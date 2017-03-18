MENU Log in
Will Chrystia Freeland Finally Ruin Canadian-Russian...
A CIA Cyber False Flag
Obama’s Ukrainian Coup Caused 2.5 Million Ukrainian...
US Kicks UN in the Guts
Andrei AKULOV | 18.03.2017 | WORLD

US Kicks UN in the Guts

George Washington, the first President of the United States, said that the country should «steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world». 221 years after America is on the way to get back to this precept.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the United States will not continue participating in the Human Rights Council unless the UN rights agency undergoes «considerable reform».

Washington has long complained about the body’s actions in general and the fact that the Geneva-based Human Rights Council unduly focuses on Israel and includes member countries with poor rights records. The Trump administration has questioned the Council’s usefulness.

State Department staffers have been instructed to seek cuts in excess of 50 percent in US funding for UN programs, including peacekeeping operations. The United States provides about $2.5 billion per year to fund peacekeepers. The budget proposal reinforces the Trump administration’s shift from diplomacy and foreign assistance to increased support of the military.

The 2018 draft budget proposal released on March 16 includes cuts of 28 percent for spending on the State Department, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and other foreign assistance programs, including the UN. The cuts affect the World Food Program’s work to feed those dying from starvation; UNICEF’s child vaccination program, the UN Refugee Agency’s sheltering of refugees fleeing from war and peacekeeping missions, which affect millions and contain the spread of terrorism across the world.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has suggested phasing in the major reductions over the coming three years. The country is  the biggest contributor to the UN budget, funding 22 per cent of the Organization's annual costs. Additionally, the US funds 29 per cent of peacekeeping operations. All in all, the US spends $10 billion yearly on the UN.

If Washington fails to honor its funding commitments to the UN’s regular budget, which is obligatory, it could lose its voting rights in the General Assembly. Actually, the stage is already set. The «American Sovereignty Restoration Act of 2017» was introduced in the House on January 3 and referred to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Sponsored by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the legislation proposes that the US terminate its membership in the UN, that the organization removes its headquarters from the country, and that the US stops participating in the World Health Organization. Should it pass, the act would take effect two years after it is signed. Also in January, Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a bill to defund the United Nations.

The anti-UN sentiments are fueled by the fact that in recent years the Organization has become increasingly vocal criticizing America for violations of human rights and international laws. For instance, in 2014 the United Nations Committee Against Torture released a report that deeply criticized the US for racial discrimination and other Civil Rights issues, including electronic surveillance, CIA interrogations, immigrant detentions, the failure to shut down the detention facilities at Guantanamo Bay etc.

A new UN report in 2015 criticized the United States for being the only country in the world that imprisons children for life without parole. The US was blasted at the United Nations’ Human Rights Council being over its human rights record, including racism and excessive use of force by law enforcement officers. The legality of using drones in other countries the US is not at war with has been questioned many times by international community.

In 2003 the US attacked Iraq without the approval of the UN Security Council. In 2011 as a member of NATO it went beyond the UN resolution on Libya.

There are other examples to prove that the US has many times gone around the international law. But will the withdrawal from the Organization meet US national interests?

Actually, the arguments for leaving the UN hold no water. The $10 billion, about one-quarter of one percent of the $3.8 trillion federal budget that the United States provides to the UN each year is crucial for worldwide humanitarian aid, fighting terrorism and discouraging nuclear proliferation. The contribution into stabilizing fragile economies helps to keep trade partners afloat or create new ones.

The UN has helped more than 100 other countries implement or improve existing counterterrorism laws. Today, the organization maintains 16 UN peacekeeping operations with 117,000 troops, police, military observers, civilian personnel and volunteers from 125 countries. The importance of UN for arms control, disarmament and, especially, non-proliferation is indisputable. The nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and the International Atomic Energy Agency have greatly contributed into preventing a nuclear war. The Organization is the depositary of more than 560 multilateral treaties.

A half dozen core human rights agreements and the creation of a Human Rights High Commissioner to monitor the compliance have made life better for many people. The Organization has helped to provide education to millions of children around the world.

The UN may be imperfect and needs to be reformed but it remains a vital instrument of international governance in the interdependent world at a time when the global security is under threat, let it be rogue states, terrorists, contentious deceases or climate change. All these problems can be addressed only through engagement and cooperation, not isolation or unilateralism. Nobody can tackle them alone.

