Chaining America’s Destiny to the Chaos of Ukraine

The presidential elections in Ukraine have rightly been described as a race between three neo-Nazis, each more of a Russia-hating racist than the rest.

Whichever one of them wins, the United States and the entire NATO alliance are mortally committed to supporting an extremist, out-of-control and desperate failing regime that would not hesitate to pull America into a thermonuclear war for its own selfish ends.

The parallels and lessons to be drawn from the beginning of both the terrible world wars of the past century are striking. In 1914, the Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary was assassinated in Sarajevo, the capital of the obscure and unstable provinces of Bosnia-Herzegovina by Gavrilo Princip, an idealistic, murderous young fool in a plot backed by Deep State elements in the Serbian government.

The Serbian government and monarchy was torn apart between two feuding factions, each of which routinely slaughtered each other, including women and children in horrific massacres. Nevertheless, the Russian government felt a strong sense of Orthodox Christian and Slavic identification with the Serbs. So when the Austro-Hungarians decided to crush them, St. Petersburg declared war on Austria-Hungary, which in turn brought in Germany as Vienna’s ally.

In World War II, Adolf Hitler was determined on his mad and wicked scheme to conquer all the plains of Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union and literally annihilate the Russian as well as Jewish peoples. (Recent research has shown that as many as 20 million Slavs, overwhelmingly Russian, were deliberately murdered in 200 smaller and little known extermination camps in Nazi-occupied Russia and Belorussia.)

Still, it was the instability and recklessness of the racist Polish nationalist government, which persecuted Russians and Ukrainians as well as Jews in race laws that British historian Paul Johnson compared to those of Apartheid-era South Africa that triggered the world war. The Poles refused to make any sane and sensible defense agreement with the Soviet Union, the only nation that could protect them. They madly thought Britain and France on the other side of Europe would magically be able to protect them.

Today, it is Ukraine that plays the fateful role of potential powder keg for a global explosion that Serbia did in 1914 and Poland in 1939.

Just as the Serbs were driven insane by their passionate hatred for the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the Poles by their own loathing for the Soviet Union and the Russian people, the clique that rules Ukraine today and controls its election process hates modern Russia.

The three leading candidates in this election, current President Petro Poroshenko, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko and literal clown Volodymyr Zelensky outdo each other in their expressed hatred of Russia.

The US political class mindless and its appalling cowardly, ignorant and sheer lazy mainstream media swallows the Big Lie that Ukraine is a virtuous and stable democratic nation: The US–backed and orchestrated violent coup d’etat of 2014 in Kiev notwithstanding.

Yet an American polling organization, Gallup, reported in March that Poroshenko retains the trust and credibility of only 6 percent of the Ukrainian people who have suffered his total incompetence for the past five years.

According to Gallup, the Ukrainian political system cobbled together on Washington’s orders after the 2014 coup does marginally better: A whopping 12 percent of the Ukrainian people trust it, which means 88 percent of them don’t.

Yet it is this corrupt, violent and chaotic shambles of a state that is leading the United States and all of NATO into a fateful collusion with Russia that could escalate into global thermonuclear war.

In 1914, the rulers of Russia were obsessed with supporting Serbia. In 1939 the rulers of Britain and France were obsessed with supporting Poland and would not countenance a real alliance with the Soviet Union because the Poles opposed it. Today, Ukraine is the focus of the West’s ignorant, incompetent do-gooder obsessions.

It does not really matter whether Poroshenko, Tymoshenko or Zelensky wins the joke election in Kiev: All of them are local radicals, extremists and gamblers with no sense of responsibility or obligation to their mindless protectors in the West at all.

All of them are so filled with hatred of the Russian people and its leaders that they would eagerly fan the flames of thermonuclear conflagration if they thought it would get them even a minor territorial favorable adjustment on the Don.

Friedrich Nietzsche famously predicted that whom the gods would destroy, they first made mad. The leaders and guides of the American people are fulfilling that vision now in their passion to wage war, come what may, for the frauds, crooks, gangsters and confidence artists they support to lead Ukraine.

Nietzsche was no Christian. But Jesus issued the same warning even more vividly. Pigs filled with devils, he observed, madly galloped off the edge of a cliff.