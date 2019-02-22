MENU Log in
Merkel Stands Against Trump’s Energy Dominance
Predator Fish and Prey Fish
‘President’ Juan Guaido, a Neocon Tool for Unlocking...
Trump’s Contra War Redux in Latin America
Wayne MADSEN | 22.02.2019 | WORLD / Americas

Trump’s Contra War Redux in Latin America

A largely ignored story reported by the Lebanese magazine “Ash Shiraa” on November 3, 1986, soon blossomed into a major scandal involving the covert sale of US weapons to the government of Iran and the illegal supply of weapons to right-wing Nicaraguan rebels. The Lebanese magazine was the first to reveal that the Ronald Reagan administration was covertly selling arms to Iran in exchange for the release of seven American hostages by pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon.

On November 25, 1986, three weeks after the exposé by “Ash Shiraa,” US Attorney General Edwin Meese announced to a stunned nation that profits from the sale of American weapons to Iran were used to buy and ship weapons to the Contra rebels battling against the socialist government of President Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua. The covert Reagan administration operation violated at least two laws. The first was breaking a US arms embargo on Iran. The second was a violation of the 1982 congressional Boland Amendment, which prohibited US taxpayers’ funds being used to overthrow the government of Nicaragua. The scandal almost resulted in Congress’s impeachment of Reagan and his vice-president, George H. W. Bush, from office.

Today, in a period of déjà vu, the Donald Trump administration has embarked on a Reaganesque policy of covertly shipping arms to Venezuelan rebels, based in Colombia and Brazil, readying for an insurrection against the government of President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela. At the same time, US covert operators have been caught in the act of mounting operations directed at the governments of Haiti and Nicaragua, both members of the increasingly-shrinking Latin American camp of Maduro allies.

Reprising the role of Reagan, Trump, on February 18 during a speech at Florida International University in Miami, urged Venezuelan military officers to rise up, in a coup d'état, and oust Maduro, who Trump called a "Cuban puppet." Making Trump’s call seem like a repetition of history, the White House recently appointed Elliott Abrams as Trump’s “special envoy” for the forced transition of government in Venezuela from Maduro to Juan Guaido, a “Trump puppet.” In 1991, Abrams, after agreeing to cooperate with Independent Counsel Lawrence Walsh, was convicted on two criminal counts of withholding information from Congress. Abrams denied being involved in the illegal solicitation of funds for the Contras. On December 24, 1992, George H. W. Bush issued presidential pardons to Abrams and five of his co-conspirators in the Iran-Contra scandal. Bush had been identified as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in Walsh’s final report.

In retrospect, Abrams, along with bumbling characters like Central Intelligence Agency director William Casey, National Security Adviser Admiral John Poindexter, and Poindexter underling Marine Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North were bound to mess things up for the criminal conspiracy. For example, Abrams solicited an illegal $10 million contribution to the Contras from the Sultan of Brunei. When North later gave Abrams the Swiss bank account number for Lake Resources, a CIA front in Geneva, he gave Abrams the wrong prefix of 368 instead of the actual number 386. Abrams then passed the account number to Brunei. In Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah wired $10 million from the Citibank branch in Brunei to the wrong account at Credit Suisse in Geneva. Due to North’s and Abram’s error, a Swiss shipping magnate was suddenly $10 million wealthier. The Swiss businessman promptly re-invested the unintended financial windfall. Swiss authorities refused to identify the lucky winner of Abrams’s and North’s incompetence.

In another example of Iran-Contra déjà vu, the Attorney General who presided over the Bush pardons for the Iran-Contra Six, including Abrams, and the botched prior convictions of Poindexter and North was notorious cover-up artist William Barr, who Trump recently swore in as his Attorney General.

As Trump begins to emulate Reagan in overthrowing progressive governments in Latin America, Abrams’s buffoonery is already at play. On February 3, authorities at Arturo Michelena International Airport in Venezuela seized a Boeing 767 jet, operated by 21Air LLC, said to have been carrying arms to US-backed rebels in Venezuela. The Boeing 767 took off the same day from Miami. During the Contra War escapades of Abrams and his cronies, Florida was a nexus for CIA proprietary airlines shipping weapons to right-wing guerillas in Central and South America. These airlines, which had no congressional or law enforcement oversight, often returned to the United States from their arms cargo runs laden with drugs, mostly cocaine from Colombia.