Shaking off the burden of international law and global commitments does not lead to the solution of the problems. Leaving the Organization, the US will be deprived of a vital institution to communicate with the world. It will lose a lot and gain nothing. Hopefully, will prevail to stem the dangerous trend. 

Tags: UN  USAID  US  Tillerson  Trump 
Print

RELATED ARTICLES

Andrei AKULOV

Andrei AKULOV

Colonel, retired, Moscow-based expert on international security issues

all articles

LATEST UPDATES

Listening In to Trump

As President Trump careers erratically and emotionally from tweet to tweet the world wonders what can possibly come next. There seems to be no limit to his flights of polemic,...

all articles

NEWSLETTER

TAGS

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V W Y Z
M
Abbas Abbott Abe Abkhazia Afghanistan AFISMA Africa African Union Africom Ahmadinejad Ahtisaari AIIB AIPAC Akhmetov Al Qaeda al Saud Al Shabaab al-Assad al-Bashir Al-Jazeera al-Maliki Al-Qaradawi Al-Sisi Alaska ALBA Albania Aleutian Islands Algeria Alternative for Germany Amnesty International Ancient Rome Annan Anonymous Ansar Allah APEC Arab League Arafat Arctic Argentina Armenia as-Sadr ASEAN Ashton Asia-Pacific Assange ATAKA Atambayev Atomstroyexport Australia Austria Azawad Azerbaijan Aztlan Bahrain Balkans Balochistan Bangladesh Bank for International Settlements Bank of America Barclays Barroso Barzani Basel Committee Basescu Basque Country BBC Belarus Belgium Berlusconi Bernanke Biden Bilderberg Club bin Laden Bismarck Black Sea BlackRock Blackwater Blair BND Boco Haram Bolivia Bolton Borisov Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Brahimi Brazil Breedlove Breivik Brennan BRICS Brunei Brzezinski Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Bush Butkyavichus Cameron Canada Capriles Caribbean CARICOM Caspian Sea Castro Catalonia Caucasus CELAC Center for Responsive Politics Central African Republic Central Asia Chad Chatham House Chavez Chechoslovakia Chevron Chile China Chossudovsky Churchill Churkin CIA CICA Circassia CIS Citigroup Clapper Clark Clausewitz Clinton CNN Cockburn Cohen Colombia Committee of 147 Committee of 300 Congo Corbyn Correa Costa Rica Coudenhove-Kalergi Council of Europe Council on Foreign Relations Crimea Croatia CSTO Cuba Customs Union CyberBerkut Cyprus Cyrenaica Czechia Czechoslovakia DARPA Davos Davutoglu DEA Defense Intelligence Agency del Ponte Democratic Party Dempsey Denmark DIA Djibouti Djukanovic Dominican Republic Dragon Family Duda Dumas Dzhemilev E.ON Eager Lion East Asia Eastern Europe EBRD ECOWAS Ecuador EDA Egypt Ehrenreich ELNET Enbridge Pipelines Erdogan Estonia Ethiopia EU EULEX EurAsEc Eurasian Union European Central Bank European Commission European Court of Human Rights European Union Eurovision Exxon Mobil Facebook Falklands FARC Farrakhan FATAH FBI FIFA Financial Action Task Force Financial Stability Board Finland Fitch FIVE EYES Flanders France Francis Franklin Templeton FRS FUEN G20 G7 G8 Gaddafi Gagauzia Galicia Gallup Gambia GATA Gauck Gaza Strip Gazprom Gbagbo GCHQ GECF Georgia Germany Ghalibaf Gibraltar Gladio Golan Heights Goldman Sachs Google Greece Green Group Greenpeace Greenwald Guantanamo Guatemala Guinea Bissau Gulen Gulf Cooperation Council Haftar Hagel Hague Tribunal Haiti HAMAS Harper Hawaii Heritage Foundation Hezbollah Hildebrand Hitler Hizb ut-Tahrir Hollande Hollywood Honduras Hong Kong HSBC Human Rights Watch Hungary Huntington IAAF IAEA Iceland IEA IMF India Indonesia International Criminal Court International Olympic Committee Interpol