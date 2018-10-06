MENU Log in
The US Military-Industrial Complex’s Worst Nightmare:...
UK and US Now Overtly Honor Al Qaeda
S-300’s to Syria Sets the Stage for the Standoff to End
USMCA: New Economic Alliance Formed to Isolate China
Arkady SAVITSKY | 06.10.2018 | WORLD / Americas, Asia Pacific | BUSINESS

USMCA: New Economic Alliance Formed to Isolate China

The almost 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has been relegated to the dustbin of history. The United States, Canada, and Mexico have agreed on a trilateral trade deal — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) — to replace it. As expected, the agreement finalized on Sept. 30 is intended to stimulate production in North America and deter outsourcing to low-wage countries in Asia. Imports from other states are being penalized. The timing is perfect. Now President Trump can tout the USMCA as a win just as the November midterm elections are drawing near.

The USMCA contains a special clause that gives Washington a near-veto over any attempt by Canada or Mexico to make deals with China. It stipulates that if one of the three were to sign a free-trade agreement with a non-market country, either of the other two would have the right to terminate the trilateral USMCA with six months’ notice and form its own bilateral deal on the same terms. As a result, Canada and Mexico cannot act as back channels to ship products tariff-free to the United States. The US and the EU have not recognized China as a free-market economy. Neither has the WTO.

This is a major threat to Beijing’s position within the global trading system. China is Canada's second-largest trading partner and Canada is China's 13th largest. What this agreement actually is is a forerunner to an economic and trade alliance created in opposition to Beijing. Once it takes effect after being approved by parliaments and Congress, the USMCA will be the first step in an anti-Chinese global campaign, to be followed by other deals aimed at the same goal. Evidently the US is going to insist that a similar clause be inserted into other trade accords, particularly the ones being negotiated with the EU and Japan, plus the one it is trying to develop with other nations of Asia-Pacific region.

There is a link between the USMCA and the EU. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a free-trade pact between Canada and the European Union, came into force a year ago, eliminating 98% of the tariffs between the two parties. 

In July, the US and the EU agreed to a ceasefire. President Trump and the European Commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, agreed to avoid an all-out war and to open up talks on tariffs instead. But that process might falter.

In March, Canada along with major US allies like Japan and Australia, signed a broad trade deal that includes 11 Asia-Pacific nations. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) drastically lowers tariffs and establishes sweeping new trade rules. Agreement was reached after President Trump pulled the US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) soon after his inauguration. The TPP was conceived from the start as a counterweight to China, so the US might join “with a little help from its friends,” such as Canada and Mexico, both parties to the CPTPP. If it does, the CPTPP will inevitably exert great influence on China and become part of the global anti-Beijing campaign.

Japan, a party to the CPTTP, signed a trade deal with the EU in July. It excludes the US and China. A trade deal between the United Kingdom and the United States is moving forward, although it’s hard to predict when it might be completed.

The US is expected to eventually become part of all the agreements excluding China that are listed above, on the condition that they include a “non-market countries” clause. It would please the US if this same provision designed to isolate China were included in other US negotiations with the European Union and Japan. The war is on, and international trade is the domain.

China is engaged in talks on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which consists of 14 countries in Asia and Australasia and excludes the US, but looks like that still has a long way to go. Beijing is also part of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) that was established in 2010. China has free-trade agreements in place with Australia, Chile, Peru, and New Zealand. But that’s not enough to counter the economic offensive being launched by the US. All those partners are largely dependent on America. When it comes to trade wars, they certainly can’t be viewed as China’s loyal comrades-in arms.

Under the circumstances, integration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is a promising project. That Union is made up of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan. They control 3.2% ($2.2 trillion) of global GDP. If signed, a free-trade agreement would meet the goals of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Nearly 40 countries, including India, Singapore, and Turkey, have expressed their readiness to begin negotiations on free-trade agreements with the EEU or have already entered them.

Russia and China are natural allies. The BRI and Russia’s pivot toward Asia complement each other. The modernization of the Trans-Siberian Railway and the project to construct high-speed highways inside Russia, including the construction of a railway line traveling through Kazakhstan to northwestern China, look very promising, creating a link between Russia, the countries of Central Asia, China, and Europe.

Actually, a first step in this direction has already been taken. In May, the EEU and China signed a trade and economic agreement. The deal simplified certain procedures but it did not eliminate duties and non-tariff barriers. But marked the first institutional deal between the two entities on economic and trade cooperation.

Russia and China are in the same boat, as they have found themselves the targets of US attacks. It’s only natural for them to integrate economically. The more the US tries to reshape the world, the more resistance that policy will meet, as other nations are pushed closer together, expediting the emergence of a multipolar world.

Tags: Trade War 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Arkady SAVITSKY

Arkady SAVITSKY

Arkady Savitsky is a military analyst based in St Petersburg, Russia.

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

Trump To Saudi King: Pay Up For US Military Protection!

Annoyed that the Saudis refuse to increase oil production, President Trump on Oct. 2 threatened Saudi Arabia that US military protection could be withdrawn and that the Saudi regime wouldn't last without it. Is the US military a mercenary force? And what's really behind spiking oil prices?

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J M N O P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
9/11 Abbas Abbott Abdel Aziz Abe Abkhazia ABM Treaty Addiction Adelson Aeroflot Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Angola Ankvab Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah Antarctica APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange Astana Peace Process ATAKA Atambayev Atlantic Council Atomstroyexport Attali Australia Austria Azarov Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bagapsh Bagirov Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bank of International Settlements Bannon Barak Barclays Barroso Barzani Basbug Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden Biological Weapons Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus CAATSA Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Censorship CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics CENTO Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Communism Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constantinople Patriarchate Constitution Corbyn Corporate Media Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Dalai Lama Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu De-Dollarization DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Homeland Security Department of Justice DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dodik Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energomash Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasia Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil F-35 Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO Far East FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA Feminism FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Giuliani Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greece Green Group Green Party Greenland Greenpeace Greenspan Greenwald Gross Domestic Product GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Hadley Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti Haley HAMAS Haqqani Harper Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Healthcare Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hutchison Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IHRC IMF India Indians Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kavanaugh Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Labour Party Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Lehman Brothers Levy Lew Lewis Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania May McCain McConnell McFaul Mearsheimer Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Migration Military Bunkers Military Industrial Complex Milosevic Mineral resources Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Missile Troops and Artillery Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morrell Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Front NATO Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Caledonia New World Order New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Nixon Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Polynesia Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Rice Rockefeller Rogozin Rohingya Romania Romney Ron Paul Institute Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov S-300 Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Sahara Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silicon Valley Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE UBS Uganda UK Ukraine Ukrainian Orthodox Church UN UN Human Rights Council UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO UNICEF United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US intelligence agencies US National Security US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Space Force US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanguard Group Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volker Volkswagen Volynia Vucic WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse White Helmets White House WHO Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I World War II WTO WWF Xi Jinping Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zakaria Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US