Will Trump's Hawks Dare to Risk Israel?
'America First': A Stronger Monroe Doctrine
Gone with the Wind: The Disastrous Passion of Angela...
EDITOR'S CHOICE | 28.03.2019

"We Are Not Investigators": CNN's Jeff Zucker Unapologetic For Perpetual Russia-Hoax Coverage

Tyler DURDEN

CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker has all but admitted that the network is truly the "opposition party" to President Trump - telling the New York Times he is "entirely comfortable" with CNN's Trump-Russia coverage, while brushing off the fact that they were completely wrong about collusion. 

"We are not investigators. We are journalists, and our role is to report the facts as we know them, which is exactly what we did," the unapologetic Zucker wrote in an email. "A sitting president’s own Justice Department investigated his campaign for collusion with a hostile nation. That’s not enormous because the media says so. That’s enormous because it’s unprecedented." 

Except that a CNN producer on hidden camera admitted that the Russia story was all for ratings, and the narrative is "mostly bullshit."  

Then there was CNN's Van Jones calling it a "nothing burger." 

And in addition to CNN's hyperpartisan reporting against Trump, they've gotten it wrong several times. As Breitbart's Josh Caplan notes: 

Last December, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that Wikileaks emailed Donald Trump Jr. access to information nearly two weeks prior to their public release. However, the network failed to verify the email’s date — September 14th, 2016 — by which time the emails had already been released. In June, CNN reported former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was being investigated for meeting with a Russian banker ahead of President Trump’s inauguration. Scaramucci denied the claim and CNN eventually apologized for its inaccurate report. CNN Executive editor Lex Haris, editor Eric Lichtblau, and journalist Thomas Frank resigned in shame over the story.

Further, CNN claimed in July that Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer, was prepared to tell special counsel investigators that the president possesses advanced knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between his son, Donald Trump Jr. and a Russia lawyer, and others. Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, later told CNN had “mixed up” its facts and denied claims that Cohen had any such knowledge about the meeting. - Breitbart

After more than two years of the FBI and DOJ probing every cavity they could, President Trump and his campaign were found to have not colluded with Russia - according to a four-page summary of Mueller's findings written by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversaw most of the special counsel's investigaion.

