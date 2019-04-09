MENU Log in
Matthew EHRET | 09.04.2019

As NATO Hawks Call for Anti-Russian Mobilization, Trump Responds With Call for Russia-China Friendship

The rift between the neo con war hawks and genuine defenders of national sovereignty became ever clearer this week in the wake of Russia’s decision to put their body in front of the firing squad aiming at Venezuela two weeks ago. Contrary to the incompetent analysis that Russia’s motive to send military planes and personnel to Venezuela is purely based on an “anti-American power play” or “motivated by its twenty billion dollars of investment in Venezuela”, the truth goes much deeper.

With Putin’s intervention into Syria in 2015, Russia clearly expressed an understanding that the era of regime change wars had to end if a world worth living in would be created. In this light, Russia’s strategic partnership with China and the Belt and Road Initiative cannot be understood from the perspective of a Hobbesian geopolitician who can only see the world through a distorted lens of materialism. This alliance is rather the foundation for a new international “operating system” founded on long term development, and mutual collaboration of all players. It’s another paradigm completely.

American Hawks Scream for War

Donald Trump, now largely liberated by the crippling weight of the now-defunct Mueller investigation, has resisted war hawks both within America as well as internationally for over two years who are now calling for the overthrow of Maduro- even at risk of waging World War III.

Exemplifying this absurd view was CNN’s imperial mouthpiece Fareed Zakaria - who launched into a scathing attack on March 31st saying "The real puzzle remains: Why has Trump been unwilling to confront Putin in any way on any issue? And will Venezuela be the moment when Trump finally ends his appeasement?” (Apparently the new qualification for proving oneself to not be a puppet of Russia is to be willing to launch World War III.)

This psychotic line from the “nominal” American left has converged on neocon voices on the right reflected by American Security Advisor John Bolton’s threat to Russia’s military presence in Venezuela as he remarked last week that “we will consider such provocative actions as a direct threat to international peace and security in the region.” Bolton was joined by Mike Pence who stated on April 3 that America would support Venezuela until "it is free from the Maduro regime."

NATO Jumps In

In spite of the fact that Russia’s intervention into Venezuela has both stopped a violent regime change and saved countless lives, on April 4th NATO President Jens Stoltenberg was brought into the US Congress to give a desperate speech calling for a renewed commitment to resist the threat of Russia and renew the collapsing NATO-US alliance. After alluding to Russia’s annexation of Crimea as akin to Hitler’s takeover of Poland, Stoltenberg stated:

“We see a pattern of Russian behavior- Including a massive military build-up from the Arctic to the Mediterranean and from the Black Sea to the Baltic- the use of a military-grade nerve agent in the United Kingdom- Support for Assad’s murderous regime in Syria- Consistent cyber-attacks on NATO Allies and partners, targeting everything from Parliaments to power grids- Sophisticated disinformation campaigns- And attempts to interfere in democracy itself.”

It is no secret that after having met Trump the day before, Stoltenberg was expressing a widespread fear that NATO’s very existence is actually under threat.

Trump’s Call for Peace with Russia and China

Already having spoken on record that he sees NATO’s existence as obsolete, Trump intervened on NATO’s anti-Russian (and anti-Chinese) policy the day prior by stating: "I hope that it's not going to be a security threat. I hope we have a good relationship with Russia, and with, by the way, China and everybody else. The fact that we have NATO, and NATO is a lot stronger since I've been President... But I think that we will get along with Russia. I do believe that." On April 4th Trump stated his belief that “an epic trade deal with China” was imminent.

Trump’s reference to China was especially important for two reasons:

1) This month will see the second Belt and Road Conference in Beijing with a large representation from the USA which will hopefully make strides towards ending the trade war. Trump has already spoken in favor of China’s economic development capacities on several occasions since his 12 day State-Plus visit to China in 2017.

