MENU Log in
Trump's 'Wars' Bed-In; 'Go Long'
Chaos at the NATO Summit Benefits Eurasian Integration
Washington’s Gunboat Diplomacy
The West’s Fury and Bitterness About Russia’s Successes
Brian CLOUGHLEY | 19.07.2018 | SECURITY / WAR AND CONFLICT

The West’s Fury and Bitterness About Russia’s Successes

Following on from the modest movement towards détente achieved at the Putin-Trump meeting, what next?

US media outlets, followed by those of the UK and some other western countries, have gone berserk with fury, and the war-supporters in Washington have been shrill to the point of hysteria. Their paranoia concerning Russia, never far from the surface, has burst through with a vengeance.

Another predictable result has been escalation of the West’s anti-Russia propaganda campaign which has been gathering momentum for years.

Remember the Sochi Winter Olympics? They took place in 2014 and as noted by the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, “were a great success” because “the Russians provided seamless organisation. Sochi promised excellent sports venues, outstanding Olympic Villages and impeccable organisation. It delivered all that it promised. The athletes themselves praised every aspect. . . it is clear that Sochi provided many lasting legacies.”

Unfortunately, the only legacy in the West is irritation that the Sochi Olympics were so well organised and successful. And there is resentment and even rage that such success was repeated when Russia hosted the 2018 football World Cup Competition so efficiently.

The West finds it infuriating that the competition went so well. I am no football fan, but I watched a bit of the BBC’s coverage following the final game, when a reporter interviewed English football fans and tried to guide them into saying something critical about Russia. But they were all extremely supportive of Russia and said they had enjoyed their stay and that everything had been perfect. How annoying.

Intriguingly, there is no BBC internet link to this particular piece of reporting, but I didn’t dream it. Nor did I dream that BBC television ignored the closing ceremony, although the UK’s Sun newspaper told the world that “those who did see the closing ceremony were left unimpressed as it was described as ‘boring’ by fans.” But of course. How could it possibly be anything else? It took place in Russia, after all.

The only piece of juicy nastiness that could be seized upon by the Western media before the World Cup Competition ended so successfully was a minor incident at the final match. This was blown up out of all proportion, with, for example, the US CBS television network reporting that “a posse of pitch invaders interrupted the match before quickly being accosted and dragged — not so nicely — off the pitch. The real question is, how in the world do this many people even get on the pitch?” (At a football match in London in March this year “hundreds of fans charged along the concourse” and the owners of one of the football teams that were playing “had to leave the directors’ box for their own safety as the London Stadium descended into chaos.” That’s how people get on the pitch in England.)

Facts often confuse the Western mainstream media, and the “posse” invading the pitch consisted of only four people who were swiftly removed. But not before the intellectual Mr Jason Burt, Chief Football Correspondent of the London Daily Telegraph informed the world that “security guards ran onto the grass immediately to tackle the pitch invaders and grab them all very quickly. And it's off to the Gulag for them. Well done lads, you'll enjoy your lifetime in a Russian prison.”

It is this sort of outrageous and totally imbecilic comment that illustrates the attitude of much of the West to Russia. And it is clever and attractive in a propaganda sense, being pithy and quick and nerve-striking, because so many westerners think they know all about gulags.

As noted by the commentator Garret Epps in The Atlantic in March 2018, “In 1973, the great Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn coined the term ‘Gulag Archipelago’ to denote the Soviet system of political prisons and labour camps. In the last 25 years, the United States has, without fanfare, brought into being a kind of Enforcement and Removal Operations’ Archipelago — secretive, loosely supervised, and, in human and constitutional rights terms, deeply problematic. And the ‘system’ will, if the current administration carries forward its enforcement plans, grow significantly larger year by year.” The US gulag archipelago is firmly in place.

But in the minds of so many of the Western world, that have been ever-so-gently brainwashed over the years of the New Cold War, ‘gulags’ are forever Russian, and they are ready for pitch invaders.

Cold War Two is thriving, having been initiated and fostered by West and especially by the Pentagon and much of Congress, whose members benefit enormously from cash donations by weapons’ manufacturers whose generosity so far this election cycle has totalled $19,332,442 in traceable hand-outs. The Pentagon is reported as having calculated that “overseas weapons sales by US firms rose $8.3 billion from 2016 to 2017, with American arms makers moving a total of $41.9 billion in advanced weaponry to foreign militaries last year.” There is profit in supporting confrontation.

Development of the new Cold War was described succinctly in February 2018 by Stephen F Cohen, professor emeritus of Russian Studies and Politics at NYU and Princeton, in that “[President] Clinton pursued winner-take-all policies consistent with viewing Russia as a defeated power, presiding over a massive intrusive crusade to shape that former rival into ‘the Russia we want’; beginning the expansion of NATO, now on Russia’s borders; and bombing Moscow’s traditional Slav ally Serbia in 1999, despite Yeltsin’s protests. Indeed, the extreme vilification of Putin by former members of the Clinton administration, including Hillary Clinton, who equated him with Hitler, are not unrelated to their unwise Russia policies of the 1990s — loudly applauded, it should be added, by media journalists now also in the forefront of demonizing the current Kremlin leader.”

The Western media and what is now called the ‘deep state’ — the power clique, somewhat akin or even complementary to the military-industrial complex spotlighted by President Eisenhower almost sixty years ago — are intent on portraying Russia as a warmongering expansionist state, but they never mention the fact that, as recorded in the 2018 World Report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute “In 2017 the USA spent more on its military [$610 billion] than the next seven highest-spending countries combined. . . . at $66.3 billion, Russia’s military spending in 2017 was 20 per cent lower than in 2016.”

