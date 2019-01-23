Integrity Initiative: Big Brother's Minions – or Flim-Flam Artists?

I'm not sure what to make of Integrity Initiative (what a great gaslighting name: integrity? Hah hah: no, just furtive paid propaganda and opinion steering). But I watch the unfolding revelations with fascination. Certainly, the whole thing is bigger than it seemed at first and all the documents being revealed appear to be true.

On the one hand, it looks like a group of superannuated old gits gassing on about how warfare today involves everything, especially "information warfare", while last century it was only bullets. (Ever read any, say, Sun Tzu or Clausewitz? Or, speaking of the last century, Goebbels? How about Bernays?) And how we concerned individuals have voluntarily come together (assisted by £2+ million of the taxpayer's money) to save democracy. Unpaid, unasked and unplotted. Completely conspiracy-free in fact. (Too late, the documents are out). In short, that the essence of democracy is never to doubt what the Ministry of Truth tells you. There's a naïve and bubble-like quality to this: they never think any thoughts but their own. So maybe these guys, instead of kveching at the mirror and shouting at the TV set, have figured out how to flim-flam the government into supplementing their pensions in return for pages of conspiracy-babble.

Or are we looking at something rather bigger? As John Helmer points out, there is a long history of British intelligence operating behind such "independent" and "disinterested" cover. Did they help start the Russia hysteria in the USA? Did they not only play up the Skripal affair but actually create it? Did they have an effect on Spain and Catalonia? Infiltrate Sanders' campaign? What's this "impose changes over the heads of vested interests. NB we did this in the 1930s" stuff? Is that a reference to the Zinoviev Letter forgery? (1924 actually, but they don't look like people who bother to check details). Corbyn, of course, they see as another Kremlin stooge: is it time to "discover" a Dear Jeremy, How can I help you win? Your friend Vladimir letter? There is a danger these "clusters" of like-minded (and paid) flacks pose: in a time when the "news" media solemnly informs us that Putin has weaponised humour and Pokemon, to say nothing of killer squids, a group of "expert" "concerned citizens" who "voluntarily" appear can ratchet the hysteria up to further heights. (Although only a Russian troll would "emphasise the dangers of war in Europe (!!)") They are trying to establish a base in the USA ("challenging the ignorance of, tolerance of or sympathy for the Russian activity" – tolerance!!?? the US media Russia-bashes 24/7!) So, no matter the temptation, we can't write them off as silly old fools.

Here's their website. And here's some of their output, most of it written straight off the top of the head. Bellyfeel, as they say in Newspeak.

These guys really should get out more. If they were being paid by some private individual for this tripe that would be one thing; but the British government (and others?) is paying – in fact, it's actually paying these people to influence its own policy. Think about that: that's rather different. Even leaving aside all the stuff about "we did this in the 1930s". It's a bit Deep Stateish – it's a lot Deep Stateish.

Or maybe it's just a bunch of retirees swindling the government by writing fluff about how Russia is sapping and impurifying all our precious bodily fluids.

Sarcasm is fun but the big question is: who's winning: these guys with millions and the support of most media outlets, or us with hundreds and sites like this one? But then we have reality on our side and, eventually, but it can be a long eventually, it bites.

You decide. Here and here are the hacks. Or are they leaks? Interesting question, eh? We owe much thanks to Anonymous for exposing these people. Add Kim Klarenberg to your Twitter feed – an actual reporter doing actual reporting! I think there's lots more to be revealed.

I'm amused by Donnelly saying that the fact that their stuff has been hacked shows that they must be having an effect; no, there are people out there who are tired of the lies, secret manipulations and managed media campaigns whooping up war fever. They found you and they broke into your files. That's all.

Photo: Twitter