MENU Log in
Will Trump’s Hawks Dare to Risk Israel?
‘America First’: A Stronger Monroe Doctrine
Gone with the Wind: The Disastrous Passion of Angela...
US Duplicity over Golan Demolishes Posturing on Crimea
Finian CUNNINGHAM | 19.03.2019 | WORLD / Middle East | FEATURED STORY

US Duplicity over Golan Demolishes Posturing on Crimea

In a controversial snub to international law, the United States signaled last week that it is moving to officially recognize the Golan Heights as part of Israeli territory. If the US does so, then it forfeits any moral authority to sanction Russia over allegations of “annexing Crimea”.

In its annual US State Department report, the section dealing with the Golan Heights reportedly refers to the contested area as “Israeli-controlled”, not “Israeli-occupied”. The change in wording deviates from United Nations resolutions and international norm which use the term “Israeli-occupied” to designate the land Israel annexed from Syria following the 1967 Six Day War.

Israel has occupied the western part of the Golan since 1967 as a spoil from that war. In 1981, Tel Aviv formally annexed the Syrian territory. However, the UN Security Council in 1981, including the US, unanimously condemned the annexation as illegal. The resolution mandates Israel to return the land to Syria which has historical claim to the entire Golan. The area of 1,800 square kilometers is a strategic elevation overlooking the northern Jordan Valley.

If Washington confirms its recent indications of recognizing the Golan as officially part of Israel, the development would mark an egregious flouting of international law.

But what’s more, such a move totally prohibits Washington from posturing with presumed principle over the issue of Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which since 2014 voluntarily became part of Russia.

Just last month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo repeated accusations against Russia of “annexing” Crimea. Pompeo insisted that US sanctions against Moscow would be maintained until Russia “returns Crimea to Ukraine”.

“The world has not forgotten the cynical lies Russia employed to justify its aggression and mask its attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory,” he said. “The United States will maintain respective sanctions against Russia until the Russian government returns control of Crimea to Ukraine.”

Last year, Pompeo’s State Department issued a ‘Crimea Declaration’ in which it was stated that, “Russia undermines a bedrock of international principle shared by democratic states: that no country can change the borders of another by force.”

Claims by Washington and the European Union of “illegal annexation” of Crimea by Russia are the central basis for five years of economic sanctions imposed on Moscow. Those sanctions have contributed to ever-worsening tensions with Russia and the build-up of NATO forces along Russia’s borders.

Those claims are, however, highly contestable. The people of Crimea voted in a legally constituted referendum in March 2014 to secede from Ukraine and to join the Russian Federation. That referendum followed an illegal coup in Kiev in February 2014 backed by the US and Europe against a legally elected president, Viktor Yanukovych. Historically, Crimea has centuries of shared cultural heritage with Russia. Its erstwhile position within the state of Ukraine was arguably an anomaly of the Cold War and subsequent break-up of the Soviet Union.

In any case, there is scant comparison between the Golan Heights and Crimea, save, that is, for the latest hypocrisy in Washington. While Crimea and its people are arguably historically part of Russia, the Golan Heights are indisputably a sovereign part of Syria which was forcibly annexed by Israeli military occupation.

The illegality of Israel’s occupation of Golan is a matter of record under international law as stipulated in UNSC Resolution 497.

There is no such international mandate concerning Crimea. Claims of Russia’s “annexation” are simply a matter of dubious political assertion made by Washington and its European allies.

The latest move by Washington towards recognizing Golan as part of Israel – in defiance of international law – comes on the back of several other recent developments.

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham made a tour of Israeli-occupied Golan last week in the company of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pointedly transported by an IDF military helicopter. Graham said following his tour that he would recommend the Trump administration to officially recognize the area as under Israeli sovereignty.

Currently, there is legislation going through both the US Senate and House of Representatives which is aimed at declaring the entire Golan as Israeli territory.

The stark shift in pro-Israeli bias in Washington under the Trump administration is consistent with the White House declaring at the end of 2017 that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel. Again, that move by President Trump overturned international consensus and UN resolutions which have stipulated Jerusalem to be a shared capital between Israel and a future Palestinian state, to be worked out by (defunct) peace negotiations.

Why Washington has taken up the Golan issue as a prize for Israel at this time is not precisely clear. It could be seen as the Trump administration giving a political boost to Netanyahu for next month’s elections.

There has been previous speculation that Trump is doing the bidding for a US-based oil company, Genie Oil, which is linked to his administration through his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s family investments. The New Jersey company has a subsidiary in Israel, is tied to the Netanyahu government, and has long been aiming to drill the Golan for its abundant oil resources.

The Golan move could also be retribution meted out to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over his country’s historic defeat of the US-backed covert war for regime change. The nearly eight-year war was also covertly backed by Israel which sponsored jihadist militia operating out of the Golan against the Syrian army. Having vanquished the US regime-change plot, thanks to crucial military support from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, the payback could be Washington stepping up Israeli claims to annex the Golan.