The New York Times summed up the Washington Establishment’s attitude to the Putin-Trump 16 July talks with the headline “Trump Opens His Arms to Russia. His Administration Closes Its Fist.” Entirely coincidentally, three days before the meeting, Washington’s best and brightest announced that twelve Russians had been indicted for allegedly interfering with the US elections in 2016. The word “allegedly” was rarely used by the West’s mainstream media, and the fact that no evidence of any sort has been presented to backup up the allegations has been completely ignored. The automatic verdict is that Russia is guilty of whatever charges might be levelled, just as in Britain the blame for an incident of poisoning has been laid squarely at Russia’s door without a shred of proof that Russia was involved.

Make no mistake : the man Trump is the worst president the US has ever had. He is, in the well-chosen words of the commentator Robert Reich, a “selfish, thin-skinned, petulant, lying, narcissistic, boastful megalomaniac.” But — he wants to talk and negotiate with Russia, rather than indulging in ceaseless confrontation.

Trump has long expressed interest in improving ties with Russia, and the recent summit was his first real opportunity for doing so. Yet it will be difficult for this progress to have any permanence with so many in the Establishment united to undermine it. The Deep State’s fury and bitterness will not die down, and its propaganda campaigns will continue to fuel the Second Cold War.

Tags: Cold War 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Brian CLOUGHLEY

Brian CLOUGHLEY

British and Australian armies’ veteran, former deputy head of the UN military mission in Kashmir and Australian defense attaché in Pakistan

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J M N O P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
Abbas Abbott Abdel Aziz Abe Abkhazia ABM Treaty Addiction Aeroflot Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Angola Ankvab Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah Antarctica APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange Astana Peace Process ATAKA Atambayev Atlantic Council Atomstroyexport Attali Australia Austria Azarov Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bagapsh Bagirov Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bank of International Settlements Bannon Barak Barclays Barroso Barzani Basbug Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country Bayer BBC Belarus Belgium Berdymukhammedov Berezovsky Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Abdel-Aziz bin Laden Bismarck Black Bloc Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Boehner Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bout BP Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burdzhanadze Burjanadze Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus Cambodia Cambridge Analytica Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia CEPAL Chad Charlie Hebdo Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chomsky Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Constitution Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch Crescent Crescent Petroleum Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia Dagestan Danilon Darfur DARPA Davos Davutoglu DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark Depardieu Department of Justice DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominica Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia East Ghouta Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ElBaradei ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Eritrea Estonia ETA Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Command European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Evangelists Exxon Mobil Facebook Fake News Falklands FAO FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FDA FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freedom House Freeland FRS FSB FTA FUEN G-4 G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagarin Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia Ganser GATA Gates Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Gender Genetics Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gingrich Gladio Global Warming Globalism Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Gordon Graham Greece Green Group Green Party Greenland Greenpeace Greenspan Greenwald Gross Domestic Product GUAM Guantanamo Guardian Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gul Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Hague Tribunal Haiti HAMAS Haqqani Harper Hashemi Rafsanjani Hashimi Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Holbrooke Hollande Hollywood Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Hu Jintao Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Huntsman Hussein Hypersonic Weapons IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IHRC IMF India Indians Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islam Islamic jihad Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy ITERA Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jalili Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jiabao Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jong-un Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Jundullah Kadyrov Karadzic Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kayani Kazakhstan Kelly Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Khloponin Ki-moon Kim Jong Il Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kucherena Kudrin Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Laos Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Lew Lewis Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lockheed Martin London Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Lukoil Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Madagascar Maduro Magnitsky Act Maidan Makarov Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning Margelov Margvelashvili Marine Le Pen Massachusetts Institute of Technology Mattis Mauritania May McCain McConnell McFaul Medicare Mediterranean Medvedev Merabishvili Mercosur Merkel Meshaal Mexico MH17 MI6 Microsoft Middle East Migration Military Industrial Complex Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Moussa Mozambique Mubarak Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Mullah Omar Munich Security Conference Murdoch Mursi Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Naftogaz Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam NATO Naumkin Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neocons Neoliberalism Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New World Order New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NPT Treaty NSA Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oerlikon Oettinger OFAC OIC Oil Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement Ouattara OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Palin Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Papandreou Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Peres Perkins Peru PESCO Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Pompeo Populism Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prokhorov Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Religion & Politics Renova Republic of Niger Republican Party Republika Srpska Rice Rockefeller Rogozin Rohingya Romania Romney Ros-Lehtinen Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Ruhrgas RusAl Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Central Bank Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Ryabkov Saakashvili SABSA Sadr Saleh Salvador Salvini Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Santorum Sardinia Sarkisyanz Sarkozy Sarrazin Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile SCF Team Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Seehofer Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siberia Siemens Sierra Leone Silesia Silk Road Singapore Singh Skripal case Sky News Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Sobyanin Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Statoil Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Strauss-Kahn Sudan Suleiman Summers Suu Kyi Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Talabani Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tantawi Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism Texas THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA TNK-BP Tompkins Total Trade War Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transneft Transnistria Treasury bonds Treaty on Open Skies Trichet Trident Trudeau Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE UBS Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN Human Rights Council UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO UNICEF United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US intelligence agencies US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Space Force US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volker Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse White Helmets WHO Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I World War II WTO WWF Xi Jinping Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zakaria Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US