MENU Log in
Why Sell S-400s to the Other Side's Allies?
The Less We Believe Them about Las Vegas, the More They...
A Nazi Skeleton in the Family Closet
Enter the Dragon, Exit the Turkey (Formerly American Eagle)
Finian CUNNINGHAM | 23.10.2017 | OPINION

Enter the Dragon, Exit the Turkey (Formerly American Eagle)

Two very different faces of world leadership were on display this week. In Beijing, President Xi Jinping delivered a bold, outward-looking vision of Chinese global leadership. Meanwhile, in Washington President Donald Trump was embroiled in yet more egotistical infighting and tawdry claims of media lies.

Addressing the 19th congress of China’s Communist Party, 64-year-old Xi was reelected for a second five-year term. He is being talked about as the greatest Chinese leader since Mao Zedong who led the country’s founding revolution in 1949. With dignified composure, Xi spoke to the Great Hall of the People about “a new era of modern socialism… open to the world.”

The Washington DC-based Council on Foreign Relations headlined: “Xi Asserts China’s Global Leadership Role”.

The BBC reported Xi as telling the more than 2,000 delegates: “China has entered a new era in which it should take centre-stage in the world.”

Reuters reported: “In what was probably an indirect reference to US President Donald Trump’s America First policy, Xi promised that China would be fully engaged with the world, and reiterated pledges to tackle climate change. Trump this year opted to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate pact.”

“No country can alone address the many challenges facing mankind; no country can afford to retreat into self-isolation,” Xi told delegates during a three-and-half-hour address.

Reuters again: “Xi set bold long-term goals for China’s development, envisioning it as a modernized socialist country by 2035, and a modern socialist strong power with leading influence on the world stage by 2050.”

Fair enough, cynics may balk at “promise fatigue” and snipe that the Chinese leader’s rhetoric was heavy on aspiration and light on specific enabling details.

However, there is no denying that Xi was this week offering a vision of ambitious possibility for social progress and internationalism.

Contrary to American leadership and Trump in particular, Chinese characteristics of global leadership are not marked by knuckle-dragging domination, militarism and aggression. The emphasis from the Chinese leader is on global cooperation and multilateralism. In short, a peaceful and prosperous world.

Contrast that to Trump’s tirade before the UN General Assembly last month when he rhetorically swaggered and threatened nations with “total destruction”.

In that regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin shares the same leadership qualities as China’s Xi. No wonder the two leaders are visibly comfortable when they meet publicly, as they have done more frequently than any other two current heads of state. Quietly, with dignity, the two men seem driven to create a more progressive, peaceful world of co-development and co-existence – in spite of American proclivities to create a world of chaos, conflict and hegemony.

While Xi Jinping was conducting himself with dignity and dedication, on the other side of the world, physically and metaphorically, Trump was behaving like the antithesis.

Again this week, Trump was bragging about massive tax cuts for the already mega-rich; about imposing stricter travel bans on foreigners; about ripping up international accords (the Iran nuclear deal); and showing appalling disrespect for his own country’s military men and women – despite at other times boasting about American military might.

Trump’s embarrassing boorishness is getting so bad, senior Republicans are deploring the country’s “lack of leadership”. Arizona Senator John McCain lamented that “America’s leadership and ideals are absent”. Last week, another senior Republican Senator, Bob Corker, said Trump was behaving like someone who should be confined to “an adult care center” and whose reckless rants are endangering the planet with World War III.

But it was Trump’s reported comments to the young widow of a US soldier killed in Niger earlier this month that sunk his reputation to a new low.

Trump apparently phoned Myesha Johnson, the grieving pregnant mother of two on her way to receive the casket of her dead husband, and said: “Well I guess he knew what he was signing up for…”

The president was referring to 25-year-old Special Forces Sgt. La David Johnson who was killed along with three other US troops in an ambush by Islamist militants in Niger on October 4.

Admittedly, the incident of Trump’s phone call to the widow was reported by CNN which has an anti-Trump editorial bias. Nevertheless, it sounds credible.

