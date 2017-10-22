MENU Log in
Why Sell S-400s to the Other Side's Allies?
The Less We Believe Them about Las Vegas, the More They...
A Nazi Skeleton in the Family Closet
US Gets Increasingly Isolated Internationally
Alex GORKA | 22.10.2017 | WORLD

US Gets Increasingly Isolated Internationally

Economic sanctions are an instrument of coercion used to make one state comply with another's wishes. The United States is by far the largest implementer of economic sanctions in the world. It is virtually the only country that imposes unilateral sanctions, certainly the only one that does so with any regularity. The US has imposed more sanctions than the other countries/entities put together. Washington sees restrictions as a low-cost method to accomplish foreign policy goals, despite the fact that the measures affect common people. The policy damages international relations and backfires exacting a high price in terms of lost jobs and trade opportunities.

The US sanctions policy came under sharp criticism in the United Nations. Addressing the UN General Assembly on October 18, United Nations Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur Idriss Jazairy said “Damaging a country’s economy with sanctions usually leads to violations of the rights of ordinary people. Sanctions are disruptive for any State, and can have a particularly devastating impact on the citizens of developing countries when they impair the economy.” He expressed concern about sanctions which had an impact outside the territory being targeted. “It is well established that sanctions which apply to parties outside of the dispute are illegal, but sanctions which lead to human rights violations also create an obligation on the imposing state to take measures to repair the harm they have caused,” the expert noted.

Reporting on his visit to Russia in April, Jazairy said sanctions had not achieved the desired effect but had damaged others. “It appears that sanctions have not changed Russia’s position, but instead have caused economic losses for agricultural producers in both the EU and Russia,” he noted, adding “Serious, credible dialogue and negotiations are needed to resolve political issues, without creating additional harm for farmers.”

Jazairy urged the UN member states to adopt a Declaration on Unilateral Coercive Measures and the Rule of Law, which would set out shared principles on the use of sanctions and international law, renewing the call for a registry of sanctions, to bring greater transparency to the practice. “A registry would allow States, civil society and any other interested parties to know at all times what sanctions are in place, helping companies to conduct their businesses, and ensuring the sanctions meet human rights standards,” he said.

In his report (A/HRC/33/48) issued in September, the rapporteur urged the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly, through a solemn Declaration, to reaffirm “the right of victims to an effective remedy, including appropriate and effective financial compensation, in all situations where their human rights are affected by unilateral coercive measures.” The report also highlighted the importance of setting up a consolidated central register within the UN system of all the international sanctions in force, adding that these findings should be made public. This mechanism, which would enhance transparency and accountability, could draw on the model of the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms set up in 1991.

A new research by the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) suggests the EU’s economic sanctions against Russia introduced three years ago have cost European countries billions of euros. The survey, which was conducted at the request of the European Parliament, and published on October 6, showed that the EU has lost €30bn due to sanctions.

Unilateral sanctions are increasingly ineffective in a more globalized economy. The United States has imposed many different sanctions against Russia but there are many more nations ready to boost economic cooperation with Moscow. The US has got a reputation for imposing economic sanctions liberally to make other nations reluctant to do business with it. European leaders and much of the rest of the world view economic sanctions as counterproductive and generally favor them only in extraordinary circumstances, such as war. In July, France's foreign ministry said new US penalties against Iran, Russia appeared at odds with international law due to their extra-territorial reach

From a legal point of view, only the UN Security Council has the right to impose sanctions against a state. Unilateral coercive measures violate the spirit and letter of the UN Charter, in particular its preamble and Articles 1 and 2. The organization rests on the principle of equality of all its member states. A state can resort to sanctions for self-defense purposes but Russia did not attack the United States. Thus, the United States is destroying the integrity of international organizations and agreements to which it is a party.

For instance, the policy of sanctions runs counter to the WTO fundamental principle of trade free of discrimination, which envisages respect for market principles and honest competition. Parties should maintain government restraints on the movement of goods at a minimum, and if changed, the restraints should be reduced, not increased. The conditions of trade, including the level of tariffs and other, must be discussed and agreed on within a multilateral framework.

In theory, a state complaint procedure of the UN Human Rights committee could be launched according to Article 41 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights – that way the UN would have to deal with the matter. The US has recently announced its intent to drop out from the United Nations Human Rights Council. This month it left UNESCO. No surprise as the idea to leave the United Nations has been floating in the US for some time. In January, 2017, Alabama congressman Mike Rogers sponsored the American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017, referred to the House, which calls to leave the United Nations. Utah state representative Don Bush, has claimed that many programs by the supranational entity have violated the US Constitution, such as the implementation of the International Court of Justice and the Law of the Sea Treaty, both of which the United States does not currently endorse. Much has been said in the United States about Russia’s international isolation. In practice, the United States, not Russia, is getting increasingly isolated internationally.

Tags: UN 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Alex GORKA

Alex GORKA

Defense and diplomatic analyst

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

Goodbye Royal Marines

Over the course of the summer there was great fanfare and much to do from the British Secretary of State, Sir Michael Fallon MP, regarding the 'completion' of two new...

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y Z
B C D E F I J M N P R S T V
Abbas Abbott Abe Abkhazia Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union Africom Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amnesty International Ancient Rome Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia-Pacific Assange ATAKA Atambayev Atomstroyexport Australia Austria Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bahamas Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Bannon Barclays Barroso Barzani Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country BBC Belarus Belgium Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Laden Bismarck Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brent Brexit BRICS Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus Cameron Canada Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia Chad Charlottesville Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Civil War Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Congo Congress Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations Crimea Croatia CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia DARPA Davos Davutoglu DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic National Committee Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia Eastern Europe EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energy Erdogan Estonia Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Exxon Mobil Facebook Fake News Falklands FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders France Francis Franklin Templeton Freeland FRS FUEN G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia GATA Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gladio Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Greece Green Group Greenpeace Greenwald Guantanamo Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Tribunal Haiti HAMAS Harper Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Hollande Hollywood Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IMF India Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court International Olympic Committee Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Israel Italy Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jamaica Jamestown Japan JCPOA Jefferson Jerusalem Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Karzai Kashmir Kaspersky Kazakhstan Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Ki-moon Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kurdistan Kuril islands Kushner Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Maduro Magnitsky Act Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Mandela Manning Margvelashvili Mauritania May McCain McFaul Mediterranean Medvedev Mercosur Merkel Mexico Microsoft Middle East Migration Military Industrial Complex Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Mozambique Mujahedin-e Khalq Murdoch Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Security Agency NATO Nazarbayev Nazism NDAA NDI NED Neocons Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New World Order New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NSA Nuland Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oettinger OFAC OIC Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Perkins Peru Petraeus Pew Research Center Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Prompt Global Strike Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Republican Party Republika Srpska Rockefeller Rogozin Rohingya Romania Romney Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Russia Russia Today Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Navy Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Saakashvili SABSA Saleh Salvador Samizdat Sanctions Sanders Sarkozy Saudi Arabia Savile Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siemens Silesia Silk Road Singh Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Stavridis Steinmeier Stiglitz Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Sudan Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer THAAD Thailand Tibet Tillerson TiSA Tompkins Total Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transnistria Treaty on Open Skies Trident Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Navy USAID USSR Uzbekistan Valdai Club Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vienna Convention Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank WTO Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zambia Zardari Zarif Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US