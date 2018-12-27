MENU Log in
Is His Asia Pullout Trump’s Hail Mary?
Ho Ho!… Washington Bears Gifts for Kiev’s Neo-Nazi...
Influencing Foreigners Is What Intelligence Agencies Do
The Mattis Dilemma
Philip M. GIRALDI | 27.12.2018 | WORLD / | FEATURED STORY

The Mattis Dilemma

The resignation letter of Secretary of Defense James Mattis that was published last Thursday revealed much of the Deep State mindset that has produced the foreign policy catastrophes of the past seventeen years. Mattis, an active duty general in the Marine Corps who reportedly occasionally reads books, received a lot of good press during his time at Defense, sometimes being referred to as “the only adult in the room” when President Donald Trump’s national security and foreign policy team was meeting. Conveniently forgotten are Mattis comments relating to how to “Be polite, be professional, but have a plan to kill everybody you meet.” His sobriquet in the Corps was “Mad Dog.”

In the media firestorm that has followed upon General Mattis’s resignation, he has been generally lauded as a highly experienced and respected leader who has numerous friends on both sides of the aisle in Congress. Of course, the press coverage should be taken with a grain of salt as it is designed less to praise Mattis and more to get at Trump over the decision to leave Syria, which is being assailed by both neoliberals and neoconservatives who believe that war is the health of the state.

The arguments against the Trump decisions to depart from Syria and downsize in Afghanistan are contrived for the most part and based on the premise that American intervention in places that Washington deems not to be sufficiently promoting democracy, rule of law and free trade is a good thing. Peter Ford, former British Ambassador to Syria, put it nicely when discussing the reaction in the media: “Trump's critics…will have the vapors about 'losing ground to Russia', 'making Iran's day', and 'abdicating influence,' but their criticism is ill-founded. Contrary to their apparent belief, the US does not have a God-given right to send its forces anywhere on the planet it deems fit. Withdrawal will see the US in one respect at least follow the international rules-based system we are so fond of enjoining on others, and will therefore be a victory of sorts for upholders of international law.”

The central argument of the Mattis resignation letter that is being cited by critics relates to Washington’s relationship with the rest of the world and is framed as a failure by President Trump to understand who are friends and who are enemies. Mattis wrote

“One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships. While the US remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies.

“Similarly, I believe we must be resolute and unambiguous in our approach to those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours. It is clear that China and Russia, for example, want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model – gaining veto authority over other nations' economic, diplomatic, and security decisions – to promote their own interests at the expense of their neighbors, America and our allies. That is why we must use all the tools of American power to provide for the common defense.

“My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues. We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this effort by the solidarity of our alliances.”

General Mattis does indeed hold views that were shaped by four decades of experience, but most of it was bad and produced wrong conclusions about America’s place in the world. The Cold War was essentially a bi-polar conflict pitting two adversaries that had the ability to destroy all life on the planet. It generated a Manichean viewpoint on good vs. evil that did not reflect reality which was succeeded by a global war on terror declared by Washington that also exploited the good and evil paradigm. Mattis was a product of that kind of thinking, which was also fueled by the concept of American exceptionalism, which saw the United States as the proper promoter and enforcer of universal values.

There is, of course, another viewpoint, which is that American blundering and use of force as a first option has, in fact, created the current dystopia. The United States is not currently venerated as a force for good, quite the opposite. Opinion polls suggest that Washington is overwhelmingly viewed negatively worldwide and it is perceived as being the nation most likely to start wars. That is not exactly what the nation’s Founders envisioned back in 1783.

