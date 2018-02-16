MENU Log in
The Expanding Threat from Washington’s Nuclear Weapons
Would American ‘Foreign Policy’ Please Stand Up –...
Is the Steele Dossier Full of ‘Russian Dirt’ – or...
Exacerbation of Tensions in Syria: Who Stands to Gain?
Peter KORZUN | 16.02.2018 | SECURITY / WAR AND CONFLICT | WORLD / Middle East

Exacerbation of Tensions in Syria: Who Stands to Gain?

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would order airstrikes against Syria if the rumors that its government has used chemical weapons (CW) against civilians are confirmed. Never backed up with any solid evidence, such reports crop up from time to time in the Western media. In some cases the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has claimed that the traces actually led to the rebels, not the Syrian government. More of the CW stories have been published recently. Why now? A bit of background information can offer some clues.

The situation in Syria has been greatly aggravated. France is not the only actor threatening an incursion. Israel has just attacked some sites in Syria, as well as what it called “Iranian forces in Syria” and said that it would not hesitate to do so again. It hit an Iranian drone and lost an F-16 fighter. A direct confrontation between Israel and Iran is highly likely. Israel has beefed up its defenses at the Syrian border.

The Trump administration, which has taken a hard line on Iran, strongly supports Israel. It says the US will not allow Iran to entrench itself in Syria so close to Israel’s border. A conflict between Israel and Iran will jeopardize US forces all over the Middle East. Iran’s mobile missiles have a range of 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles), which puts every American base in the region within their reach, including the ones in Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain. A strike range like that is enough to make the US outposts in Syria and Afghanistan vulnerable as well. Israel is also within the missiles’ reach. Iran’s ballistic missiles are not covered by the 2015 “nuclear deal,” but nonetheless the US has slapped sanctions against Tehran because of its missile program.

Tensions have been cranked up during a time when Russia and its partners in Syria - Turkey and Iran - are making major diplomatic advances. The Syrian National Congress, held in Sochi on Jan. 30, brought together more than 1,500 Syrians to kick-start the national dialog. This new forum has every chance of becoming a platform to unite all those who are taking part in the negotiations in Geneva and Astana. The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan De Mistura gave due credit to the event.

On Feb. 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The two leaders discussed a number of issues in private. The prospects for a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis topped the agenda. In an interview with the Russian government-owned daily newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, the Jordanian king called President Putin his brother.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Moscow on Feb. 12. It was a landmark visit reflecting a major shift from the US to Russia as the chief mediator between Palestine and Israel. The Palestinian leader ousted America from this role after President Trump’s Dec. 6, 2017 announcement of US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. That decision significantly undermined US credibility in the Middle East. Impressed with Russia’s diplomatic efforts to overhaul the Syrian peace process, Mahmoud Abbas asked Moscow to organize an international peace conference to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

If Moscow accepts the offered role and manages to make some progress, its influence in the region will skyrocket, dwarfing that of the United States, which has already seen its stature diminished after its failures in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other places. Unlike Moscow, Washington can offer no alternative to the work being done in Astana and Sochi. Its contribution to the stymied Geneva talks is has been modest at best. The humiliation of the US over its Jerusalem policy at the United Nations General Assembly put a spotlight on Washington’s waning clout.

The illegal presence of the US in Syria has become more complicated and fraught with many dangers. The need to fight the Islamic State* became a flimsy pretext after the jihadist group’s defeat. Now the alleged threat coming from Iran is being used to justify US military operations in a faraway country. America is sparing no effort to try to bring back the days when it was the only dominant power in the Middle East. One way to do that is to lead the anti-Iran coalition. The best place to confront Iran and start rolling back its influence is in Syria. France is ready to join Washington in a pinch. Inflaming the Israeli-Iranian standoff serves that purpose, but the main obstacle there is the peace process Russia is spearheading. And the harder Russia works, the more artificially created situations spring up to thwart the achievement of that noble goal. 

* Terrorist organization, banned in Russia by court order.

Tags: OPCW  Jordan  Palestinе  Syria 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Peter KORZUN

Peter KORZUN

Expert on wars and conflicts

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y Z
B C D E F G H I J M N P R S T U V W
A C E M R S T
Abbas Abbott Abe Abkhazia Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Monitor Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amazon Amnesty International Ancient Rome Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia Times Asia-Pacific Assange ATAKA Atambayev Atomstroyexport Australia Austria Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bannon Barclays Barroso Barzani Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country BBC Belarus Belgium Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Laden Bismarck Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Browder Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia Chad Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Cold War College of William & Mary Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Congo Congress Consortiumnews.com Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations CounterPunch Crimea Croatia Cryptocurrencies CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia DARPA Davos Davutoglu DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energy Erdogan EricMargolis.com Estonia Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Exxon Mobil Facebook Fake News Falklands FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freeland FRS FUEN G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia GATA Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gladio Global Warming Glonass Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Greece Green Group Green Party Greenpeace Greenwald Gross Domestic Product GUAM Guantanamo Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Tribunal Haiti HAMAS Harper Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Hollande Hollywood Holocaust Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Hussein IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IMF India Indians Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Israel Italy Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kazakhstan Kelly Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Ki-moon Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Maduro Magnitsky Act Maidan Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning Margvelashvili Mattis Mauritania May McCain McFaul Mediterranean Medvedev Mercosur Merkel Mexico Microsoft Middle East Migration Military Industrial Complex Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Moon of Alabama Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Mozambique Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Munich Security Conference Murdoch Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam NATO Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neocons Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New World Order New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NSA Nuland Nunes memo Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oettinger OFAC OIC Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Perkins Peru Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Pompeo Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Religion & Politics Republican Party Republika Srpska Rockefeller Rogozin Rohingya Romania Romney Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Navy Russian Orthodox Church Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Saakashvili SABSA Saleh Salvador Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Sarkozy Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siberia Siemens Silesia Silk Road Singh Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Stavridis Steinmeier Stephen Lendman Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Sudan Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism THAAD Thailand The American Conservative The National Interest Tibet Tillerson TiSA Tompkins Total Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transnistria Treaty on Open Skies Trident Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US Navy US Nuclear Posture Review US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank World War I WTO Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US