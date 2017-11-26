MENU Log in
Mutti Merkel’s Muddle
How Hitler Analogies Obscure Understanding of Mideast...
A Nazi Skeleton in the Family Closet
ICC Launches Probe into US Military: Monster Turns Against Creator
Andrei AKULOV | 26.11.2017 | SECURITY / WAR AND CONFLICT

ICC Launches Probe into US Military: Monster Turns Against Creator

Everybody knows the story about Frankenstein monster turning against its creator. Such things happen in real life. The respectable Wall Street Journal was used by John Bolton, an American lawyer and diplomat who has served in several Republican administrations, as a trumpet to sound alarm. The threat to the United States is posed by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC, established in 2002, is the world’s first permanent court set up to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. The body is known for its Western bias. It was the reason African states left the ICC last year. The court has been usually used as an instrument to deal with those who refused to bow to the pressure of the US and other Western powers. But things change. Today, the ICC is viewed by the US as a source of danger and a body undermining the America’s image globally.

An extraordinary event triggered the Mr. Bolton’s reaction. It has been reported that the ICC chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, is seeking approval to investigate allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan, including possible torture by US forces and the CIA. In a statement on the ICC website, Ms Bensouda said the prosecutor’s office believed an investigation was required owing to “the gravity of the acts committed . . . and the absence of relevant national proceedings against those who appear to be most responsible for the most serious crimes within this situation”. The move is likely to provoke anger in Washington and the Bolton’s article is just the first salvo.

The next step is for a pre-trial chamber of judges to consider the prosecutor’s request. A report issued last year said that the US military and the CIA may have committed war crimes by torturing detainees in Afghanistan between 2003 and 2014. Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon rejects the accusations. According to him, "Our view is clear: An ICC investigation with respect to US personnel would be wholly unwarranted and unjustified. More broadly, our overall assessment is that commencement of an ICC investigation will not serve the interests of either peace or justice in Afghanistan."

The list includes crimes against humanity and war crimes such as murder, imprisonment, targeting humanitarian workers, use of child soldiers and carrying out executions without sentencing from the formal legal system.

The Human Rights Watch is also critical of US military in Afghanistan. If Wikileaks stories are investigated, the evidence will be plentiful.

The very fact that the US state agencies – the military and the CIA – are under an international investigation will be a severe blow against the US international reputation. Washington may protect its personnel from ICC prosecutors but the feeling of impunity may be gone. The US has not signed up to the ICC but its nationals can be charged with crimes committed in countries that are members.

President Bill Clinton signed the Rome Statute in 2000, but it has never been submitted for Senate ratification. In 2002, President George Bush informed the UN Secretary-General that the US no longer intended to ratify the Rome Statute, and that it did not recognize any obligation toward the Rome Statute. Actually, he “unsigned” the treaty before it took effect. But the Statute is ratified by the EU members. This fact bolsters the court’s legitimacy.

John Bolton expressed the gist of US position in a sentence. “The Trump administration should not respond to Ms. Bensouda in any way that acknowledges the ICC's legitimacy," he wrote. "Even merely contesting its jurisdiction risks drawing the US deeper into the quicksand." So, America is a special case and its military can commit crimes with impunity.

Interestingly, the United States supported the idea of referring Syria to the ICC. It found good reasons to justify such a decision. Washington said Russia was preventing justice by vetoing the decision. The US backed France when it wanted Russia to be referred to the ICC for alleged crimes in Syria. But when it comes to the US itself, the attitude changes. The very mention of a possibility of ICC probe into US activities triggers anger. So, the Syrian military cannot commit “crimes” in their country but the US military can do it in Afghanistan and no ICC should stand in their way!

It’s worth noting that the preliminary investigation was launched in 2006 but nobody paid attention to this fact till Fatou Bensouda made public her position. It has lasted for 11 years. Why now? Looks like the idea to launch a formal investigation is a political decision. It is taking place at a time the cracks in the relationship between the US and the EU are starting to show. Actually, a scandal related to the “wrongdoings” of US military in Afghanistan serves the interests of those who advocate the creation of independent European defense deterrent (European Army). Germany greatly contributed into creating the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in the area of defense security and defense policy. It is going to be signed by heads of state in mid-December. This is the first time ever EU member states legally bind themselves into joint projects as well as pledging to increase defense spending and contribute to rapid deployment. The US and the UK are kept out. Many politicians in Berlin and Paris will ask whether it is reasonable to have the US military accused of war crimes on European soil.

There is another question here. With all the reasons to reject the jurisdiction of the ICC, the evidence of US guilt is ample. Then why doesn’t the United States launch its own investigation of the alleged crimes in Afghanistan? There are multiple reports of human rights violations by US military in other places as well. Human rights in other countries have always been an issue high on the US agenda. But with all the evidence available, no investigation related to the activities of US servicemen and CIA operatives in Afghanistan is launched. The idea is not even discussed. Perhaps, this is a good example of what American exceptionalism means in practice.

Tags: International Criminal Court  Bolton 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Andrei AKULOV

Andrei AKULOV

Colonel, retired, Moscow-based expert on international security issues

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y Z
B C D E F G I J M N P R S T V
Abbas Abbott Abe Abkhazia Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union AFRICOM Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amnesty International Ancient Rome Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia-Pacific Assange ATAKA Atambayev Atomstroyexport Australia Austria Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bannon Barclays Barroso Barzani Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country BBC Belarus Belgium Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Laden Bismarck Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus Cameron Canada Capitalism Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC CENTCOM Center for Disease Control and Prevention Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia Chad Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen College of William & Mary Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Congo Congress Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations Crimea Croatia CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia DARPA Davos Davutoglu DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia Eastern Europe Eastern Partnership EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energy Erdogan Estonia Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Exxon Mobil Facebook Fake News Falklands FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders Flynn France Francis Franklin Templeton Freeland FRS FUEN G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia GATA Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gladio Global Warming Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Greece Green Group Greenpeace Greenwald Gross Domestic Product GUAM Guantanamo Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Tribunal Haiti HAMAS Harper Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Hollande Hollywood Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington Hussein IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IMF India Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court International Olympic Committee Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Israel Italy Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kazakhstan Kennedy Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Ki-moon Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Maduro Magnitsky Act Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Manafort Mandela Manning Margvelashvili Mauritania May McCain McFaul Mediterranean Medvedev Mercosur Merkel Mexico Microsoft Middle East Migration Military Industrial Complex Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Mozambique Mueller Mujahedin-e Khalq Murdoch Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Security Agency NATO Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neocons Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New World Order New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NSA Nuland Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oettinger OFAC OIC Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Perkins Peru Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Pompeo Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Racism Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Republican Party Republika Srpska Rockefeller Rogozin Rohingya Romania Romney Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Russia Russia Today Russiagate Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Navy Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Saakashvili SABSA Saleh Salvador Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Sarkozy Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco Savile Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siemens Silesia Silk Road Singh Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Stavridis Steinmeier Stiglitz Strategic Command Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Sudan Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer Terrorism THAAD Thailand Tibet Tillerson TiSA Tompkins Total Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transnistria Treaty on Open Skies Trident Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Air Force US Navy US Special Operations Forces USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank WTO Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zambia Zardari Zarif Zarrab Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US