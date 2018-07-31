A Deeper Exploration of the Supremacist Origin of Our Common Culture

The AP headlined on July 27th "#MeToo reaches Vatican as nuns denounce abuse from priests” and reported that the Vatican has continued to tolerate rape by its priests, and: Revelations that a prominent US cardinal sexually abused and harassed his adult seminarians have exposed an egregious abuse of power that has shocked Catholics on both sides of the Atlantic. But the Vatican has long been aware of its heterosexual equivalent — the sexual abuse of nuns by priests and bishops — and done little to stop it, an Associated Press analysis has found.

More people receive their morality from the Roman Catholic Church than from any other (or from any scientific basis); and, so, it is remarkable that this sort of exploitation is allowed to continue on, for decade after decade, and the pews not to be emptied-out by these and other ongoing church-scandals. However, if those congregants will then go to different denominations, will the results be any different? Many, if not most, faiths (especially the most conservative ones) have been revealed to be equally exploitative and tolerant of exploitation. Obviously, the problem here isn’t only the Roman Catholic Church. It goes far deeper than that. Throwing stones from glass houses against glass houses can’t help anyone but will only make things worse for everybody. The problem here is the supremacist culture, which exists everywhere, and which oppresses everywhere.

It is reflected in the politics of every nation; and it is especially reflected in the essentially lawless “Wild West” that constitutes the relations between nations — the field where wars and mass-killing, and military invasions and occupations, occur and are accepted by the perpetrator-countries, the invading and occupying nations, as if there were some sort of ‘right’ to perpetrate such things, for example, as was the invasion and occupation of Iraq in 2003 on the part of the invading and occupying nations.

The deeper problem is that there is no right by anyone to invade anywhere. There is no right that any clergy-person has to deceive or violently to force any person to do anything, and there also is no right that any nation has to rape another.

My July 19th article, “Vladimir Putin’s Basic Disagreement with The West” presented that “disagreement” as being between Putin’s commitment to the idea that only the residents in a given land-area can ever rightfully have sovereignty there, versus The West’s commitment to the idea that foreigners can have a right — maybe even a higher right — to sovereignty over that land.

Two representatives of the view that controls in The West were quoted there, at length, in defense of the asserted right of foreigners to control a government: Cecil Rhodes during the 1800s, and George Soros during the 21st Century.

These two supporters of what is commonly called “imperialism” used different words, but the only difference that I have been able to perceive in their respective actual messages is the far higher racist specificity in Rhodes’s expression of it than in Soros’s expression of it. However, in either case, international conquest can be viewed as being good, so long as it’s being done by the right people, against the wrong people. Though Soros is more vague than Rhodes was, as to whom ‘the right people’ are, both writers, clearly, support supremacism — support invaders’ rights to invade and occupy a land, in some instances, however vaguely defined those instances of that supremacism of rights might be.

Sometimes, the personal types of exploitation and the international types of exploitation merge together. Here’s a recent example:

On July 12th was publicly announced that,

Four common law Sheriffs who were assaulted by Vatican officers acting under the orders of Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, have filed a criminal lawsuit in European courts that names Bergoglio [Pope Francis] and eleven other officials [of not only the Vatican but also several other prominent Christian denominations, and even some alleged gangsters] as participants in a “monstrous criminal conspiracy”.

The claim was filed on July 11 in the International Common Law Court of Justice in Brussels and in the civil court of an undisclosed European nation. Subpoenas were issued the same day to Pope Francis and eleven other men, all of whom are named as defendants in the lawsuit and as active members and participants in “a centuries-old Catholic child sacrificial cult known as the Ninth Circle”.

It also stated:

In related news, a secret conclave of the Vatican Curia, or College of Cardinals, continues to debate who will replace Jorge Bergoglio as the Bishop of Rome. According to a source in the Vatican, the conclave has been in session since July 5 and is deadlocked in their choice of a successor to the controversy-plagued Bergoglio.

Perhaps the legal position of The West regarding supremacism, or imperialism, is about to be tested in The West.

