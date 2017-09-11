Bill in Congress to Fund CIA & NSA Outlaws Wikileaks

The bill in Congress to fund US intelligence services includes a provision, Sec. 623, which states:

SEC. 623. SENSE OF CONGRESS ON WIKILEAKS.

It is the sense of Congress that WikiLeaks and the senior leadership of WikiLeaks resemble a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors and should be treated as such a service by the United States.

In other words: if this bill passes, Wikileaks will be categorized by US Intelligence in the same way as will the intelligence services of Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea, and other countries that the US Government wants to conquer. (Whereas the Cold War ended in 1991 on the Russian side, it secretly has continued on the American side.) Cooperation with Wikileaks would then be treated by the US Government as treachery, the same as cooperation with Soviet intelligence was treated when the Republican Joseph R. McCarthy (backed by the Democratic Party’s Kennedy family) held sway over the US Senate, from 9 February 1950 to 9 March 1954. Though this was the situation during the Cold War (prior to its having been ended by Russia in 1991), the time when there existed an authentic ideological reason for the US Establishment’s opposition to the Soviet Union’s ruling Establishment (and when there existed not only the ongoing thirst for conquest of the entire world by the US aristocracy), America’s Establishment (the aristocracy and its agents) is trying to restore that hostility now, 26 years after 1991, which was the year when the Soviet Union broke up, and after which, only Russia remained, and when communism had ended, and when the Soviet Union’s military alliance with the Soviet Union’s surrounding nations, the Warsaw Pact (mirroring America’s NATO), also ended — all of that happening in 1991.

This fake-‘populist’ and fake-‘patriotic’ ostracism of Wikileaks would then bring the US even closer to being the police-state (dictatorship by the aristocracy) than it already is — even more totalitarian than the US Government now is. (And the US already has a higher percentage of its population in prison than does any other nation. So, the steps that are being taken now, are beyond extreme — especially if this bill passes unamended.)

The real question that is being posed by this attempt to link future funding, of the US regime’s intelligence agencies, to the aristocracy’s already near-monopoly on the reporting of international ’news’ and of domestic politics, is: Will the US aristocracy unite behind it, as they already have virtually united behind the attempts to conquer Russia, and to conquer any nation that’s friendly toward Russia, such as Syria?

Ever since the US regime and its ‘news’media lied about ‘WMD in Iraq’ and said blatantly false things about Iraq such as that the IAEA had just reported «they were six months away from developing a [nuclear] weapon», and invaded and destroyed Iraq on that basis, it is clear that the US is a dictatorship, not a democracy. The US Government is doing what the Nazi German Government did starting in 1939 — invading foreign countries on the basis of lies — and for which the Nazis were prosecuted at the Nuremberg Tribunals after WW II.

The opening statement by the Chief Prosecutor for the United States, at Nuremberg, set forth the fundamental principle of international law, upon the basis of which the Nazis were to be tried:

An "aggressor" is generally held to be that state which is the first to commit any of the following actions [including]: … Invasion by its armed forces, with or without a declaration of war, of the territory of another state, [such as the US did to Iraq on 20 March 2003; and, it also includes perpetrating a coup, by means of] Provision of support to armed bands formed in the territory of another state [such as the US, under President Eisenhower, was soon to do, by overthrowing Iran’s democratically elected President Mohammed Mosaddegh in 1953 and so, «giving the United States and Great Britain the lion's share of Iran's oil. In return, the US massively funded the Shah's resulting government, including his army and secret police force, SAVAK, until the Shah's overthrow in 1979.»] …

It is the general view that no political, military, economic, or other considerations shall serve as an excuse or justification for such actions; but exercise of the right of legitimate self-defense, that is to say, resistance to an act of aggression, or action to assist a state which has been subjected to aggression, shall not constitute a war of aggression [so, for example, Iranians’ taking back control of their country in 1979 and ousting the foreign oil companies was not, at all, ‘aggression’, despite US lies saying it was].

It is upon such an understanding of the law that our evidence of a conspiracy to provoke and wage an aggressive war is prepared and presented. By this test each of the series of wars begun by these Nazi leaders was unambiguously aggressive.

It is important to the duration and scope of this Trial that we bear in mind the difference between our charge that this war was one of aggression and a position that Germany had no grievances. We are not inquiring into the conditions which contributed to causing this war. They are for history to unravel. It is no part of our task to vindicate the European status quo as of 1933, or as of any other date. The United States does not desire to enter into discussion of the complicated pre-war currents of European politics, and it hopes this trial will not be protracted by their consideration. The remote causations avowed are too insincere and inconsistent, too complicated and doctrinaire to be the subject of profitable inquiry in this trial.

Anyone who would want to know the detailed historical background of the present effort (such as in Congress’s funding-bill for the intelligence-services), by the US aristocracy, to clamp down in their control over the ‘news’ that their victims see and hear, will find extremely enlightening the masterful 28,000-word report by Nafeez Ahmed, titled «How the CIA Made Google». One can certainly call a Government like that an «empire», but to continue calling it a ‘democracy’ would reflect nothing more than one’s being fooled by that regime. For example: this news-report is being sent to TIME, the New York Times, Washington Post, The Nation, The Atlantic, and all news-networks and other major ‘news’media in the US, but if you web-search the title here, «Bill in Congress to Fund CIA & NSA Outlaws Wikileaks» and look to see how many of them are actually publishing it, the count will be zero, unless one or more of them breaks from the past, and suddenly decides to transform itself by publishing an article from me (and I’ve sent them so many) exposing them all as being the propaganda-vehicles that they’ve all been — at least, until now.

Perhaps if this is to be, in the United States, «freedom of the press», then Americans will instead need freedom from the press.