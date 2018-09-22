LATEST UPDATES

Russia Makes Huge Strides in Drone Technology It’s not a secret that Russia has been lagging behind in UAV development. Now its seems to be going to change with tangible progress made to narrow the gap.

Trump’s Extortion Racket on Visas, US Assets, and Tariffs It did not take long for Donald Trump to transform the US government into a mob operation.

Not ‘in Tatters’: Why the West Has Failed to Destroy Russia’s Economy Putin’s economic plan has softened the economic blow upon the masses, even while it has re-oriented the economy toward what would be the future growth-areas.

US Nuclear Safety: A Critical Problem That Has Largely Been Kept Out of the Public Eye Nuclear safety in the US is a critical issue that deserves far more public attention.

'How Presstitutes Rob America of Peace & Prosperity' - Gerald Celente at RPI's Media & War Conference The media? Gerald Celente has a few things to say about the media! Don't miss this lively and humorous take on what's wrong with the mainstream media in the United States from the Ron Paul Institute's September Washington DC conference!

