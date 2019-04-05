The EU Is Tearing the UK Apart Over Brexit

Brexit has been a fascinating thing to watch. Despite all of the twists and turns, the incomprehensible motions, legal maneuvers and behavior of Prime Minister Theresa “I Surrender” May, for me there’s been a simple through-line to it all.

The EU does not want Brexit and if it were to happen it will inflict incredible damage to the British political system and its integrity.

This is really no different than what happened in Greece in 2015. And it was directed by Angela Merkel than and it is being directed by Merkel today.

The EU’s intransigence in negotiations, aside from it having no other option, is an elaborate bluff to separate and divide the British political class, now that the people have voted to leave.

It preyed on the divisions within the U.K.’s structure, empowering Scottish ‘nationalists,’ the SNP, while offering power to the eternal victim-status seeking Labour leadership. It knew it had a Tory leadership willing to play ball with them to find a way to deliver BRINO – Brexit in Name Only – and a civil service that would provide all the supporting data to gaslight millions.

The hysteria over a ‘No-Deal’ Brexit is akin to the hysteria we’re seeing among the hard-left over Climate Change. So, I found it fitting watching a bunch of bare-assed, self-absorbed British watermelons – green on the outside, red on the inside – disrupting Parliament this week.

Both are built on foundations of sand. And both are expressions of the fear that their narratives and political power have peaked and are now on the down side. And when people begin to feel the loss of power and the fear kicks in, they become more desperate and more willing to cheat to win.

Make no mistake, the EU is cheating here. Billions in free advertising for their union is at their beck and call and put into the mouths of MPs, Cabinet Ministers and the media to peddle the worst and most disingenuous arguments against Brexit.

And that pressure is causing real cracks in the British political system.

While Labour, the SNP and the new Independent Group try to paint Brexit as some “Tory psychodrama” for political gains to blame shift their own betrayal of voters the Tories themselves are now fracturing under the pressure somewhat.

From Nick Boles resigning from the party after his ‘Common Market 2.0’ proposal failed to Richard Drax’s mea culpa for mistakenly voting for the May/Merkel Surrender Treaty on March 29th we’re seeing the effects this is having on everyone.

Some of it is Kabuki theatre to be sure. Boles’ resignation was an obvious stunt meant to shame MPs. Even Drax’s regrets had an air of worry over the voter backlash for betraying the Leave vote.

And look at the results. Arch-Remainer and former Attorney General, Dominic Grieve, who spent months working with EU officials to strategize openly on how to betray Brexit now faces de-selection from his constituents.

That’s what it takes to get rid of these people. The so-called Independent Group resigned from their parties and refused to call by-elections to confirm their seats. This is completely against all political protocol and an insult to their constituents. But what would you expect from an arrogant, self-important ignoramus like Anna Soubry?

The reason the EU’s plan to scuttle Brexit is failing is precisely because of what I saw months ago – the British people want their will, no matter how flawed, respected. And the political class is too consumed with its own self-righteousness that it cannot see this.

The entire process has made a mockery of the democratic institutions that exist across the West.

And that was precisely the effect the EU wanted out of all of this. Because even if they lose the latest Battle of Britain, they win in creating the philosophical case as to why direct representation is a stupid form of government.

The EU is dream arrangement for globalists. It is an unelected leadership mostly immune from the changes in demographics and voter opinions pushing humanity, a base and unruly lot in their mind, towards their chosen outcomes.

By exposing the divisions and corruption of the world’s oldest parliament the EU is furthering the argument for its inevitability in the minds of the younger generation in Britain, setting older, more experienced Leavers against younger, less worldly Remainers.

But it’s not working as well as they expected. The fear campaign has radicalized the hard-core Remain camp. They were always going to be who they are. What it hasn’t done is soften the middle of the electorate. In fact, if anything, they’ve hardened in their stance that they don’t want to be ruled by either Westminster or Brussels.

Now this is music to my libertarian ears, of course, because it highlights what happens when the costs of the political and economic status quo rise above the benefits of it – anger and rebellion.

We’re seeing it in France. We’ve yet to truly see it in Italy. And we’re only beginning to see it in Britain.

The politicians are trying to do the impossible with an angry electorate – betray their wishes and blame the other guy.

Theresa May, in the words of one of my followers, “is acting like a used-car salesman wearing down a mark.”

But her act has worn thin and so has the bullying act in Brussels. And the same can be said for the multiple levels of betrayal of Jeremy Corbyn and Labour.

As we approach April 12th, May will try her blackmail scheme one more time to satisfy her puppet-masters, this time trying to bring Corbyn into her vortex of failure, while deeper divisions are revealed within the House of Commons and more MPs resign, threaten and whine about the looming catastrophe of ‘extremists.’

The United Kingdom may not survive Brexit in its current form. But many who are pushing for disunion, the Scots, may find themselves surprised when they themselves have to face their voters.

And that would leave the EU wondering what went wrong, as they got everything they wanted – a broken, divided U.K. – and still lost the war.