Included in the secret cargo manifest were 9 assault weapons, including AR-15 rifles, a Micro Draco semi-automatic pistol, and a Colt 7.62 rifle with telescopic sights, in addition to 118 ammunition cartridges and military radio antennas. 21Air LLC's chairman is Adolfo Moreno, who, according to McClatchy News, is linked to Gemini Air Cargo, an airline involved with the CIA's "extraordinary rendition" program during the George W. Bush administration and identified as such in an official report of the Council of Europe. Gemini Air Cargo, before it went out of business in 2008, was based at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, just outside of Washington DC. The Boeing seized by Venezuela was busy the last few months, making runs from Miami International Airport to Valencia and Caracas, Venezuela and Bogota and Medellin, Colombia. 21Air, which is based in Greensboro, North Carolina, claimed to McClatchy that the Boeing 767 had been chartered by another firm called GPS-Air. 21Air operates a sister firm, 21Cargo, Inc. of Doral, Florida. 21Cargo was formerly called Solar Cargo C.A.

Doral is noteworthy as the place of residence for several Venezuelan oligarchs who, after Hugo Chavez came to power in 1999, moved to Florida, taking their money with them, secure from the tax authorities in Caracas.

Gemini Cargo Logistics Inc., which was affiliated with Gemini Air Cargo, used a Miami address shared with firms linked to 21Air. That address is now used by the Colombian national air carrier, Avianca. Colombian right-wing president Ivan Duque, along with Brazilian far-right neo-Nazi president Jair Bolsonaro, are providing bases and other logistical support for Venezuelan right-wing rebel groups.

The nature of CIA proprietaries is that they use a complex network of fronts and “folding tent” temporary addresses to mask their covert activities. During the Iran-Contra escapades of the CIA, non-descript companies flew unmarked aircraft from small airports in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, and Arizona in support of Contra arms supply operations. Trump has apparently restored these operations in support of right-wing dissidents in Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

The debacle with the CIA being caught red-handed at Valencia airport was soon followed by another in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Haiti, which has been an ally of Maduro and a recipient of $2 billion in aid from the Venezuelan PetroCaribe Fund, has been under intense pressure from the Trump administration to sever its tied with Maduro’s government. The US responded to Haitian non-committal on recognizing the puppet Guaido government by stepping up “regime change” operations against President Jovenel Moise and Prime Minister Jean-Henry Céant. On February 7, violent protests began in on the streets of Port-au-Prince, Cap Haïtien, Jeremie, Gonaïves, and Jacmel. More suspiciously, the US State Department ordered all non-essential personnel out of the country following the outbreak of the anti-government demonstrations.

On February 17, Haitian police arrested a group of eight heavily-armed men traveling in two cars in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Among the group were five Americans and a Russian (later identified as a Serbian national); a Serbian with at least one Croatian visa stamp in his passport; and a Haitian. The Haitian may be a foreign national employee of the US embassy in Port-au-Prince. The Russian and Serbian may hold permanent residency status in the United States. The Haitian newspaper “Le Nouvelliste” reported that police discovered in the foreigners' cars automatic rifles, 45-caliber and Glock pistols, a large amount of ammunition, drones, and satellite phones. Also found in the vehicles were a telescope, backpacks, bullet-proof vests, and various documents, including a list of names of Haitian citizens. The vehicles bore no license plates and the suspects' passports had no Haitian visa entry stamps. The passports did show extensive travel to other countries prior to being in Haiti. Five Haitian license plates were found in the vehicles.

When arrested by police, the eight men refused to provide identification, insisting that they were on some sort of "government mission." They did not identify the "government" for whom they were working but insisted that they did not have to talk to the police. One of the arresting police officers said one of those arrested told him, "Our boss would call your boss." The Americans arrested all have prior US military service. Apparently, some sort of phone call was made because on February 20, the five Americans were flown from Haiti to Miami, where they were seen being handcuffed by law enforcement agents. The Haitian nation was not among those sent back to the US

Although some of the initial revelations about the Iran-Contra scandal came from the Lebanese magazine, the Nicaraguan Contra aspect of the criminal conspiracy was exposed when a CIA contractor aircraft was shot down over Nicaragua during an air drop mission in support of the rebels. On October 5, 1986, after Abrams’s solicitation of $10 million from the Sultan of Brunei but before the “Ash Shiraa” revelations, a C-123 operated by Corporate Air Services, a subsidiary of Southern Air Transport, was shot down by a Nicaraguan soldier using a Strela-2 shoulder-launched missile.

Corporate Air Services and Southern Air Transport, the latter based in Miami, were both CIA proprietaries. They and other front airlines operated throughout Florida and the southeastern United States. Although the C-123’s pilot and co-pilot, both Cuban-Americans, as well as the Contra radio operator, were killed, there was one survivor. The cargo bay “box kicker,” Eugene Hasenfus, was, like the leader of the American team arrested in Haiti, a former Marine. Two of those arrested in Haiti were former US Navy SEAL officers. Prime Minister Céant called the group “mercenaries.”

Hasenfus, survived due to his wearing a parachute. He was quickly put on trial by Nicaragua and sentenced to 30 years in prison on terrorism and other charges. In December 1986, Hasenfus was pardoned by President Ortega and he returned to the United States. However, the revelation that he was flying covert missions for the CIA out of an air base in El Salvador helped unravel the criminal conspiracy being committed by Abrams, North, Poindexter, Casey, and all their associated cronies.

