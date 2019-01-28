MENU Log in
‘The Ultimate Showdown’: Pompeo’s Cairo Speech...
‘The People’ Know What They Want and Just Might Get...
Brexit Fears Have British Establishment Panicking
A Progressive ‘Artifice’ of Democratic Impotence: The ‘World’ Finally ‘Gets It’
Alastair CROOKE | 28.01.2019 | FEATURED STORY

A Progressive ‘Artifice’ of Democratic Impotence: The ‘World’ Finally ‘Gets It’

Antonio Gramsci described an interregnum as a time “when the old is dying and the new cannot be born… in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms pertain.” In such periods, the new is perceived as mad, bad and dangerous to contemplate. 

Britain plainly is going through such an interregnum: a period when the élites that previously ‘managed’ political discourse (in Michel Foucault’s words) within strict consensual frontiers, now find that it is being acerbically contested. Such periods are also moments when sanity is lost — when the limits and meaning of what it is reasonable to believe - and do – melt away.

The paradoxes of ‘interregnum’ are also played out daily: when a democratically elected House of Commons arrays itself in opposition to a popular referendum, opposes its own approved legislation that stemmed from it, and even toys with the overthrow of the principle of government ‘governing’, (in favour of the notion that a shifting, ephemeral assembly of non-governmental, cross-party MPs should ‘govern’ instead. Yet this ‘assembly’ still cannot offer an agreed alternative. It is truly bizarre, but not surprising, that there is then, a frisson of real panic evident amongst (perhaps) a majority of Remainers, now facing the shock of finding there is no obvious solution.

A similar type of psychological shock to the cultural Establishment has struck France. As Christopher Guilloy describes: “Now the elites are afraid. For the first time, there is a movement which cannot be controlled through the normal political mechanisms. The gilets jaunes didn’t emerge from the trade unions or the political parties. It cannot be stopped. There is no ‘off’ button. Either the intelligentsia will be forced to properly acknowledge the existence of these people, or they will have to opt for a kind of soft totalitarianism.”

And this week, the Davos Forum has been ruffled by a letter – going viral - from an iconic fund manager and ‘oracle’, Seth Klarman, who sent out a warning shot to clients that a growing sense of political and social divide around the globe may end in economic calamity. “It can’t be business as usual amid constant protests, riots, shutdowns and escalating social tensions,” he wrote, citing the gilets jaunes protests in France, which have been spreading across Europe. “We wonder when investors might take more notice of this”, adding, “Social cohesion is essential for those who have capital to invest”.

The circulation of Klarman’s letter adds to an unease spreading across the globalist Establishment. And at the root of this anxiety, precisely lies the potential unravelling of two great ‘myths’: the monetary myth, and the millenarian myth of the New World Order, which arose out of the carnage of WW1. The notion of heroic, dignified war died too with a generation of young men on the Somme and at Verdun. War was not ‘heroic’ any more. It was just a disgusting meat grinder. Millions had sacrificed themselves for some notion of a ‘sacred’ nation-state. The romance of the 19th century conception of a ‘pure’ nation-state was exploded, and in its stead came the belief (triggered finally, by the fall of the Soviet Union) in the Manifest Destiny of the United States, as the New Jerusalem, that would represent humanity’s best hope for a prosperous, less divisive, more homogenous, cosmopolitan world.

The promise of an easily come-by, ‘prosperity for all’, pulled into being by monetary means (i.e. by massive debt creation) was the corollary to this beckoning, idealistic outcome. Today, no supporting ‘facts’ are any longer needed - the ‘means’ have failed the majority (i.e. the gillets and the ‘deplorables’), and now even the ‘oracle’ Fund Manager, Klarman, is warning the Davos habitués that: “the seeds of the next major financial crisis (or the one after that) may well be found in today’s sovereign debt levels”. He details the way virtually every developed country has taken on mounting debt since the financial crisis in 2008, a trend that he says could lead to a financial panic. 

Mr. Klarman is especially worried about debt load in the United States: What it could mean to the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, and how it could ultimately affect the country’s economy. “There is no way to know how much debt is too much, but America will inevitably reach an inflection point whereupon a suddenly more skeptical debt market will refuse to continue to lend to us at rates we can afford,” he wrote. “By the time such a crisis hits, it will likely be too late to get our house in order.”