Following here will be the full public announcement, but it is going to be preceded by key portions of the evidentiary basis upon which the traditional position — still dominant in The West — is being now challenged, and the current Roman Catholic Pope might need to be soon defrocked and replaced:

——

murderbydecree.com/files/MurderByDecree.pdf

387 pages

Murder by Decree: The Crime of Genocide in Canada

A Counter Report to the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission”

Issued by the International Tribunal for the Disappeared of Canada

In conjunction with previous Citizen Commissions of Inquiry

March 1, 2016

Toronto and Brussels

Published by the ITDC under the provisions of the Common Cause Public Copyright Agreement

Copyright 2016 The International Tribunal for the Disappeared of Canada (ITDC)

Synopsis of this Report

1. Our research has established that the crimes and murders committed against children in the Canadian Indian residential school system between 1889 and 1996 were legally authorized, sanctioned and protected by every level of government, church and police in Canada. All the evidence indicates that these crimes constituted calculated mass murder under the guise of religion and education, and represented a deliberate campaign of depopulation aimed primarily at western Canadian aboriginal nations and designed to strike at their weakest link: their children. By every legal and international standard and definition, this crime amounted to deliberate genocide.

2. The primary agents responsible for this genocide were the Canadian federal government and the Crown of England, the Vatican, and Roman Catholic, Anglican and United churches of Canada.

——

[self-published at CreateSpace, by the author, Kevin Daniel Annett, hiddenfromhistory1@gmail.com, Canada Nobel Peace Prize Nominee (2013, 2014, 2015) Community minister, human rights consultant and Special Adviser to The International Tribunal into Crimes of Church and State (ITCCS) – Award winning documentary film maker (Unrepentant, 2007) and author* Education: B.A. (Anthropology), University of British Columbia (UBC), 1983; M.A. (Political Science), UBC, 1986; M.Div. (Master of Divinity), Vancouver School of Theology, 1990 Ordained as clergyman into United Church of Canada, 1990.]

Murder by Decree is an uncensored record of the planned extermination of indigenous children in Canada’s murderous “Indian residential schools”. It is issued as a corrective Counter Report to the miscarriage of justice by Church and State known as the “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” (TRC). Based on eyewitness testimonies and archival documentation deliberately suppressed or ignored by the TRC, Murder by Decree proves that the genocide of indigenous people began as a religion-led campaign and continues to be a deliberate governmental policy in Canada. This Counter Report reveals these startling facts: Over half of Indian residential school children began dying the very first year these church-run facilities were opened — This huge mortality rate continued unabated for over a half century because of deliberate practices of germ warfare according to a prescribed monthly “death quota” — Evidence of these crimes and their intentional nature has been continually destroyed by the RCMP and the Catholic, Anglican and United Church since at least 1960 — The same genocide continues today, is aimed at indigenous women and children, and is driven by foreign corporate interests hungry for native lands and resources.

Murder by Decree is issued by The International Tribunal for the Disappeared of Canada (ITDC), an international coalition of jurists and human rights groups. The ITDC was formed in December, 2015 to investigate the disappearance of people in Canada, prosecute those responsible and prevent a further whitewash by Canada of its Crimes against Humanity. This report is an answer to these crimes and an urgent summons to the world and to all Canadians to live no longer under genocidal regimes. Published by the ITDC Central Offices in Brussels and Toronto. For more information: d isappearedofcanada@gmail.com

——

——

https://itccs.org

The International Tribunal into Crimes of Church and State

Thursday, July 12, 2018

0700 hrs GMT

Brussels and Rome:

Four common law Sheriffs who were assaulted by Vatican officers acting under the orders of Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, have filed a criminal lawsuit in European courts that names Bergoglio and eleven other officials as participants in a “monstrous criminal conspiracy”.

The claim was filed on July 11 in the International Common Law Court of Justice in Brussels and in the civil court of an undisclosed European nation. Subpoenas were issued the same day to Pope Francis and eleven other men, all of whom are named as defendants in the lawsuit and as active members and participants in “a centuries-old Catholic child sacrificial cult known as the Ninth Circle”.