The seizure of the Boeing 767 and its weapons cargo in Venezuela and the arrest of the well-armed Americans and their colleagues in Haiti may be the initial events, like the revelations of 1986, in exposing another incompetent CIA venture directed by a corrupt White House, one that involves, ironically, the bungling Elliott Abrams, who also failed miserably at overthrowing President Chavez in 2002 while working within the George W. Bush National Security Council.

Tags: CIA  Latin America  Iran-contra scandal 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Wayne MADSEN

Wayne MADSEN

Investigative journalist, author and syndicated columnist. A member of the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) and the National Press Club

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

The Suicide of Europe

Europe is committing suicide. How did this happen? Douglas Murray explains the two major causes of Europe’s impending downfall.

all articles

VIDEOS

The Suicide of Europe

Europe is committing suicide. How did this happen? Douglas Murray explains the two major causes of Europe’s impending downfall.

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K M N O P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
9/11 Abbas Abbott Abdel Aziz Abe Abkhazia ABM Treaty Abrams Addiction Adelson Aeroflot Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Albright Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Angola Ankvab Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah Antarctica Anti-Terrorism Act APEC Arab League Arab Spring Arafat Arctic Argentina Armata Armenia Arms control Arms Race as-Sadr ASEAN ASEM Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange Astana Peace Process ATAKA Atambayev Atlantic Council Atomstroyexport Attali Australia Austria Azarov Azawad Azerbaijan Azov Sea Aztlan Bagapsh Bagirov Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bank of International Settlements Bannon Barak Barclays Barroso Barzani Basbug Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country Bavaria Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bethlehem Bhutan Biden Big Brother Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden bin Salman Biological Weapons Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Bolivia Bolsonaro Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS British Empire Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butina Butkyavichus Buzzfeed CAATSA California Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Carlson Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Censorship CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics CENTO Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Christianity Christmas Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup City of London Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Climate Change Clinton CNN Cockburn Coe Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Colonialism Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Communism Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constantinople Patriarchate Constitution Corbett Report Corbyn Corporate Media Correa Costa Rica Cotton Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch CPEC Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Dalai Lama Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu De-Dollarization DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democracy Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Homeland Security Department of Justice DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Do-It-Yourself Dodik Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Drugs Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD Economist ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Education Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei Ellsberg ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energomash Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasia Eurasian Union European Army European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil F-35 Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO Far East FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA Feminism FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN Fukuyama G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Giuliani Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greater Eurasia Greece Green Group Greenland Greenpeace Greens Greenspan Greenwald Grenell Gross Domestic Product Guaido GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Hadley Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti Haley HAMAS Haqqani Harper Harrison Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Healthcare Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holmes Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Huawei Human Rights Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hutchison Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA ICBM Iceland IEA IHRC IMF Imperialism India Indians Indigenous Peoples Indonesia INF Treaty Integrity Initiative Intellectual Property Rights International Criminal Court International Law Interpol IOC Iran Iran-contra scandal Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jackson Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JASTA JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan JTRIG Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karakoram Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kavanaugh Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennan Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Kh-101 Khaddam Khamenei Khashoggi Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Labour Party Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Lehman Brothers Lennon Levy Lew Lewis Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro MAGA Maginot Line Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning MANPADS Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Martin Luther King Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania May McCain McConnell McFaul Mearsheimer Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Midterms MiG-35 Migration Military Bunkers Military Industrial Complex Milosevic Mineral resources Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Missile Troops and Artillery Mitchell Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morrell Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Music Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Napoleon Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Front NATO Nauert Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NBC NDAA NDI NED Neo-Ottomanism Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Caledonia New World Order New Zeland NewsGuard NFL Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Nixon Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuclear Weapons Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador Occupy Wall Street OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman Omar One Belt Initiative OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul PDVSA Pegida Pelosi Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Polynesia Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Private Military Contractors Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Raqqa Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Red Scarves Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Reuters Rice Rockefeller Rogan Rogozin Rohingya Rojava Romania Romney Ron Paul Institute Roosevelt Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Royal Navy Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov S-300 / S-500 Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Sahara Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Shutdown Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silicon Valley Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Social Media Socialism Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Special Forces Spying Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's Star Wars Starbucks START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Su-35 Su-57 Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Transportation Security Administration Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turki Al Faisal Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tygart Tymoshenko U.S. Department of Defense UAE UBS Uganda UK Ukraine Ukrainian Orthodox Church UN UN Human Rights Council UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO UNICEF United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US intelligence agencies US National Security US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Space Force US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanguard Group Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Versailles Conference Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volker Volkswagen Volynia Vucic WADA Wall Street War Crimes West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse White Helmets White House White Supremacists WHO Wikileaks Williamson Wilson Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I World War II World War III WTO WWF Xi Jinping Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yellow Vests Yemen Yinon YouTube Yugoslavia Yukos Zakaria Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US