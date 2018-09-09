MENU Log in
India, Russia and the Post-American Century
Paving the Road to the End of NATO
Will Someone in Washington Play the Ace of Spades before...
Russian Media Irritates French Government: Curbing Press Freedom
Alex GORKA | 09.09.2018 | WORLD / Europe

Russian Media Irritates French Government: Curbing Press Freedom

The report titled Information Manipulation: a Challenge for Our Democracies prepared by two government-linked think tanks – the French Foreign Ministry’s Center for Analysis, Planning and Strategy (CAPS) and the Defense Ministry’s Institute for Strategic Studies (IRSEM) – saw light on Sept.4. The paper urges the French government to “name and isolate” outlets that act as “foreign propaganda organs.” It suggests that journalists of Russian RT and Sputnik news outlets should not be accredited or invited to press conferences. “It’s important never to grant [these organizations] accreditation rather than to invite them to press conferences for journalists,” the document states.

Moscow is the prime target of the efforts to curb freedom of speech. The 200-page long report mentions Russia 60 times, the word Kremlin is used 48 times, Sputnik is referred to 14 times and RT is also not forgotten with the abbreviation repeated 10 times. The authors say they express personal opinions but it’s hard to believe it as they work for the government.

The French administration has demonstrated its hostile attitude toward the Russian outlets a number of times. Last year, President Emmanuel Macron accused them of having spoken “mistruths” about him and his campaign behaving not as “media outlets and journalists” but as “organs of influence, propaganda, and false propaganda.” That’s what he affirms though not a single example of spreading misinformation by the Russian media outlets has ever been provided.

The activities of Russian journalists in France are often obstructed. It’s not unusual for them to become victims of harassment. For instance, when RT France channel started to broadcast last December, 11 French public figures called on the county’s broadcasting watchdog Conseil superieur de l’audiovisuel (CSA) to recall its license.

Meanwhile, President Macron is mulling  a new restrictive law on media under the pretext of fighting “fake news”. It will introduce new rules on media publication during pre-election campaigns, providing the French Conseil superieur de l’audiovisuel (CSA) broadcasting watchdog with a broader authority over the operations of foreign media in the country. The Commission on Legislation of the French Senate rejected the two bills designed to fight "fake news" on July 17 but the French administration hopes a new law will come into effect before the European Parliament elections in May 2019.

In April, the French Foreign Ministry organized an international conference titled "Civil societies, media and public authorities: democracies facing the manipulation of information." The French 2017 Defense and National Security Review as well as the 2018 Strategic Review of Cyber Defense emphasize the importance of measures to be taken against fake news and disinformation.

All the proposed legal initiatives and measures to regulate media activities presuppose only restrictions and prohibitions. The “retract, bar, ban and block” moves are proposed in abundance but no initiatives are put forward to advance freedom of press and unbiased reporting. After all, nobody forces French viewers and readers to rely on RT or Sputnik as information sources, they have a wide choice. It should be noted that with all the accusations piling up, no legal action has ever been taken against the Russian news outlets. So far, Moscow never retaliated against France Médias Monde holding, which comprises the France 24 television channel and the RFI radio station.

The issue of press freedom in France is coming to the fore as international events that need to be highlighted are to occur soon. France has stated it would join the US and the UK striking Syria’s government forces in case of a chemical attack. Russia has offered evidence of a false flag operation being prepared by rebels to subvert the efforts to drive them out from Syria’s Idlib province. By striking Syria the French armed forces are going to side with terrorists but getting people acquainted with this fact is tantamount to conducting “disinformation campaign.”

France has joined the US, the UK and Canada to condemn Russia for complicity in the so-called Skripal poisoning case. Accusations and emotions are plentiful, with nothing but a photo of two men who are supposed to be Russian military intelligence officers in Britain to support the charges brought against Moscow. Let’s look at what we have. One may like Russia or not, but nothing proves it has any relation to the Skripal case. What’s so wrong with this point of view? No information that could be fake, no lies, no concoctions of any kind are offered to the audience, nothing but stating obvious facts – there is no hard evidence to support the accusations against Moscow. That’s it.

Is there any explanation why French people should be deprived of their right to get acquainted with different points of view, so that they could form an independent opinion? Isn’t it what journalism is about? The French government has chosen the wrong way to quell opposing views. Bans incite interest toward the information that powers that be try to deny access to. This policy will make RT and Sputnik more popular. The forbidden fruit tastes the sweetest.

Tags: France 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Alex GORKA

Alex GORKA

Defense and diplomatic analyst

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J M N O P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
Abbas Abbott Abdel Aziz Abe Abkhazia ABM Treaty Addiction Aeroflot Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Angola Ankvab Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah Antarctica APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange Astana Peace Process ATAKA Atambayev Atlantic Council Atomstroyexport Attali Australia Austria Azarov Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bagapsh Bagirov Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bank of International Settlements Bannon Barak Barclays Barroso Barzani Basbug Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus CAATSA Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Censorship CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Communism Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constitution Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu De-Dollarization DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Homeland Security Department of Justice DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energomash Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasia Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA Feminism FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greece Green Group Green Party Greenland Greenpeace Greenspan Greenwald Gross Domestic Product GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti Haley HAMAS Haqqani Harper Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IHRC IMF India Indians Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Lew Lewis Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania May McCain McConnell McFaul Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Migration Military Bunkers Military Industrial Complex Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Front NATO Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Caledonia New World Order New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Nixon Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Polynesia Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Rice Rockefeller Rogozin Rohingya Romania Romney Ron Paul Institute Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE UBS Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN Human Rights Council UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO UNICEF United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US intelligence agencies US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Space Force US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanguard Group Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volker Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse White Helmets WHO Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I World War II WTO WWF Xi Jinping Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zakaria Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US