This monetary artifice was always illusory: The idea that real wealth would emerge out from inflated fiat debt; that such expansion had no boundaries; that all debt could, and must, be honored; and that the debt overhang, was to be solved by – more debt - was never credible. It was a fairytale. It reflected, the secularised belief in the inevitable, upward itinerary of progress; (that resonated with, and derived from the Christian millenarian conviction of the advance towards a plentiful and more peaceful ‘End Time’).

In 2008, the big banks were a day away from collapse. They were rescued by western taxpayers (as the risks of financial failure were judged by the élites to be too great), but then the rescuers (the various host states) themselves had to be ‘bailed’ – so they eviscerated the welfare, safety-net systems of their states, in order to repair their own depleted balance sheets (after having earlier repaired their banks’ balance sheets). 

The 60% were hit thrice. Firstly, by the initial bail out; secondly by the austerity that followed; and thirdly by the Central Banks resuming their asset inflating, savings-depleting, policies. Against this grim backdrop, the 60% understood and felt their impotence – but also, they saw that they had nothing to lose. They had no stake in this game.

That ‘narrative’ – of easy credit-led prosperity – has been the western identity/narrative for the world over the last decades. It took an ‘outsider’ however, to trigger what the Washington Post wryly accepted, was the most telling moment at Davos Forum this year – ‘telling’, simply because it was so blindingly obvious: At a panel on how global orders fail, Fang Xinghai, the vice chairman of the Chinese government’s main securities regulator, simply reminded the audience of the shadow side to the western global monetary steamroller: “You have to realize that democracy is not working very well. You need political reforms in your countries.” He added that he meant this “with sincerity.” Ouch! It took a Chinese official to say the unsayable…

Inevitably however, the ‘hurt’ of a collapse of a globally dominant ‘myth’ begins at the periphery. What is sometimes lost is that the élites, particularly in those faux nation-states that were sloughed-off by European colonialism after WW1, not only have defined themselves through the narrative of ‘there is no alternative’ to credit-induced prosperity, but they have also integrated into the cosmopolitan international, élite rich. They are in it, and of it. They have severed from their own cultural roots from which they sprang, yet claim to ‘lead’ in their ‘world’.

An example of this would be the Gulf States: Of course, when ‘Davos’ sneezes, the periphery élites catch pneumonia. And when this identity-crisis is accompanied also by a premonition of a coming financial crisis at the centre too, the pneumonia will be grave. Not surprisingly therefore, anxiety amongst Middle East peripheral élites is spiking. They know that any serious financial crisis at the ‘hub’ would mark their ‘end’.

Here is the point: Mike Pompeo’s address in Cairo was not important for what he said about American policy (nothing). Rather, it may however become understood as a tipping point of a different sort. This was because his address showed that the 30-year New World Order vision was dead. There simply was no vision – no vision at all. It was clear: Pompeo just was verbally fighting another round of America’s civil ‘war’.

And John Bolton effectively confirmed its demise. As America has nothing to offer, it is turning to disruptive tactics (i.e. in sanctioning any businessman or state, which contributes to the reconstruction of Syria). In practice these tactics simply unsettle US allies even more. 

Again, another point is being missed: with the élite’s identity/narrative faltering, other cultural-‘spiritual’ forms already have risen to take up the slack. Thus, as Mike Vlahos previously has noted, Middle Eastern states are not weakening, or failing so much, on account of actual physical threats. But because in the stead of mainstream cosmopolitan identity, equally passionate local and universalistic visions have risen up – often in an intricate weave of non-state actors (such as Hizbullah, Hashd al-Shaabi, and the Houthis).

The latter lay their claims not with liberalism, or the consumer and social welfare-driven economies of the developed world, but through reaffirming their society’s particular strength and sovereignty. And in their right to live their lives in their own, (diverse) cultural ways. They flourish where the demand for purpose, and the recovery of values in society, is greatest.