Trump hit back, saying it was more “fake news”. However, he made matters even more ugly by doubling down to accuse his predecessors Barack Obama and George W Bush of not phoning families of fallen soldiers to offer condolences.

It was another unseemly spat in a litany of spats involving Trump as president. Spokesmen for Obama and Bush said Trump was “telling lies again”. A firestorm erupted on social media with veterans and other war widows denouncing Trump’s insensitivity and lack of respect.

The row centering as usual on Trump’s egotistical self-aggrandizement has renewed criticism of the former real estate mogul’s own personal history of avoiding military conduct during the Vietnam War. Trump eluded being drafted during that war because he obtained five deferments due to “education” at an elite Ivy League university and for allegedly having a “bad foot”.

Trump would later joke in interviews that his “personal Vietnam” was avoiding contracting sexually transmitted diseases while living the high life in New York during the 1960s and 70s. He also joked that he couldn’t remember which one of his feet was the cause for obtaining a medical deferment from the military draft.

So, here we have a draft-dodging business tycoon-turned president who makes little of a Gold Star widow’s grief, and who is itching to start World War III with North Korea, while snubbing international obligations, and accusing every other nation of cheating American “generosity”. And, oh, also relishing massive tax cuts for wealthy oligarchs like himself.

It’s evidently not “America First”. It’s “Trump First” – and all his billionaire cronies on Wall Street.

American political leadership like its society and its dwindling state of democracy is no longer the proud soaring eagle it once claimed.

It’s a state led by hucksters and charlatans. In a word, this is no eagle. It’s leadership is like a grotesque gobbling turkey, plumped up with pea-brained pomposity.

And it’s not just about Trump, one individual. It’s a systemic problem of American decadence. Trump is just an outgrowth from the systemic decay.

China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin are at least showing some responsibility and awareness of what real world leadership requires. Even the sniping Western media are beginning to catch on to the reality.

Tags: China  Jinping 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Finian CUNNINGHAM

Finian CUNNINGHAM

Former editor and writer for major news media organizations. He has written extensively on international affairs, with articles published in several languages

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

Goodbye Royal Marines

Over the course of the summer there was great fanfare and much to do from the British Secretary of State, Sir Michael Fallon MP, regarding the 'completion' of two new...

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y Z
B C D E F I J M N P R S T V
Abbas Abbott Abe Abkhazia Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union Africom Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amnesty International Ancient Rome Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia-Pacific Assange ATAKA Atambayev Atomstroyexport Australia Austria Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bannon Barclays Barroso Barzani Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country BBC Belarus Belgium Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Laden Bismarck Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus Cameron Canada Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia Chad Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Congo Congress Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations Crimea Croatia CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia DARPA Davos Davutoglu DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia Eastern Europe EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energy Erdogan Estonia Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Exxon Mobil Facebook Fake News Falklands FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders France Francis Franklin Templeton Freeland FRS FUEN G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia GATA Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gladio Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Greece Green Group Greenpeace Greenwald Guantanamo Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Tribunal Haiti HAMAS Harper Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Hollande Hollywood Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IMF India Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court International Olympic Committee Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Israel Italy Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kazakhstan Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Ki-moon Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Maduro Magnitsky Act Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Mandela Manning Margvelashvili Mauritania May McCain McFaul Mediterranean Medvedev Mercosur Merkel Mexico Microsoft Middle East Migration Military Industrial Complex Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Mozambique Mujahedin-e Khalq Murdoch Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Security Agency NATO Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neocons Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New World Order New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NSA Nuland Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oettinger OFAC OIC Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Perkins Peru Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Republican Party Republika Srpska Rockefeller Rogozin Rohingya Romania Romney Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Russia Russia Today Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Navy Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Saakashvili SABSA Saleh Salvador Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Sarkozy Saudi Arabia Savile Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siemens Silesia Silk Road Singh Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Stavridis Steinmeier Stiglitz Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Sudan Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer THAAD Thailand Tibet Tillerson TiSA Tompkins Total Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transnistria Treaty on Open Skies Trident Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Navy USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank WTO Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zambia Zardari Zarif Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US