or Just Plain Stupid?
May 17, 2019
America’s Insatiable Military
May 17, 2019
Washington Needs New Mindset for a US-Russia Reset
May 8, 2019
Trump and Putin Hold a 90-Minute Telephone Call, US Liberals Go Ballistic
Also by this author
Patrick Armstrong
Patrick Armstrong was an analyst in the Canadian Department of National Defence specialising in the USSR/Russia from 1984 and a Counsellor in the Canadian Embassy in Moscow in 1993-1996. He retired in 2008 and has been writing on Russia and related subjects on the Net ever since.
D-Day More Difficult Than You Think
A Month in the Life of the World’s Richest Man
Why Russia’s Victory Day Was Crucial for the Survival of ‘European Values’
What If Mainstream Media’s Message About Putin Was Delivered in Orwell’s Language?
Putin Derangement Syndrome After Mueller

See also

April 13, 2019
Russophobia, a WMD (Weapon of Mass Deception)
January 27, 2016
Propaganda War against Russia
May 18, 2019
US-Iran Showdown Is One False-Flag Attack Away From Global Calamity
July 6, 2019
Trump’s Relationship to Russia and China: A Revival of the Henry Wallace Doctrine for the Post-War World?
July 1, 2019
Where Does Trump Go From Here With Iran?
June 22, 2019
MH17 Probe – Perpetual Smear Job on Russia
July 1, 2019
Trump’s Iran Policy: Dangerously Flawed Assumptions, With No Plan ‘B’
June 30, 2019
US Government Tops All for Creating Refugees
June 28, 2019
Trump Offers Talks to Iran… Down Barrel of Gun
June 23, 2019
Provoking Iran Could Start a War and Crash the Entire World Economy
June 21, 2019
Iran and US Officials Attend a Russian Security Forum but Nobody Is Talking About It
June 17, 2019
Guilty or Not, Iran’s Fate Is in Trump’s Hands
June 16, 2019
It’s Back to Cold War Days Over the Baltic
June 15, 2019
US, NATO Consumed by ‘Black Sea Madness’
May 22, 2019
Black Sea Confrontation by US-NATO
May 7, 2019
The Washington War Machine Is Targeting Venezuela and Iran
July 5, 2019
Is the Union State of Russia and Belarus an Integration Template?
July 4, 2019
Has Trump Turned an Important Corner?
July 4, 2019
Vladimir Putin Slams ‘Obsolete Liberalism.’ What Prevents Western Leaders From Doing the Same?
June 28, 2019
Tucker Carlson Stops War With Iran! Dems Upset
June 28, 2019
West’s Moral Bankruptcy Exposed
July 7, 2019
Bolton Losing Ground on Venezuela, Iran – But Far From Down and Out
July 5, 2019
Trump’s Historic North Korea Visit Belied by Iran Aggression
July 4, 2019
Goodbye Dollar, It Was Nice Knowing You!
June 30, 2019
Michael Moore (2016): If Elected, Donald Trump Would Be "Last President of the United States"
June 26, 2019
Trump’s Foreign Policy: Choosing Enemies Very Selectively
June 24, 2019
A Tale of Two Probes: Khashoggi Murder and MH17 Downing
June 24, 2019
National Debt: Who Cares?
June 22, 2019
Why Your Internet Sucks
June 19, 2019
Corporate News Pushes Iran War For Trump
June 14, 2019
Golunov Case: Opportunity for Cynical Western Meddling
June 12, 2019
‘Make Russia Prostrate Again’ Is the Only Thing US Democrats and Republicans Can Agree on
June 10, 2019
Russian Aggression Comes From Media Racism
June 9, 2019
Canadian ‘Srebrenica Genocide Denial Law’: When Even the Truth Is No Defense
May 26, 2019
Trump’s US Sadomasochist, or Just Plain Stupid?
May 17, 2019
America’s Insatiable Military
May 17, 2019
Washington Needs New Mindset for a US-Russia Reset
May 8, 2019
Trump and Putin Hold a 90-Minute Telephone Call, US Liberals Go Ballistic
The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Strategic Culture Foundation.
Tags:
Print this article