And just as the gillets jaunes are proving so difficult to control through normal political mechanisms, so too these ‘other’ non-state actors have defied control by Middle Eastern state mechanisms using the traditional western toolbox. Soft or hard totalitarianism: neither has been fully effective.

We are speaking here, of a major shift in power – and in the nature of power. For the first time, an American official has definitively exposed the fact that the US has no vision for the future, and that the US now can only act disruptively in the Middle East. Yes, Gulf States have heard the deafening sound of ‘void’. So too, can the states on the other side of the divide – those who were never a part of this New World Order. It is not so hard to guess where the pendulum will come to rest.

Tags: Davos  Globalism  Middle East 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Alastair CROOKE

Alastair CROOKE

Former British diplomat, founder and director of the Beirut-based Conflicts Forum.

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K M N O P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
9/11 Abbas Abbott Abdel Aziz Abe Abkhazia ABM Treaty Addiction Adelson Aeroflot Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Angola Ankvab Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah Antarctica APEC Arab League Arab Spring Arafat Arctic Argentina Armata Armenia Arms control Arms Race as-Sadr ASEAN ASEM Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange Astana Peace Process ATAKA Atambayev Atlantic Council Atomstroyexport Attali Australia Austria Azarov Azawad Azerbaijan Azov Sea Aztlan Bagapsh Bagirov Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bank of International Settlements Bannon Barak Barclays Barroso Barzani Basbug Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country Bavaria Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bethlehem Bhutan Biden Big Brother Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden bin Salman Biological Weapons Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Bolivia Bolsonaro Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butina Butkyavichus CAATSA California Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Carlson Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Censorship CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics CENTO Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Christianity Christmas Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Climate Change Clinton CNN Cockburn Coe Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Communism Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constantinople Patriarchate Constitution Corbyn Corporate Media Correa Costa Rica Cotton Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch CPEC Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Dalai Lama Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu De-Dollarization DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democracy Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Homeland Security Department of Justice DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Do-It-Yourself Dodik Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Drugs Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD Economist ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Education Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei Ellsberg ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energomash Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasia Eurasian Union European Army European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil F-35 Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO Far East FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA Feminism FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN Fukuyama G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Giuliani Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greater Eurasia Greece Green Group Greenland Greenpeace Greens Greenspan Greenwald Grenell Gross Domestic Product Guaido GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Hadley Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti Haley HAMAS Haqqani Harper Harrison Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Healthcare Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holmes Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Huawei Human Rights Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hutchison Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA ICBM Iceland IEA IHRC IMF Imperialism India Indians Indigenous Peoples Indonesia INF Treaty Integrity Initiative Intellectual Property Rights International Criminal Court International Law Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan JTRIG Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karakoram Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kavanaugh Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennan Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Kh-101 Khaddam Khamenei Khashoggi Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Labour Party Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Lehman Brothers Lennon Levy Lew Lewis Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro Maginot Line Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning MANPADS Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Martin Luther King Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania May McCain McConnell McFaul Mearsheimer Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Midterms MiG-35 Migration Military Bunkers Military Industrial Complex Milosevic Mineral resources Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Missile Troops and Artillery Mitchell Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morrell Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Music Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Napoleon Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Front NATO Nauert Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NBC NDAA NDI NED Neo-Ottomanism Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Caledonia New World Order New Zeland NewsGuard NFL Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Nixon Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuclear Weapons Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador Occupy Wall Street OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman One Belt Initiative OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pelosi Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Polynesia Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Raqqa Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Reuters Rice Rockefeller Rogan Rogozin Rohingya Rojava Romania Romney Ron Paul Institute Roosevelt Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov S-300 / S-500 Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Sahara Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Shutdown Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silicon Valley Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Social Media Socialism Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Special Forces Spying Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's Star Wars START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Su-35 Su-57 Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turki Al Faisal Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tygart Tymoshenko U.S. Department of Defense UAE UBS Uganda UK Ukraine Ukrainian Orthodox Church UN UN Human Rights Council UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO UNICEF United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US intelligence agencies US National Security US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Space Force US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanguard Group Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Versailles Conference Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volker Volkswagen Volynia Vucic WADA Wall Street War Crimes West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse White Helmets White House White Supremacists WHO Wikileaks Wilson Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I World War II World War III WTO WWF Xi Jinping Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yellow Vests Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zakaria Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US