The defendants are also named as co-conspirators in the disappearance of eight children from Catholic facilities in Switzerland, Belgium and Italy.

Besides Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, the named defendants in the lawsuit are:

- Elio di Rupo, former Prime Minister of Belgium

- Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State

- Cardinal Sean Brady, former head Catholic prelate of Ireland

- Count Georges Jacobs, Belgian Catholic businessman, head of UCB Biopharmaceuticals and Director of the Cercle Lorraine or “Club van Lotharinge” Brussels

- Count Luc Jacques Bertrand, Belgian Jesuit banker, Director of the Cercle Lorraine

- Paul De Keersmaeker, Belgian Catholic businessman, former European Union Parliamentarian, member of the Cercle Lorraine

- Kees van Korlaar, Criminal underworld member of “Ndrangheta”, Belgian businessman, member of the Cercle Lorraine

- Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, Catholic Prelate of Dublin diocese

- Bishop Charles Morerod, Catholic Prelate of Geneva

- Rev. Dr. Olav Fykse Tveit, General Secretary, World Council of Churches

- Bishop Mark MacDonald, Prelate, Anglican Church in Canada and North American Executive Officer of the World Council of Churches

These twelve subpoenaed defendants have thirty days to respond to the Summons and appear in person or through their lawyers in Court Examination for Discovery proceedings.

In related news, a secret conclave of the Vatican Curia, or College of Cardinals, continues to debate who will replace Jorge Bergoglio as the Bishop of Rome. According to a source in the Vatican, the conclave has been in session since July 5 and is deadlocked in their choice of a successor to the controversy-plagued Bergoglio.

According to the source, “Either (former Pope Benedict) Joseph Ratzinger will be given the Papal crown again or more likely, an African Cardinal will be chosen, probably Arinze of Nigeria or Napier of South Africa. What is certain is that Bergoglio is finished. It’s just a matter of time.”

Further updates of the court case against Jorge Bergoglio and the other named defendants will be forthcoming, including on Here We Stand, this Sunday at 3 pm pacific, 6 pm eastern, 11 pm GMT at www.bbsradio.com/herewestand.

Note: The complete background to this news release can be found at www.itccs.org and its June 22, June 24 and July 5 postings.

Issued by the ITCCS Central Directorate, 12 July, 2018

——

Romans 11:5: “There is a remnant, chosen by grace.”

Matthew 10:34: “I bring not peace but a sword of judgement.”

——

I looked further to find information on “the Ninth Circle,” and one interesting article on it is this, dated 10 December 2014:

The 9th Circle: Child Sex/Sacrifice Cult Initiation

“The Ninth Circle Satanic Cult, a child sacrifice group composed of global elites, appears to be routinely raping, torturing and murdering children” it was announced yesterday by the ITCCS. Recent court filings against the international child kidnapping ring go to court April 7.

Named as chief defendants for the Brussels Common Law Court trial were Pope Francis, Jesuit Superior General Adolfo Pachon and Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. Among possible Ninth Circle Satanic Cult members named by witnesses who would testify at the trial were former popes Joseph Ratzinger and John Paul II, UK High Court Justice Judge Fulford and members of the British Royal Family.

“Queen Elizabeth had direct involvement in the kidnapping and death of aboriginal children and Royal Family members appeared to regularly participate in Ninth Circle Satanic Cult rituals at the Mohawk Indian School in Brantford Ontario Canada” yesterday’s announcement proclaimed.

According to two affidavits filed in court, not only did different witnesses see Ninth Circle Satanic Cult members commit murder, but [the affidavits] claimed the brutal killings of innocent children continued today, some in sub-basement vaults.

The international court was set to consider:

· Testimonies of two former Mohawk School inmates who both say they were present at the Ninth Circle Satanic Cult murder of a 5-6 year-old girl at the Mohawk Indian School in Branton Ontario Canada. …

——

What all of these phenomena share in common is the supremacist origin of our common culture. What they all violate is this: Whereas everyone is unequal in abilities to achieve in this or that type of task, everyone is equal in rights. Any type of supremacism denies that fact. The word for the result is “injustice.”