IOC Iran Iraq Ireland ISAF ISIL ISIS Israel Italy Ivanishvili Ivory Coast Izetbegovic Jamaica Jamestown Japan Jerusalem Jimmy Carter Jinping Jobbik John Paul II Johnson Jolie Jordan Joseph JP Morgan Juncker Karzai Kashmir Kazakhstan Kenya Kerry KFOR Khaddam Khamenei Ki-moon Kirchner Kirill Kissinger KLA Klitschko Kolomoisky Kosovo Ku Klux Klan Kurdistan Kuril islands Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lagarde Lapid Las Malvinas Latin America Latvia Lavrov Le Pen Lebanon Levy Liao Yiwu Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam Liberia Libya Lithuania Litvinenko Lord’s Resistance Army Lugo Lukashenko Luxembourg Macedonia Macri Macron Maduro Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Mandela Manning Margvelashvili May McCain McFaul Mediterranean Medvedev Mercosur Merkel Mexico Microsoft Middle East Milorad Dodik Milosevic Missile defense Missile Defense Agency Mladic Mo Yan Modi Moldova Mongolia Monsanto Montenegro Monti Moody's Morales Morgan Stanley Morocco Morsi Mosack Fonseca Mossad Most-Favoured Nation Mosul Mountainous Badakhshan Mozambique Mujahedin-e Khalq Murdoch Musharraf Muslim Brotherhood Myanmar Nabucco NAFTA Nagorno Karabakh Namibia Naryshkin NASA Nasheed Nasser Nation of Islam National Security Agency NATO Nazarbayev NDAA NDI NED Nepal Netanyahu Netherlands New Zeland Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Nikolić Non-aligned Movement NORAD Nord Stream North Korea NORTHCOM Northern Distribution Network Norway Novorossiya NSA Nuland Nuzzi Obama Obrador OECD Oettinger OFAC OIC Oman OPCW OPEC Open Government Partnership Orban Organization of American States Ortega OSCE Otunbayeva OTW movement OUN / UPA PACE PACOM Pakistan Paleckis Palestinе Pan-Europa movement Panama Panama Papers Panetta Paraguay Patagonia Patrushev Paul Pegida Pentagon Perkins Peru Petraeus Philippines PJAK PKK PMDA Podemos Poland POLISARIO Poroshenko Portugal Primakov PRISM Puerto Rico Putin PYD Qatar Quebec Rabbani Rasmussen Reagan Red Cross Republican Party Republika Srpska Rockefeller Rogozin Romania Romney Rosatom Roscosmos Rosneft Rosoboronexport Rothschild Roubini Rouhani Rousseff Russia Russian Aerospace Force Russian Army Russian Navy Rwanda RWE Saakashvili SABSA Saleh Salvador Sarkozy Saudi Arabia Savile Schanberg Scientology Scotland Scowcroft SDF Senegal Serbia Seselj Shanghai Cooperation Organization Sharif Sharp Shell Shoigu Siemens Silesia Singh Slovakia Slovenia Snowden Somalia Soros South Africa South Korea South Ossetia South Stream South Sudan Southern Command Spain Sri Lanka Stalin Standard & Poor's START Stavridis Steinmeier Stiglitz Strategic Nuclear Forces Stratfor Sudan Svechin Sweden SWF SWIFT Switzerland Syria Syrian National Council SYRIZA Taiwan Tajikistan Taliban Tamarod TANAP Tanzania TAPI Taylor TeleSur Temer THAAD Thailand Tibet Tillerson TiSA Tompkins Total Trans Adriatic Pipeline Trans-Pacific Partnership Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership Transcarpatia Transnistria Trident Trump Tsipras Tunisia Turkey Turkish Stream Turkmenistan Tusk Twitter Tymoshenko UAE Uganda UK Ukraine UN UN International Court UNASUR UNESCO United Arab Emirates Unz Uruguay US USAID USSR Uzbekistan Vanunu Vatican Venezuela Venice Commission Vergès Victory Day Vietnam Visegrad Group Vojvodina Volkswagen Volynia WADA Wall Street West Bank Western Sahara Westinghouse Wikileaks Wolfowitz Woolsey World Bank WTO Xinjiang Yanukovich Ya’alon Yemen Yinon Yugoslavia Yukos Zambia Zardari Zarif Zelaya Zimbabwe Zuma “Mass Atrocity Response Operations”
all tags

FOLLOW US