But whatever the background explanation is, the initiative by Washington to legalize the annexation of Golan by Israel is a brazen violation of international law. In doing so, the US is officially sponsoring war crimes and theft of Syria’s sovereign territory. Or as the Crimea Declaration would put it: “changing the borders of another country by force” – supposedly a “bedrock principle” that Washington continually sermonizes about to Russia.

Crimea and Golan are different issues of territorial dispute, as noted already. Nevertheless, the duplicity of Washington over Golan makes its posturing on Crimea null and void. If the Europeans meekly go along with the US move on Golan, then they too should shut their mouths and their moralizing sanctions over Crimea.

Tags: Crimea  Golan Heights 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Finian CUNNINGHAM

Finian CUNNINGHAM

Former editor and writer for major news media organizations. He has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

Is NATO Going South?

NATO is an anti-Russian alliance. Whether this is good or bad is up to the reader but the fact is that it was born for this purpose and continues to exist primarily for this...

Children Make Perfect Propaganda Props

Need to push through a propaganda campaign to utterly transform society? Want people to not only accept but actively embrace their own impoverishment? Well just get yourself...

all articles

VIDEOS

Children Make Perfect Propaganda Props

Need to push through a propaganda campaign to utterly transform society? Want people to not only accept but actively embrace their own impoverishment? Well just get yourself some youthful true believers to do your propagandizing for you!

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
9/11 Abbas Abbott Abdel Aziz Abe Abkhazia ABM Treaty Abrams Addiction Adelson Aeroflot Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Albright Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Angola Ankvab Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah Antarctica Anti-Terrorism Act APEC Arab League Arab Spring Arafat Arctic Argentina Armata Armenia Arms control Arms Race as-Sadr ASEAN ASEM Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange Astana Peace Process ATAKA Atambayev Atlantic Council Atomstroyexport Attali Australia Austria Azarov Azawad Azerbaijan Azov Sea Aztlan Bagapsh Bagirov Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bank of International Settlements Bannon Barak Barclays Barroso Barzani Basbug Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country Bavaria Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bethlehem Bhutan Biden Big Brother Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden bin Salman Biological Weapons Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Boeing Bolivia Bolsonaro Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS British Empire Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butina Butkyavichus Buzzfeed CAATSA California Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Carlson Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Censorship CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics CENTO Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Christianity Christmas Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup City of London Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Climate Change Clinton CNN Cockburn Coe Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Colonialism Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Communism Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constantinople Patriarchate Constitution Corbett Report Corbyn Corporate Media Correa Costa Rica Cotton Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch CPEC Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Dalai Lama Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu De-Dollarization DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democracy Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Homeland Security Department of Justice DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Do-It-Yourself Dodik Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Drones Drugs Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD Economist ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Education Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei Ellsberg ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energomash Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasia Eurasian Union European Army European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil F-35 Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO Far East FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA Feminism FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN Fukuyama G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Giuliani Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greater Eurasia Greece Green Group Greenland Greenpeace Greens Greenspan Greenwald Grenell Gross Domestic Product Guaido GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Hadley Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti Haley HAMAS Haqqani Harper Harrison Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Healthcare Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holmes Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Huawei Human Rights Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hutchison Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA ICBM Iceland IEA IHRC IMF Imperialism India Indians Indigenous Peoples Indonesia INF Treaty Integrity Initiative Intellectual Property Rights International Criminal Court International Law Interpol IOC Iran Iran-contra scandal Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jackson Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JASTA JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan JTRIG Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karakoram Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kavanaugh Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennan Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Kh-101 Khaddam Khamenei Khashoggi Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Labour Party Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Lehman Brothers Lennon Levy Lew Lewis LGBT Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro MAGA Maginot Line Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning MANPADS Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Martin Luther King Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania May McCain McCarthyism McConnell McFaul Mearsheimer Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Midterms MiG-35 Migration Military Bunkers Military Industrial Complex Milosevic Mineral resources Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Missile Troops and Artillery Mitchell Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monroe Doctrine Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morrell Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Music Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Napoleon Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Front NATO Nauert Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NBC NDAA NDI NED Neo-Ottomanism Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Caledonia New World Order New Zealand NewsGuard NFL Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Nixon Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuclear Weapons Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador Occupy Wall Street OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman Omar One Belt Initiative OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul PDVSA Pegida Pelosi Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Polynesia Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Private Military Contractors Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Raqqa Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Red Scarves Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Reuters Rice Rockefeller Rogan Rogozin Rohingya Rojava Romania Romney Ron Paul Institute Roosevelt Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Royal Navy Rubio Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov S-300 / S-500 Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Sahara Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Shutdown Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silicon Valley Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Social Media Socialism Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Special Forces Spying Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's Star Wars Starbucks START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Su-35 Su-57 Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Transportation Security Administration Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turki Al Faisal Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tygart Tymoshenko U.S. Department of Defense UAE UBS Uganda UK Ukraine Ukrainian Orthodox Church UN UN Human Rights Council UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO UNICEF United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US intelligence agencies US National Security US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Space Force US Special Operations Forces US Supreme Court USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanguard Group Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Versailles Conference Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volker Volkswagen Volynia Vucic WADA Wall Street War Crimes West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse White Helmets White House White Supremacists WHO Wikileaks Williamson Wilson Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I World War II World War III WTO WWF Xi Jinping Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yellow Vests Yemen Yinon YouTube Yugoslavia Yukos Zakaria Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zelensky Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US