MENU Log in
America Declares Economic War Against Europe
Bipartisanship! The Evil Party and Stupid Party Team Up...
A Nazi Skeleton in the Family Closet
China in Crosshairs: US to Wage Economic Wars Against Multiple ‘Foes’
Andrei AKULOV | 02.08.2017 | WORLD

China in Crosshairs: US to Wage Economic Wars Against Multiple ‘Foes’

A whiff of trade war is in the air. Donald Trump used Twitter to express his disappointment with China and its efforts to pressure North Korea into abandoning the nuclear program and missile launches. US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Washington would not seek UN Security Council action following North Korea's latest missile test. According to her, the «the time for talk is over». The ambassador believes it’s up to Beijing who «must decide if it is finally willing to take this vital step» of challenging Pyongyang.

According to Politico, President Donald Trump’s top advisers are huddling behind the scenes in a bid to craft a set of economic measures meant to punish China. There is a range of options on the table, including trade restrictions. Other possibilities include economic sanctions. During his election campaign, President Trump complained many times about China’s «unfair trade practices».

The language was changed in April after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife for a diplomatic visit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Now, the criticism is back. North Korea’s missile launches have poured more fuel on fire.

President Trump appears to have no China policy. He swings from promises to get closer to Taiwan challenging Beijing to the friendly talks in Mar e Lago and then back to the plans to introduce punitive measures.

The measures may target Chinese steel imports with tariffs, quotas or a mix of both. In theory, Chinese transactions on US soil could be frozen and joint economic programs could be curtailed. In early 2016, Trump also threatened to raise the tariff on imported Chinese goods to 45% and close America’s market for Chinese goods.

China could fight back by restricting American imports and squeezing American goods from the Asian market. If a trade war sparks, Beijing would take advantage of the fact that it was the US who started it to tell its One Belt, One Road project partners that Washington is untrustworthy and its policy gives priority to threats, not negotiations. No doubt, China will use the tools offered by WTO membership to protect its interests. Beijing now holds over $1tn in US Treasury bonds (5.5 per cent of the total amount of T-bonds). It can sell them off.

China has its own concerns. The last thing it wants is the collapse of North Korean regime followed by refugee flows and US-South Korea’s military presence on the Chinese border.

Actually, the deployment of THAAD missile defense system in South Korea is the first step on the way. The move has been strongly opposed by China but that’s what the US is doing under the pretext of North Korea’s missile threat. The deployment is supported by Japan. In addition, South Korea announced plans to modernize the US-made Patriot missile defense systems on its soil.

With bilateral trade volumes reaching $519bn in 2016, China and the US are now each other’s second-largest trading partners. And a trade war between the economic giants would affect the whole world.

It’s not China only. President Donald Trump will soon sign a bill on a new package of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, said Vice President Mike Pence on August 1 during his visit to Georgia. So, Russia and China appear to be in the same boat targeted by American punitive measures. With more of them imposed against Venezuelan President Maduro, the introduction of sanctions appears to become the most frequently used tool for implementation of Washington’s foreign policy goals.

As of 2017, the US Office for Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) administers 26 active sanctions programs. The economic war against Russia gave rise to serious protests among America’s European allies. Many European companies are studying prospects for investments in Iran, despite the US sanctions. A war against China will not make happy many US allies, especially in Asia-Pacific.

Some time ago, many Asia-Pacific nations were frustrated by administration’s rejection of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) they pinned so many hopes on. With the Chinese One Belt One Road project underway, the US has nothing to counter it with.

Sanctions always bite back. Economic wars sap resources the same way armed conflicts do. But this time, the United States is prone to go global. For instance, the president mulls a plan to institute tariffs of up to 20 per cent on steel importers like China. It could trigger an all-out economic war. The International Monetary Fund has warned leaders in the run-up to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany that they were putting at risk recovery in global growth by pursuing national policies at the expense of internationally agreed rules on trade. «Because national policies inevitably interact in a number of vital areas, creating strong spillovers across countries, the world economy works far better for all when policymakers engage in regular dialogue and work within agreed mechanisms to resolve disagreement», the warning said.

With sanctions widely used as a foreign policy instrument, the United States will be largely considered as an unreliable trade partner imposing sanctions to its heart’s content. Other countries will look for other, more trustworthy partners. Trade wars, like any other wars, bring trouble and don’t benefit anybody. There will dangerous global consequences and no winners. In its desire to make «America First» policy succeed, the administration is stepping off on the wrong foot.

Tags: Asia-Pacific  China 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Andrei AKULOV

Andrei AKULOV

Colonel, retired, Moscow-based expert on international security issues

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

all articles

VIDEOS

all videos

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y Z
B C D E F I M P R S
Abbas Abbott Abe Abkhazia Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union Africom Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amnesty International Ancient Rome Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia-Pacific Assange ATAKA Atambayev Atomstroyexport Australia Austria Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Baltic Sea Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Barclays Barroso Barzani Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country BBC Belarus Belgium Berlusconi Bernanke Bhutan Biden Bilderberg Club bin Laden Bismarck Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan Brexit BRICS Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus Cameron Canada Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia Chad Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Colombia Comey Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Congo Congress Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations Crimea Croatia CSTO Cuba Customs Union Cyber Security CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia DARPA Davos Davutoglu DEA Deep State Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominican Republic Doomsday Clock Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dunkirk DUP Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia Eastern Europe EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Energy Erdogan Estonia Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Exxon Mobil Facebook Fake News Falklands FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch Five Eyes Flanders France Francis Franklin Templeton FRS FUEN G20 G7 G8 Gabbard Gaddafi Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia GATA Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gladio Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Greece Green Group Greenpeace Greenwald Guantanamo Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Tribunal Haiti HAMAS Harper Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hersh Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Hollande Hollywood Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IMF India Indonesia INF Treaty International Criminal Court International Olympic Committee Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Israel Italy Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jamaica Jamestown Japan Jefferson Jerusalem Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Karzai Kashmir Kazakhstan Kenya Kerensky Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Ki-moon Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kurdistan Kuril islands Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Maduro Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Mandela Manning Margvelashvili Mauritania May McCain McFaul Mediterranean Medvedev Mercosur Merkel Mexico Microsoft Middle East Military Industrial Complex Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Mozambique Mujahedin-e Khalq Murdoch Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Security Agency NATO Nazarbayev NDAA NDI NED Neocons Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Northern Ireland Norway Novorossiya NSA Nuland Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oettinger OFAC OIC Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pence Pentagon Perkins Peru Petraeus Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Propaganda Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Republican Party Republika Srpska Rockefeller Rogozin Romania Romney Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Russia Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Navy Russian Revolution Rwanda RWE Saakashvili SABSA Saleh Salvador Samizdat Sanctions Sarkozy Saudi Arabia Savile Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siemens Silesia Silk Road Singh Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Srebrenica Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Stavridis Steinmeier Stiglitz Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Sudan Svechin SWAT forces Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer THAAD Thailand Tibet Tillerson TiSA Tompkins Total Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transnistria Trident Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US US Navy USAID USSR Uzbekistan Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank WTO Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zambia Zardari Zarif Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US