2) Representing the war faction, Secretary of State Pompeo and National Security Advisor John Bolton have both recently threatened China in the last few days with Pompeo dubbing the Belt and Road Initiative a strategic threat on March 29 and Bolton inflaming China-Taiwan tension on March 31 saying: "Chinese military provocation won't win any hearts or minds in Taiwan. But they will strengthen the resolve of people everywhere who value democracy. The Taiwan Relations Act and our commitment are clear."

The point to be emphasized is that the tension arising over Venezuela, Syria, Ukraine, Taiwan and elsewhere are merely predicates in a much larger great game. This “game” is being defined by two opposing paradigms of global relations- but only one of those paradigms is compatible with the survival of the human race. Thus far Trump has played an intelligent game paying lip service to fanatic hawks on all sides while keeping America out of new wars, but no one should forget that wild animals are their most dangerous when afraid and injured. The international oligarchy controlling the Deep State is both very wounded and very afraid that their days are numbered, so while hope in a new paradigm of cooperation should be kept high- complacency could yet prove fatal.

Tags: NATO  Russia 
Matthew EHRET

Matthew EHRET

Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review.

all articles

Bavaria Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bethlehem Bhutan Biden Big Brother Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden bin Salman Biological Weapons Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Boeing Bolivia Bolsonaro Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS British Empire Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butina Butkyavichus Buzzfeed CAATSA California Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Carlson Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Censorship CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics CENTO Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Chagos islands Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Christianity Christmas Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup City of London Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Climate Change Clinton CNN Cockburn Coe Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Colonialism Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Communism Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constantinople Patriarchate Constitution Corbett Report Corbyn Corporate Media Correa Costa Rica Cotton Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch CPEC Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Dalai Lama Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu De-Dollarization DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democracy Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Homeland Security Department of Justice DIA Diego Garcia Djibouti Djukanovic Do-It-Yourself Dodik Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Drones Drugs Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD Economist ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Education Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei Ellsberg ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energomash Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasia Eurasian Union European Army European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil F-35 Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO Far East FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA Feminism FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN Fukuyama G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Giuliani Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greater Eurasia Greece Green Group Greenland Greenpeace Greens Greenspan Greenwald Grenell Gross Domestic Product Guaido GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Hadley Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti Haley HAMAS Haqqani Harper Harrison Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Healthcare Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holmes Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Huawei Human Rights Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hutchison Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA ICBM Iceland IEA IHRC IMF Imperialism India Indians Indigenous Peoples Indonesia INF Treaty Integrity Initiative Intellectual Property Rights International Criminal Court International Law Interpol IOC Iran Iran-contra scandal Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jackson Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JASTA JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan JTRIG Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karakoram Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kavanaugh Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennan Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Kh-101 Khaddam Khamenei Khashoggi Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Labour Party Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Lehman Brothers Lennon Levy Lew Lewis LGBT Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro MAGA Maginot Line Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning MANPADS Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Martin Luther King Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania Mauritius May McCain McCarthyism McConnell McFaul Mearsheimer Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Midterms MiG-35 Migration Military Bunkers Military Industrial Complex Milosevic Mineral resources Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Missile Troops and Artillery Mitchell Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monroe Doctrine Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morrell Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Music Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Napoleon Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Front NATO Nauert Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NBC NDAA NDI NED Neo-Ottomanism Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Caledonia New World Order New Zealand NewsGuard NFL Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Nixon Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuclear Weapons Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador Occupy Wall Street OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman Omar One Belt Initiative OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul PDVSA Pegida Pelosi Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Polynesia Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Private Military Contractors Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda PROSUR Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Raqqa Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Red Scarves Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Reuters Rice Rockefeller Rogan Rogozin Rohingya Rojava Romania Romney Ron Paul Institute Roosevelt Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Royal Navy Rubio Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov S-300 / S-500 S-400 Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Sahara Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Shutdown Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silicon Valley Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Social Media Socialism Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Special Forces Spying Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's Star Wars Starbucks START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Su-35 Su-57 Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Transportation Security Administration Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turki Al Faisal Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tygart 