Trump is right about leaving Syria where nothing beyond prolonging the bloody conflict is being accomplished. Mattis is wrong about supporting “friends.” For an educated man, he misreads history. The First World War and Second World War developed as they did because of alliances. Countries that appear friendly can exploit relationships with other more powerful nations that will have devastating results. Alliances should be temporary, coming and going based on the interests of the nations involved. In the Middle East, Israel and Saudi Arabia are not actually friends of the United States, and are engaged instead in manipulating Washington to suit their own purposes. Mattis does not understand that and sees a permanent state of war requiring the continued existence of NATO, for example, as a vehicle for deterrence and peace. It is neither. Its very existence depends on a perception of being threatened even where no threat exists, which has poisoned the relationship with Russia since the fall of communism. Worse still, that false perception of threat can lead to war and a global nuclear holocaust.

Tags: Mattis 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Philip M. GIRALDI

Philip M. GIRALDI

Ph.D., Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest.

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

Looking To 2019 At The Ron Paul Liberty Report

What does the Ron Paul Liberty Report and the Ron Paul Institute have in store for 2019? What have we accomplished in 2018? What are our plans to keep spreading the peace and prosperity message and how can you be a part of it? Tune in to this special episode of the Liberty Report.

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J M N O P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
9/11 Abbas Abbott Abdel Aziz Abe Abkhazia ABM Treaty Addiction Adelson Aeroflot Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Angola Ankvab Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah Antarctica APEC Arab League Arab Spring Arafat Arctic Argentina Armata Armenia Arms control Arms Race as-Sadr ASEAN ASEM Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange Astana Peace Process ATAKA Atambayev Atlantic Council Atomstroyexport Attali Australia Austria Azarov Azawad Azerbaijan Azov Sea Aztlan Bagapsh Bagirov Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bank of International Settlements Bannon Barak Barclays Barroso Barzani Basbug Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country Bavaria Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bethlehem Bhutan Biden Big Brother Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden bin Salman Biological Weapons Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Bolivia Bolsonaro Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butina Butkyavichus CAATSA California Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Censorship CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics CENTO Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Christmas Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Climate Change Clinton CNN Cockburn Coe Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Communism Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constantinople Patriarchate Constitution Corbyn Corporate Media Correa Costa Rica Cotton Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch CPEC Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Dalai Lama Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu De-Dollarization DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democracy Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Homeland Security Department of Justice DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dodik Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Drugs Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD Economist ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Education Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei Ellsberg ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energomash Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasia Eurasian Union European Army European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil F-35 Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO Far East FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA Feminism FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN Fukuyama G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Giuliani Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greater Eurasia Greece Green Group Greenland Greenpeace Greens Greenspan Greenwald Gross Domestic Product GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Hadley Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti Haley HAMAS Haqqani Harper Harrison Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Healthcare Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holmes Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Huawei Human Rights Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hutchison Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA ICBM Iceland IEA IHRC IMF Imperialism India Indians Indonesia INF Treaty Intellectual Property Rights International Criminal Court International Law Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan JTRIG Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karakoram Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kavanaugh Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennan Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Khashoggi Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Labour Party Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Lehman Brothers Lennon Levy Lew Lewis Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning MANPADS Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania May McCain McConnell McFaul Mearsheimer Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Midterms Migration Military Bunkers Military Industrial Complex Milosevic Mineral resources Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Missile Troops and Artillery Mitchell Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morrell Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Music Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Napoleon Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Front NATO Nauert Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neo-Ottomanism Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Caledonia New World Order New Zeland NFL Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Nixon Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuclear Weapons Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman One Belt Initiative OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pelosi Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Polynesia Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Raqqa Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Rice Rockefeller Rogan Rogozin Rohingya Rojava Romania Romney Ron Paul Institute Roosevelt Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov S-300 / S-500 Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Sahara Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silicon Valley Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Social Media Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Special Forces Spying Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Su-35 Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turki Al Faisal Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tygart Tymoshenko U.S. Department of Defense UAE UBS Uganda UK Ukraine Ukrainian Orthodox Church UN UN Human Rights Council UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO UNICEF United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US intelligence agencies US National Security US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Space Force US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanguard Group Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Versailles Conference Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volker Volkswagen Volynia Vucic WADA Wall Street War Crimes West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse White Helmets White House White Supremacists WHO Wikileaks Wilson Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I World War II World War III WTO WWF Xi Jinping Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yellow Vests Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zakaria Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US